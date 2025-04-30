This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland Held Political Consultations
relevant news
Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Italo-spanish Company Plans to Implement a New Investment Project in Kazakhstan
Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Development of Political Dialogue and Expansion of Economic Ties Discussed by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Croatia
Croatia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans and the European Union. Economic cooperation is a priority and a major driving force of our bilateral relations," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Ambassador of Algeria was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the Emperor of Japan
Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign
Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations
In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
