Turkey to expand visa-free regime up to three months for Kazakh citizens

Tourists from Kazakhstan will enjoy a 90-day visa-free regime in Turkey, Kabar 24 reports.





A press service of the President of Turkey has informed about the expanded visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens in Turkey, it also included Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.





Earlier a visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens in Turkey was 30 days.





Note that earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan presented a renewed list of states with a visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens. Following the list available on the website, Kazakh citizens can visit 29 states without visas, with the possibility to abolish visas with Israel, Thailand, the Fiji and Macau under discussion.





In addition, Kazakhstan plans to reach a visa-free regime with Latin American states.









