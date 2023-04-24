20.04.2023, 11:15 1611
Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on border regime
The Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border", Kazinform reports.
On October 25, 2021 the governments signed the agreement on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border. It is expected to settle various situations at the checkpoints and other issues. The document contains frontier incident management legal rules
As Senate deputy Alisher Satvaldiyev said, there is an only frontier unit to protect Kazakh-Turkmen state border, four frontier pickets, nine technical control stations equipped with radar locators, and two checkpoints.
relevant news
20.04.2023, 16:43 1501
Kazakh Deputy FM visits Austria, discusses bilateral and multilateral coop
During his visit to Vienna, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with representatives of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as Austrian experts, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During a meeting with the Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues.
Vassilenko briefed on the results of the early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, the ongoing work to improve the investment climate, and development of trade and economic cooperation with Austria.
The Austrian diplomat welcomed the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and praised the prospects of the Kazakh-Austrian partnership. Furthermore, Launsky-Tieffenthal wished success in holding the 11th meeting of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation on today in Graz.
The interlocutors focused on the current agenda and development prospects of the Vienna-based OSCE.
On the same day, Vassilenko met with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro. The parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE, as well as cooperation in protecting the rights and freedoms of media representatives.
The Kazakh diplomat shared with the OSCE Representative the progress of implementing reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed, in particular, at the development of popular and independent media in Kazakhstan.
In turn, the head of the OSCE institution emphasized the intention, within the framework of her mandate, to continue providing further assistance to Kazakhstan in implementing the planned reforms.
At the end of the first day in Austria, the Deputy Foreign Minister met with Martin Sajdik, Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy Board Member. The sides exchanged views on the results of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, which Sajdik had the opportunity to observe as an international observer, and the political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country, as well as on issues of the global agenda. As Vassilenko emphasized: "Despite the challenges, our country has managed to implement a set of significant reforms, and this is a clear demonstration that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is consistently committed to his formula "A strong President - an influential Parliament - an accountable Government".
Sajdik noted the growing interest in reforms in Kazakhstan on the part of the international community, as evidenced by many foreign observers and media representatives at the last parliamentary elections.
18.04.2023, 11:55 13036
Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings
On April 11-16, a Kazakh delegation represented by Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Governor of the International Monetary Fund from Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov, Minister of National Economy and the Governor of the World Bank from Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Chair of the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova attended the Annual Spring Session of the WB and IMF, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The past meetings with the leadership of the World Bank and the IMF, international financial institutions and the US Chamber of Commerce made it possible to substantively discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation.
At the meetings, representatives of the Kazakh delegation briefed their vis-à-vis on key points of the political and economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further sustainable development of the economy and improving the welfare of the people.
During separate conversations with WB Presidential Candidate Ajay Banga and WB Vice President of Europe and Central Asia Region at WB Antonella Bassani, the parties highly appreciated the fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WB, the successful implementation of comprehensive projects aimed at promoting the dynamic socio-economic development of Kazakhstan. The parties also outlined long-term plans focused on the development of human capital, the promotion of inclusive growth and the decarbonization of the economy of Kazakhstan.
We are planning some large wind energy projects with international investors and expect a further increase of the share of renewable energy sources through transparent competitive practices," Kuantyrov said.
It is also important to emphasize the positive assessment of the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the measures taken to ensure macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan.
During the negotiations with the top management of the Big Three international credit rating agencies, such as Moody's, Standard&Poor's, Fitch Ratings, the Kazakh delegation discussed the outcomes and prospects for the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the ongoing reforms, as well as measures to ensure the stability of the financial market of Kazakhstan.
At the round table with members of the Kazakh-American Business Council, the Kazakh delegation walked through the country's fiscal policy and reforms to improve the business climate in Kazakhstan.
In addition, the delegation took part in the "Central Asia Energy Connectivity and Trade" forum, the "Middle Corridor: Opportunities and Challenges" seminar along with delegations from Central Asia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and WB regional directors, as well as a round table with the expert community at the Atlantic Council.
Source: kazinform
14.04.2023, 07:57 30221
Cuban experts ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Cuba hosted the first meeting of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan. The Club of Friends consists of prominent representatives of the Cuban public, first diplomatic representative of Cuba in Kazakhstan Blas Nabel Perez Camejo, director of the Historiography Office in the old part of Havana, where the UNESCO World Heritage Sites are located, Perla Rosales, former Ambassador to Yugoslavia and other countries Juan Sanchez Monroe, professor of the University of Havana Oscar Villar Barroso and others.
The meeting participants were informed about the main results of the parliamentary election held on March 19 in Kazakhstan and socially important state reforms carried out in the country.
The participants discussed also the results of the elections to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) held in Cuba on March 26 and the possibility of establishing relations between the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan and the Friendship Group with Kazakhstan in the Cuban Parliament.
The members of the Club expressed a common opinion about their readiness to contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, including the cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Source: kazinform
13.04.2023, 16:47 30306
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
An exhibition of old maps reflecting the Kazakh nationhood was opened in the European Parliament in Brussels, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The featured historical documents were created by Dutch, French, English and German cartographers. About 1,500 such maps have been collected by Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, a Kazakh scholar and Director of the Institute of Modern Political Studies at the Gumilyev Eurasia National University in Astana, and published in his book "Uninterrupted Nationhood of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh State on European and American Maps of the XVI-XIX Centuries," which had been published earlier in Brussels. The place of its publication was chosen because of the special role of Belgian cartographers of that era in the dissemination in Europe of geographical information about Central Asia and other regions of the world.
It is very important to get the knowledge and to learn from each other, to see from s historical perspective how Europeans perceived Central Asia and Kazakhstan in different historical periods. Every country is full of history and culture, learning about them helps us build a better policy for the citizens of today. I congratulate Kazakhstan and the EU on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and I wish their successful continuation," Karsten Lucke, Member of the European Parliament, said at the opening ceremony.
The Head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU, Margulan Baimukhan expressed his conviction that the exhibition would generate vivid interest among members, staff and visitors of the European Parliament, expanding their knowledge about the history of diplomatic, trade and cultural relations between the peoples of Europe and Central Asia.
This study reveals the important historical foundations of the solid partnership that independent Kazakhstan and the EU enjoy today," the Ambassador stressed.
The book’s author himself participated in the ceremony. As Professor Sydyknazarov points out, "in publications of the leading cartographic houses of the Netherlands, Belgium, England, France, Italy, Germany, Austria and the United States, the Kazakh state is regularly present on the political maps and in other atlases in the 16th to the 19th centuries, which, in our view, reflects the continuous nature of the Kazakh nationhood in that particular period."
The opening of this exhibition in the European Parliament gives its visitors a good opportunity to acquaint themselves with cartographic artifacts related to the Kazakh nationhood as recorded by European scholars, diplomats, and travelers of that epoch, and collected in national libraries, museums and archives in various countries in Europe, America, and the Middle East," he emphasized.
The first visitors to the exhibition, including members and staff of the European and Belgian parliaments, representatives of major European institutions, diplomatic corps, research centers, non-governmental organizations, and media, noted that its opening was an important event that facilitates the further circulation of valuable historical documents and testimonies reflecting the early links between the peoples of Europe and the Kazakhs.
The event is being held under the patronage of MEP Andris Ameriks, Deputy Chair of the Delegation to the EU-Kazakhstan, EU-Kyrgyzstan, EU-Uzbekistan, EU-Tajikistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and for relations with Turkmenistan and Mongolia (DCAS) and Deputy Chair of the Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN).
13.04.2023, 11:38 30391
Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold political consultations in Astana
The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore was held in Astana. Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh, and the Singaporean delegation was led by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ng Teck Hean, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tumysh congratulated the Singaporean side on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed the intention to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education, and capacity building. Reciprocal visits at senior and high levels scheduled for 2023-2024, including the forthcoming visit of the President of Singapore to Kazakhstan for the first time in history will give impetus to the bilateral cooperation.
Cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations was also discussed. In addition, the sides exchanged views on the situation at the global arena, given the impact of its tensions, volatility, and turbulence on all the countries of the world. The parties discussed also the current issues of the global and regional agendas.
12.04.2023, 18:15 33446
11.04.2023, 21:44 35591
Kazakh First Deputy FM Umarov, UNODC Regional Representative to CA Ashita Mittal meet
First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative in Central Asia Ashita Mittal during her official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Umarov welcomed active cooperation with UNODC in such areas as the reform of law enforcement agencies and penitentiary systems, the rehabilitation and reintegration of those returned from conflict zones, countering cybercrime.
According to Regional Representative Mittal, "Kazakhstan is a bank of practical knowledge and experience in the region", which is important to disseminate and use in neighboring countries.
During the meeting the parties discussed the current state and priorities of cooperation, as well as plans for new projects and joint activities under the UNODC Program for Central Asia 2022-2025.
Mittal highly estimated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the role of Kazakhstan in the region, as well as expressed the desire of UNODC to promote them.
The parties stressed the importance of the functioning of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC), the membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2020-2023, the hosting of the UN International Conference on Combating Human Trafficking in Kazakhstan this year, as well as the implementation of the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) initiative in Kyrgyzstan.
During the meeting the parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation on the issues of drug trafficking, organized crime, corruption, combating terrorism, etc.
As part of the visit, the UNODC delegation headed by the Regional Representative also held meetings with the relevant state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
11.04.2023, 18:02 35651
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers are holding consultations in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The meeting is taking place as part of the official visit of Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs to the neighboring country.
According to Murat Nurtleu, Russia has been strategic and major economic partner of Kazakhstan. Both countries enjoy longstanding close and strong relations based on friendship and good-neighborliness
Thanks to the intensive interaction and friendly relations of our presidents, we have built an intensive, trustful and constructive bilateral political dialogue, close trade and economic ties, as well as strong regulatory-legal framework," Murat Nurtleu says.
During the consultation, it was announced that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin planned to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in autumn to participate in the Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Kostanay.
Sergey Lavrov congratulated Murat Nurtleu on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs. He expressed confidence that the two sides would continue enhancing strategic partnership.
The meeting is held in tete-a-tete and extended formats. The sides plan to sign the 2023-2024 Action Plan on Cooperation between the Kazakh, Russian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
