Prospects of Cooperation with Romania Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Romanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Madalina Lupu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Noting the dynamic and progressive development of cooperation between the countries, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation both in a bilateral format and on various international platforms. Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as issues of investment, transport and logistics.





The interlocutors discussed in detail the results of the 8th round of political consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Romania, held on March 17, 2025 in Bucharest.





Diplomats expressed their willingness to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and discussed the schedule of events for 2025-2026, including the preparation of bilateral meetings at the highest and high levels.