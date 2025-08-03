01.08.2025, 10:12 4906
Prospects of Cooperation with Romania Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Madalina Lupu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Noting the dynamic and progressive development of cooperation between the countries, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation both in a bilateral format and on various international platforms. Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as issues of investment, transport and logistics.
The interlocutors discussed in detail the results of the 8th round of political consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Romania, held on March 17, 2025 in Bucharest.
Diplomats expressed their willingness to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and discussed the schedule of events for 2025-2026, including the preparation of bilateral meetings at the highest and high levels.
31.07.2025, 17:16 4716
Kazakhstan and VEON Discuss Deepening Partnership in Digitalization
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov participated in a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the international telecommunications group VEON. The parties discussed Kazakhstan’s investment climate and prospects for further cooperation in the fields of digitalization and telecommunications, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized the strategic importance of the digital sector for Kazakhstan and expressed appreciation to VEON for its contribution to the development of the country’s telecom infrastructure.
Kazakhstan is prioritizing the digital transformation of its economy, and we are interested in expanding cooperation with international companies that bring experience, technology, and scale. VEON is one such partner: the company has already made significant investments in the development of Beeline Kazakhstan, becoming one of the largest private investors in the ICT sector. We see great potential for further expansion, both in urban and rural areas. We are ready to support the implementation of new projects, including 5G deployment, development of data centers, and digital platforms," he noted.
In conclusion, the Deputy Minister highlighted that VEON, as a member of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of Kazakhstan, is a reliable partner in building the country’s digital ecosystem.
Both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing dialogue and identifying new areas for cooperation in digital technologies, innovation, and investment activities.
VEON, headquartered in Dubai, is one of the largest international telecom groups, serving more than 150 million customers across six countries. In Kazakhstan, VEON is represented by its subsidiary Beeline Kazakhstan, which has long been one of the country’s leading telecom operators and an active participant in the national digital transformation.
31.07.2025, 16:17 4586
Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST Expand Investor Support at AIFC Platform
As part of enhanced measures to support foreign investors, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov, together with representatives of KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC, including Director of the Service Support Department Alida Tuyebekova, visited the Expat Center of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The meeting was held with the participation of AIFC Chief Client Officer Bauyrzhan Kankin and Director of the Expat Center Ainur Zhumatova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, the parties discussed measures to integrate government services for investors and officially launched the operation of a joint front office. It is planned that the AIFC Expat Center will offer a full range of services for foreign investors, including visa support, consultations on investment contracts and state support mechanisms, as well as assistance with obtaining long-term residence permits in Kazakhstan ("Golden Visa").
We see the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services - from visa assistance to investment consulting," noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.
The AIFC Expat Center is a unique multifunctional hub created to provide comprehensive support to foreign investors and experts, ensuring their comfortable stay in Kazakhstan. Its operations follow a "one-stop shop" model and are conducted in English.
The joint efforts at the AIFC Expat Center are expected to provide investors with access to a more integrated support system, covering the full cycle from initial consultation to project implementation.
This step is part of a systemic approach aimed at building a convenient and transparent environment for investors and enhancing Kazakhstan’s overall investment attractiveness.
31.07.2025, 12:19 4421
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Strengthen Economic and Investment Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Nico Schermers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding trade, economic, and investment relations, developing the agro-industrial sector, introducing advanced technologies and innovations, and strengthening business contacts between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.
Deputy Minister Issetov noted that the Netherlands has long remained the largest European investor in Kazakhstan’s economy and a trusted partner in the implementation of major joint projects. He also underscored the significance of the annual meetings of the Kazakhstan-Netherlands Business Association in fostering business ties between entrepreneurs of both countries.
Ambassador Schermers highly praised the current level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ interest in implementing joint projects, including in the areas of sustainable agriculture, energy, science, education, and green technologies.
The parties expressed their interest in further expanding their partnership and confirmed their intention to maintain an active political dialogue and to continue their cooperation on international platforms.
29.07.2025, 18:23 7781
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Monika Iversen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-German cooperation, as well as coordinated the schedule of upcoming events.
The parties commended the substantive political dialogue and the active contacts in the trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including in the fields of education, science, industrial development, agriculture, and water resource management.
Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding the horizons of cooperation between Astana and Berlin in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
28.07.2025, 18:01 12461
Kazakhstan and Austria Confirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties reviewed the current state of Kazakh-Austrian political and economic cooperation, discussed prospects for its further development, and exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
The importance of advancing political dialogue was emphasized, along with the central role of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council in strengthening priority areas of bilateral cooperation and identifying new promising spheres of interaction.
Key attention was given to the expansion of trade, economic, and investment ties. Energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and tourism were identified as priority areas of economic partnership.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Issetov expressed his commitment to the comprehensive expansion of cooperation with Austria.
28.07.2025, 17:04 12301
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Reaffirmed Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Relations
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Montenegro, Gabiden Temirbek, held a meeting with the President of the Parliament of Montenegro, Andrija Mandić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the current dynamics of bilateral relations and explore prospects for future cooperation. Both sides underscored the value of high-level visits and sustained institutional engagement.
Special attention was given to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering stronger ties between Kazakhstan and Montenegro. President Mandić expressed interest in deepening interparliamentary contacts and reiterated the Parliament’s readiness to support such efforts.
Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to maintain a regular and results-oriented dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to developing a constructive and forward-looking partnership.
24.07.2025, 19:51 24766
Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Otto Iván Róna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, enhancing cooperation in transport, education, and culture, as well as on the practical implementation of the agreements reached during reciprocal visits.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan sincerely values its strategic partnership with Hungary, a close and reliable EU partner. "The relations between Astana and Budapest are characterized by a high level of trust-based political dialogue, and the peoples of the two countries are united by common historical and cultural roots" the Kazakh diplomat noted.
Priority attention was given to preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral events.
At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister thanked the Hungarian Ambassador for his active efforts in promoting bilateral relations and voiced confidence in the continued strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
23.07.2025, 18:44 24391
Kazakhstan and the European Union are Committed to Further Developing Strategic Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-European cooperation, discussed regional collaboration in strategically important areas, as well as agreed on the schedule of upcoming visits and joint events.
Particular attention was given to discussing preparations for the bilateral and regional events scheduled for this year.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of high-level agreements reached during the Central Asia-EU Summit held in Samarkand in April of this year.
For her part, Ambassador Simkić provided information on the EU’s bilateral and regional initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing transport connectivity, and promoting the development of green energy.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a regular dialogue on issues of bilateral cooperation.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. In 2024, the trade turnover amounted to 48.7 billion US dollars, which is 16.9% higher compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 38.1 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 10.6 billion dollars). Since 2005, European investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 200 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
