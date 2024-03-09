Prospects of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Kenya discussed in Nairobi

Tell a friend

Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya with permanent residence in Addis Ababa, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi held a meeting with Abraham Korir SingOei, Principal Secretary, State Department of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres, as well as issues of organizing bilateral meetings and visits at the high and highest levels.





Following the meeting, the Parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political and diplomatic consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya. The Memorandum contains guidelines for conducting diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to discuss the state of Kazakh-Kenyan relations, develop proposals and reach agreements on measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange views on regional and international affairs of mutual interest. The Memorandum provides for the possibility of creating working groups to discuss in detail certain issues of mutual interest.





The parties showed great interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation, unlocking the potential of multilateral cooperation, as well as in sharing experience in the development of promising sectors of the economy.





For reference: Diplomatic relations with Kenya were established on November 15, 1993. By the end of 2023, Kenya is the sixth trading partner of Kazakhstan out of 54 African countries, and the second trading partner of Kazakhstan after South Africa among sub-Saharan Africa.