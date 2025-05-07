Musical Diplomacy: Kazakhstan Welcomes Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" with "Silk Road" Tour

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Gianina Sitaru, during her visit to Astana as part of the concert tour of the Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Roman Vassilenko welcomed the visit of the world-famous choir, which will give a series of concerts in various cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana and Turkistan, as part of its "Silk Road" tour. He emphasized the significance of cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool to bring nations closer and to deepen bilateral relations in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.





The Deputy Minister highlighted the historically strong and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Romania, which are now developing dynamically, gaining new substance and being enriched with concrete projects.





We are grateful for the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Romania through the performances of the unique "Madrigal" choir. For the first time, this cultural event has taken place in Kazakhstan, and it is undoubtedly of historical significance. Particularly moving are the choir’s renditions of the national anthems not only of Romania, but also of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as the unconventional arrangements of popular Kazakh folk songs such as Yapurai and Agugai", said Vassilenko.





Particular attention was given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and science. The diplomats noted that a number of higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and Romania already have cooperation agreements in place, some of which provide for mutual educational scholarship opportunities. In addition, efforts are underway to conclude intergovernmental agreements in the areas of education, science, and technology.





They also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres and exchanged views on potential areas for further collaboration, including the development of interregional ties.





For reference: Founded in 1963 by the renowned Romanian conductor Marin Constantin, the Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" is one of the most celebrated ensembles in Europe. Its repertoire includes Renaissance, Pre-Classical, Classical, Romantic, Byzantine and contemporary choral works, including compositions by Romanian and international composers. Throughout its tour in Kazakhstan, the "Madrigal" Choir will present the vibrancy and depth of Romanian culture to Kazakh audiences, further enriching the cultural ties and mutual understanding between the two countries.