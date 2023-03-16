OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara
Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
Head of OSCE short-term observer mission supports socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan
On March 16-17, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will pay a working visit to Astana. He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan,"Smadiyarov said at the briefing today.
A final briefing on the results of the visit will be held for mass media on March 17 at the UN building," he added
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana
Kazakhstan attends 1st meeting of Joint Working Group on Afghanistan of "Central Asia - India" Dialogue
Development of Kazakh-Estonian coop discussed at Estonia’s Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan-EU coop discussed in Brussels
Culture and traditions of CA countries presented in Ethiopia
