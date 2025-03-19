18.03.2025, 19:14 4506
SCO Investors Association was Launched in Astana
Kazakhstan’s capital hosted the first meeting of the Association of Investors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The founding meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies, as well as more than 20 investment agencies and foundations of the SCO member states.
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on current and prospective areas of cooperation within the SCO, and discussed opportunities for potential investment projects in key sectors of the economy. Special attention was paid to improving the investment climate and overcoming existing barriers in this area.
As a result of the meeting, the Association’s Work Plan was adopted and the Minutes were signed.
The Investors Association was established by the decision of the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States at the Astana Summit of the Organization on July 4, 2024, and is a multilateral, consulting and expert platform for the development of the direct and portfolio investment market in the SCO format, attracting them to the priority sectors of the economies of the countries and comprehensive support of investment projects.
relevant news
18.03.2025, 16:12
Japanese Business was Invited to Invest in Kazakhstan
During an official visit to Japan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with representatives of business circles of the country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Minister got acquainted with the implementation of projects of Japanese companies in Kazakhstan in the field of industry, digitalization, decarbonisation, transport and logistics. Japan, which has invested more than 8 billion US dollars in the economy of Kazakhstan, is among the top ten largest investors in our country.
He also spoke in detail about the reforms being carried out in the country to create a favorable investment climate, calling on Japanese companies to invest in new sectors of the economy in Kazakhstan.
At the meeting with Akira Terakawa, Vice President of Marubeni, they discussed the company’s activities in Kazakhstan, as well as an exchange of views on improving the investment attractiveness of the economy, given the role of the company as a member of the Foreign Investment Council under the President of Kazakhstan and co-chairman of the Kazakhstan-Japan Committee on Economic Cooperation.
The discussion with Nobuhiko Murakami, Chairman of the Board of Toyota Tsusho, focused on attracting Japanese capital and innovative technologies through the implementation of joint projects in the field of digital infrastructure development and energy saving. In particular, such promising areas as the implementation of projects in the field of stabilization of electric networks, as well as potential niches for the introduction of digital infrastructure were considered.
Amy Komai, Executive Director of Komaihaltec Inc., informed about the company’s projects in Kazakhstan in the field of green energy under the JCM (Joint Crediting Mechanism). Representatives of the company will soon visit Turkestan region to develop and create an autonomous power supply system based on wind turbines.
The issues of cargo transportation from Japan to Europe through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM, Middle Corridor) were discussed in detail with Masahiro Tsutsui, President of Nissin. He expressed high interest in the realization of transport and logistics activities within the Middle Corridor, sharing his opinion on possible solutions to reduce the period of cargo transportation through this route.
During the meetings with the business community, willingness to provide the necessary assistance to Japanese business in the implementation of investment activities in Kazakhstan was expressed.
18.03.2025, 12:20
Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership
The prospects of establishing a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Romania became the key topic on the agenda of the 8th round of political consultations held today in Bucharest. The Kazakh side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, while the Romanian side was represented by State Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ana Tinca, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the course of the discussion, the diplomats addressed a broad range of issues, including the deepening of political dialogue, the strengthening of trade and economic ties, and the development of investment cooperation. In addition, they exchanged views on current issues on the global and regional agendas.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of Romania as a partner of Kazakhstan in South-Eastern Europe and the European Union as a whole. "Today we discussed joint steps to unlock the full potential of Kazakh-Romanian relations with the prospect of bringing them to the level of strategic partnership," said Vassilenko.
It is important to note that particular attention was paid to the qualitative realization of the agreements reached following the negotiations of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Romania on the margins of the UNGA (September 2023), as well as the first official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, to Bucharest (December 2023).
The parties involved engaged in discourse on the advancement of interaction within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU, in addition to the EU Strategy for Central Asia.
The matter of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries was a salient issue in the discourse, given Romania’s position as the 10th largest global trade partner. "Cooperation between our countries should not be limited only to partnership in the energy sector, there is a significant potential for development in the transportation and logistics sector within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative," said Deputy Minister Vassilenko.
In turn, Tinca emphasized that Romania attaches great importance to its partnership with Kazakhstan, an important political and economic partner of the country in Central Asia. "Bucharest is interested in expanding interaction on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including exchange of the highest and high-level visits, regional security, development of trade corridors, as well as expanding cooperation in energy, defense and agriculture," the Romanian diplomat said.
During the meeting with Florin Spătaru, State Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the Romanian Prime Minister’s Office, the sides agreed to continue implementing concrete steps to deepen the transport, logistics and energy cooperation, including projects in the nuclear field.
At a meeting held on the same day with the State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Energy, Pavel Nițulescu, Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted that Kazakhstan, as one of the world’s leading exporters of oil and gas, considers Bucharest a strategic partner in Europe for the supply of energy carriers and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects aimed at realizing the principles of the "green" economy. Nițulescu emphasised that Romania is interested in long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan, which plays an important role in ensuring the country’s energy security.
Prospects for cooperation in the banking and financial sector, as well as securing KazMunayGas International’s interests in tax matters, were important topics of the talks with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Romania, Raduly Kalman.
During talks with Titus Corlățean, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Parliament’s Senate, the two sides agreed to intensify interparliamentary dialogue at the level of foreign affairs committees and friendship groups. It was underlined that the legislative bodies of both countries play an important role in developing not only political dialogue but also trade, economic and humanitarian relations.
In general, the talks in Bucharest confirmed the high level of bilateral interaction and laid the foundations for the establishment of a strategic partnership which will open up new niches for sustainable economic growth and the strengthening of the international positions of both countries.
For reference: Romania is Kazakhstan’s No.1 trade and investment partner in the region of Central and South-Eastern Europe, ranking 5th in Europe and 10th in the world among all trading partners. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania for 2024 amounted to 2.92 billion US dollars (exports - 2.78 billion, imports - 138 million), which is 1.6% more than in 2023 (2.87 billion dollars). Gross inflow of investments from Romania into the economy of Kazakhstan - 1.57 billion dollars (from 2005 to Q3 2023). There are about 40 companies with Romanian participation in Kazakhstan, and 35 legal entities with Kazakh capital in Romania.
17.03.2025, 23:16
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held a Number of Meetings during Official Visit to Japan
During an official visit to Japan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto, as well as with the Chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan Toshiaki Endo, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks with Secretary General Hayashi a wide range of topical issues of bilateral political and economic cooperation was discussed. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in transportation and logistics, energy and industry. In addition, there was an exchange of views on key aspects of the international and regional agenda.
Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to the further development of an expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which meets the national interests of both countries," the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.
The talks with Minister Muto were focused on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Minister Nurtleu noted the significant potential for expanding investment, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of decarbonization.
The parties indicated a high mutual interest for cooperation in the field of critical metals, transport and logistics, as well as the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. In this context, the important coordinating role of the Joint Commission of the Intergovernmental and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation was emphasized, the meeting of which was proposed to be held this year in Astana.
During the meeting with Deputy Endo and members of the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan key aspects of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, including assistance of legislative bodies to the development of trade and economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian projects were discussed.
Kazakh Foreign Minister noted the high level of trusting dialog between the two countries and expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for active support in strengthening the strategic partnership.
The parties confirmed the desire to further expand cooperation in all key areas, including innovative areas of cooperation in the field of digitalization, AI, green economy and others.
17.03.2025, 22:16
Kazakhstan and Japan Aim to Strengthen the Expanded Strategic Partnership
As part of his official visit to Japan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed key issues of enhancing political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as deepening trade, economic, investment, and cultural ties.
The ministers emphasized that Kazakhstan and Japan have reached the level of an expanded strategic partnership within a relatively short historical period.
Over the past three decades, we have established a strong political dialogue, built mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and fostered close cultural and humanitarian connections," noted Nurtleu.
Special attention was paid to economic cooperation. Japan ranks among the top ten largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan, with total investments since 1993 amounting to 8 billion US dollars. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached nearly 2 billion dollars, while around 60 Japanese companies, including Sumitomo, Marubeni, Toshiba, Mitsui, and others, successfully operate in Kazakhstan.
In this regard, the Kazakh side invited Japanese businesses to participate in joint investment projects in the fields of industry, energy, transport, and logistics.
The discussion also covered cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The parties agreed to collaborate on ensuring nuclear facility safety and training qualified personnel in the nuclear energy sector.
The foreign ministers exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening engagement between their foreign ministries.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of advancing the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority areas of cooperation.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for its support and co-sponsorship of Kazakhstan’s resolution on establishing a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Additionally, both sides confirmed their mutual desire to boost cultural and humanitarian collaboration. Minister Nurtleu extended his best wishes for the successful hosting of EXPO 2025 in Osaka, highlighting Kazakhstan’s intention to participate actively at a high level.
Minister Iwaya reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which remains a key strategic partner for Tokyo.
Following the meeting, the Action Plan between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Japan for 2025-2026 was signed, outlining the priority areas for further engagement.
17.03.2025, 18:09
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Japan on an Official Visit
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has arrived in Japan for an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As part of the trip, the Kazakh Foreign Minister met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The two sides discussed the current state and future development of the Kazakh-Japanese extended strategic partnership in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas, as well as cooperation within international organizations.
Minister Nurtleu conveyed to the Prime Minister the words of greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He reaffirmed Astana’s strong commitment to further deepening bilateral ties.
Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. We are committed to expanding trade, economic, and investment collaboration with Tokyo," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
In response, Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized Japan’s firm intention to enhance comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Particular attention was given to advancing cooperation within the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue and the preparation for the first summit. The parties also underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their mutual desire to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.
14.03.2025, 18:20
Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Robert Kirnág to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and plans for the current year, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged views on the prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, with a particular focus on expanding trade, economic and investment ties, as well as strengthening partnerships in the energy sector. In particular, the parties discussed cooperation in oil and gas supplies, while also exploring possible cooperation in the development of nuclear energy, given Slovakia’s extensive experience in this field. In addition, both sides recognized the traditionally high potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense industry, agriculture and the IT sector.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached after the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Astana in 2024 (Commission’s co-chairs: from the Kazakh side - First Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiev, from the Slovak side - State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vladimír Šimoňák).
Both sides emphasized the importance of giving additional impetus to cooperation by intensifying mutual high-level visits within the current year.
Concluding the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining working contacts in order to realize the full potential of the bilateral relationship.
For reference: According to the Kazakh statistics, in 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Slovakia reached 140.3 million US dollars (+1.3%), (exports - 2.9 million, imports - 137.4 million). From 2005 to September 2024, Kazakhstan attracted 22 million dollars in direct investment from Slovakia. Currently, 34 companies with Slovak capital participation are registered in Kazakhstan.
14.03.2025, 16:18
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia
The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region.
The Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace.
14.03.2025, 14:15
Acceleration in Coal Chemical Industry Development Held in Astana
Tell a friend
The Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with JSC "NC "Kazakh Invest," organized an acceleration program to improve the investment climate and identify barriers hindering the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan’s carbon chemistry industry. During the event, working groups were formed to discuss key issues in the development of the carbon chemistry industry, including the implementation of advanced technologies, adaptation of global best practices, and government support measures for investors, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Gabidulla Ospankulov, noted that global demand for carbon chemistry products continues to grow, offering significant potential for attracting investments. Kazakhstan, possessing abundant coal resources and striving for economic diversification, is focused on developing high-tech industries in the field of advanced coal processing. The development of the carbon chemistry industry will not only enhance the country’s export potential but also become a key factor in sustainable economic growth.
Ospankulov emphasized that engagement with businesses within the acceleration program helps identify key barriers and develop effective solutions, which will be submitted for consideration by the Investment Headquarters under the Government of Kazakhstan.
The acceleration program was also attended by Wu Quan, Chairman of the Board of CHN Energy International, as well as representatives of government agencies and businesses in the carbon chemistry sector, including the Republican Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises, ERG, Kazakhmys Coal, Bogatyr Komir LLP, Qulan-Komir LLP, and others.
As a result of the discussions, an analysis will be conducted to develop specific measures for eliminating identified barriers and stimulating investments in the carbon chemistry industry.
The objective of these acceleration meetings is to identify and eliminate barriers hindering the implementation of investment projects, improve the investment climate, and create favorable business conditions in the country.
Kazakh Invest will continue its active efforts to create favorable conditions for investors, attract strategic partners, and implement large-scale projects in Kazakhstan’s carbon chemistry sector.
