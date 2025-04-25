23.04.2025, 20:07 7586
Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Pakistani partnership, with a particular focus on trade, investment and transport-logistics cooperation.
In particular, they reviewed opportunities for expanding transit and transport collaboration, which would help to unlock the potential of bilateral business ties, as well as joint projects currently under consideration.
Minister Nurtleu stressed the importance of advancing projects in agriculture, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and information technology.
23.04.2025
Development of Political Dialogue and Expansion of Economic Ties Discussed by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Croatia
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of discussion included cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was given to the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković to Kazakhstan and his participation in the Astana International Forum. In addition, the parties thoroughly discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Nurtleu’s visit to Zagreb in November 2024.
Croatia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans and the European Union. Economic cooperation is a priority and a major driving force of our bilateral relations," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Last year, the volume of mutual trade reached 282 million US dollars, placing Croatia among Kazakhstan’s top 15 trading partners within the EU.
For his part, Grlić-Radman reaffirmed the Croatian Government’s strong commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. Energy, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and agriculture were identified as priority areas.
The ministers expressed confidence that the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum and the visit to the International IT Startup Park "Astana Hub," both organized as part of the visit, would contribute to fostering contacts and creating favorable conditions for the business communities of the two countries.
The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that the present event marks a starting point for the intensification of political dialogue aimed at strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Croatia. He underscored that the meeting reflects the growing momentum in the development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations.
In the cultural and humanitarian domain, the foreign ministers agreed to mutually provide scholarships for students of both countries.
During the exchange of views on current regional and global issues, the head of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy reaffirmed the country’s firm adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and its balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, which is focused on resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means.
Minister Nurtleu expressed gratitude to the Croatian side for its support in the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
As a result of the talks, both parties agreed to pursue further joint efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Alongside the official negotiations, the foreign ministers inaugurated the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum with the participation of representatives from the business circles of both countries. The event served as a platform for discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, construction, information technology, tourism, and agriculture.
Entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Croatia confirmed their interest in expanding trade and economic ties and in implementing joint projects aimed at developing a sustainable partnership.
Within the framework of the visit, the Croatian Minister was received by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
22.04.2025
Ambassador of Algeria was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Kamel Fenniche upon the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their interest in further deepening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
Ambassador Fenniche has noted the consistent political reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to him, these transformations reflect the desire of the Kazakhstani people to build a more open and sustainable state.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov especially emphasized the contribution of the Algerian diplomat to the development of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Algiers.
The Kazakh diplomat wished Ambassador of Algeria success in his future professional endeavors and expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria will continue to develop successfully.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Algeria was presented with a letter of gratitude and a gift on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
21.04.2025
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the Emperor of Japan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, presented his credentials to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony at the Imperial Palace, the Emperor of Japan extended his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also questioned about the status of rehabilitation from the devastating floods that struck Kazakhstan in 2024 and expressed his solidarity for the people of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, for his part, expressed Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its expanded strategic partnership with Japan and assured of his readiness to make every effort to further enhance relations. Taking advantage of this opportunity, he thanked the Emperor of Japan for recognizing his contributions to developing bilateral relations and awarding him the Order of the Rising Sun (Gold and Silver Star) in 2021.
In closing, His Majesty wished the Kazakhstan diplomat success in his diplomatic mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Toshiko Abe, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology and a Member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, represented the Government of Japan at the Ceremony of the Presentation of Credentials.
During the cordial conversation, Minister congratulated Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev on the start of his formal duties as Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Japan, and the parties discussed the prospects for furthering Kazakh-Japanese cooperation.
21.04.2025
Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign was launched a year ago. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who took an active part in the nationwide campaign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would always support them.
The Head of State said cleanliness should begin from every person, their own home, every street and every city. He stressed Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign should become a way of living. Thanks to joint efforts, the campaign turned into a large-scale movement.
18.04.2025
Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who arrived to Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The first visit of Benin’s Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, giving fresh momentum to the development of cooperation between the two countries.
During the talks, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of cooperation, including political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.
Special attention was given to expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors such as trade, logistics and digitalization. In this context, both parties confirmed their readiness to improve the legal framework and intensify exchanges of visits at various levels.
In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
For his part, the Beninese Foreign Minister expressed his admiration for Kazakhstan’s achievements both domestically and internationally. "Kazakhstan’s accomplishments are the result of the effective work of its Government and the personal contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Our countries share common values and on this basis we aim to build strong, dynamic and fruitful relations," he noted.
In 2024, trade between Kazakhstan and the African continent exceeded 700 million US dollars. To further strengthen ties, the Kazakh side expressed readiness to dispatch a trade mission to Benin.
In the context of agricultural exports, the parties discussed the potential supply of grain, flour, vegetable oils, fertilizers and organic products to Benin. They also explored the possibility of utilizing Kazakhstan’s satellite remote sensing services, which could support Benin’s agricultural and geological exploration needs.
The discussion also emphasized transport connectivity. Kazakhstan currently provides 90% of overland transit from China to Europe, while Benin plays a key role as a gateway to West and Central Africa through the Port of Cotonou. In this regard, the two sides supported the development of ties within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), including initiating talks between transport authorities and logistics companies of both countries.
High potential was noted in the field of information technology and digitalization. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to sign a Roadmap on Digital Cooperation with Benin and invited Beninese companies to join Astana Hub, the largest IT startup technopark in Central Asia.
The ministers also discussed collaboration within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, particularly regarding food security. Kazakhstan expressed appreciation for Benin’s interest in the Islamic Organization for Food Security and expressed hope for the prompt ratification of its Charter.
Minister Nurtleu also thanked the Beninese side for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiative to host the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Following the meeting, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Benin to further enhance bilateral cooperation.
18.04.2025
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the leadership of leading Turkish companies Orzax and Alarko Holding, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The discussions focused on the implementation of investment projects aimed at the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food industries.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Türkiye and is interested in attracting direct investment to priority sectors of the national economy.
With Orzax CEO, Yunus Emre Alimoğlu, the parties discussed a project to produce dietary supplements in the Turkistan region. He noted that with the timely government support, the project is progressing according to schedule.
Chairman of the Board of Alarko Holding, Izzet Garih, spoke about the construction of a modern greenhouse complex in the city of Shymkent, expressing confidence in the successful implementation of the project and further expansion of the company’s presence in Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening investment partnership and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in new promising areas.
17.04.2025
Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Interregional Partnership
The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council" format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The participants reviewed the current state of interregional cooperation, exchanged views on pressing international issues, and outlined priority areas for future collaboration. In his remarks, head of Kazakh delegation noted that although the "CA-GCC" platform was launched recently, it has already established itself as a promising mechanism for engagement within the "C5+" format.
Special attention was given to practical cooperation in key areas. The Kazakh side emphasized that coordinated actions between the regions could significantly enhance trade and economic ties, create sustainable supply chains, and ensure food security.
Priority sectors for collaboration included investment, the agro-industrial complex, transport infrastructure, renewable energy, climate change, geology, digitalization and innovation.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also underscored the strategic relevance of cooperation in rare earth and critical raw materials industries. "Kazakhstan possesses more than 5,000 mineral deposits with a total estimated value exceeding 46 trillion US dollars. We invite our GCC partners to participate in joint projects across the full cycle - from exploration to processing and innovative applications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
He further highlighted the importance of driving the partnership through digital technologies. Kazakhstan is actively investing in this field and has recently established an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence and launched Alem.AI Center in Astana that will serve as a hub for startups, R&D, and cutting-edge tech development.
On the humanitarian front, Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in education, sports, tourism and cultural exchange. The Kazakh side also proposed the creation of a unified Central Asian tourist route tailored to visitors from the Gulf countries.
The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May," Minister Nurtleu concluded.
In addition, the head of delegations of the participating countries were received by the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and promoting humanitarian engagement between the regions.
16.04.2025
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan Boyan Hadjiev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key issues on the Kazakh-Bulgarian agenda, with particular emphasis on preparations for upcoming high-level events and prospects for enhancing political dialogue. In particular, they discussed the preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Kazakhstan later this year, accompanied by a large official and business delegation.
According to the Ambassador, among the dozens of Bulgarian companies expressing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and establishing cooperation with Kazakh partners are enterprises operating in the fields of pharmaceutical, energy, including nuclear and renewable, agriculture, transport, construction, and tourism.
The diplomats thoroughly reviewed ways to further develop the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the bilateral legal framework and increasing cooperation between the relevant government bodies.
The discussions also covered trade, economic, and investment relations, with a focus on preparations for the fifth session of the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is to take place in May 2025 in Sofia (the Commission is co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, and the Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria, Plamen Dilov).
In conclusion, the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to continue a substantive dialogue and to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.
For reference: In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria amounted to 375.2 million US dollars (Kazakhstan’s exports - 303.6 million, imports - 71.6 million). In the first 9 months of 2024, Bulgaria invested 6.2 million dollars in the Kazakh economy, which represents over 98.4% of the annual FDI target (6.3 million dollars).
