Putin, Tokayev to discuss situation in Afghanistan on August 21 in Moscow

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday to discuss situation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.





It is planned to discuss the key issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance as well as review a number of pressing issues on the regional agenda, particularly considering the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.





As Kazakh president’s spokesman Berik Uali wrote on his Facebook page, the heads of state will exchange opinions on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space.









