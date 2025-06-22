19.06.2025, 21:16 24021
UN Disarmament Programme Fellows Visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a meeting with the fellows of the UN Disarmament Program, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This annual program implemented under the auspices of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs aims to train future specialists from around the world whose professional activities will be related to disarmament and non-proliferation issues.
During the meeting, representatives of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry provided information on the country’s policies in the field of nuclear disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Special attention was given to Kazakhstan's key initiatives in the area of international security, as well as the country’s contribution to strengthening global stability.
As part of the visit taking place from June 19 to 22, the international fellows will visit the city of Kurchatov (Abai Region), where they will learn about the activities of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and visit the site of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.
This visit already marks the seventh event held on Kazakhstan’s territory under the program. Previously similar familiarization trips took place in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023.
Almaty hosts the launch of the UN Global Compact Multicounty Network for Central Asia at the "UN Plaza"
In the "UN Plaza" building, Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty Zhanibek Abdrashov participated and delivered a welcoming speech at a solemn event dedicated to the Launch of the UN Global Compact Multicounty Network for Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by the Chief of Global Operations of the UN Global Compact, Ole Lund Hansen, as well as the UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Kazakhstan, Stephen O’Malley.
In his speech, Ambassador Abdrashov noted that the launch of the Multicounty Network unites the efforts of governments, business structures and civil society in such key areas as human rights, environmental protection and anti-corruption.
Special attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation between the UN Global Compact and the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
In conclusion, the Ambassador expressed confidence in the comprehensive support of the Government of Kazakhstan for the activities of the UN Global Compact Multicounty Network for the sustainable future of the region.
Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed ways to expand cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Kazakhstan, Zulkifli Baharudin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties highly valued the outcomes of the State visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Singapore in May of 2024 and agreed to continue implementing the agreements reached during the visit.
Kazakhstan and Singapore enjoy a longstanding and robust partnership built on mutual respect, trust and common interests", A.Bakayev noted.
The interlocutors discussed prospects for further deepening trade and economic ties, strengthening investment, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations.
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda and confirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue.
Kazakhstan and EU Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation
The 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Committee in Political Configuration (CCPC) took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties held in-depth discussions on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, with a focus on the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU and its member states, as well as the outcomes of the EU - Central Asia Summit held in Samarkand on April 4, 2025.
The meeting took place in a hybrid format with the participation of representatives from key ministries and agencies of Kazakhstan, the European External Action Service (EEAS), and the EU Delegation in Astana. Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko led the Kazakh delegation, while Acting EEAS Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia Luc Devigne led the European.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the steady progress of the Kazakhstan - EU partnership: "Over the past year, the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union has clearly demonstrated its practical relevance. We are witnessing the expansion of dialogue and the growing cooperation at all levels. The EU is our largest trade and investment partner, and our bilateral trade reached a record-high of nearly 50 billion US dollars in 2024."
Particular attention during the meeting was paid to issues of trade, investment, transport connectivity, energy, climate, the rule of law, and visa liberalization.
The Kazakh side highlighted the expectations of its citizens regarding the reduction of mobility barriers and stressed the importance of launching negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements without delay. Astana reaffirmed its readiness to provide the necessary legal and technical frameworks for such talks.
The parties also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Presidents of the European Council and Commission on the margins of the EU - Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, including on sustainable trade, digitalization, and expanding educational exchanges.
Both sides underscored the strategic importance of strengthening transport connectivity, in particular, through the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The need to transition to concrete steps in modernizing infrastructure along the route was noted, with the EU signaling its readiness to allocate 10 billion euros for this purpose.
In this context, the sides positively assessed cooperation within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative, including the announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last April regarding the allocation of a 12 billion euros investment package aimed at improving infrastructure, energy, and digital interconnectivity between Europe and Central Asia. Kazakhstan confirmed its commitment to active participation in relevant regional projects.
The parties also emphasized the importance of signing, without a delay, the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union on Certain Aspects of Air Transport. This document is aimed at harmonizing regulatory frameworks, enhancing legal certainty, and strengthening links between Kazakh and European air carriers.
Additionally, the sides highlighted the importance of promoting digital literacy, inclusive education, and academic mobility as foundations for sustainable long-term cooperation.
On climate and the green agenda, the parties welcomed Kazakhstan’s implementation of its commitments under the Paris Agreement, its active involvement in the Global Methane Pledge, and the advancement of joint projects on renewable energy development and sustainable critical raw materials supply chains.
In turn, Managing Director Devigne noted: "Over the past three decades, the European Union and Kazakhstan have grown closer, building a solid and mature partnership of choice based on mutual trust, respect, and solidarity. The partnership between the EU and Kazakhstan is a journey, not a destination. And many more chapters lie ahead in this long-standing friendship."
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reiterated their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and implementing joint projects based on mutual respect.
For reference: The Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Committee in Political Configuration is one of the main institutional mechanisms for bilateral engagement. Its meetings are held at the level of authorized governmental bodies and cover a wide range of political and regional issues such as rule of law, judicial and anti-corruption reforms, regional and international security, OSCE cooperation, visa policy, education, media, and civil society engagement.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner. In 2024, bilateral trade amounted to 48.7 billion US dollars, up 16.9% compared to 2023 (Kazakhstan’s exports - 38.1 billion; imports - 10.6 billion). Since 2005, cumulative European investment in Kazakhstan’s economy has exceeded 200 billion dollars. Over 3,000 companies with European participation operate in the country.
Business Council "Central Asia - China" Holds Meeting in Astana
As part of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, the Second Meeting of the "Central Asia - China" Business Council was held in Astana, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Ren Hongbin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event continued the deepening dialogue between the countries of the Central Asia and China, confirming mutual interest in expanding industrial cooperation, technological exchange, and investment attraction. Particular attention was given to the implementation of major projects in logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, and green energy.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov noted that the intergovernmental Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, signed the day before during the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping, marked a significant milestone in the development of Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation. The agreement provides a solid legal foundation for the protection of investors’ interests and creates favorable conditions for increasing mutual capital investments.
Strengthening investment cooperation between Central Asian countries and China is crucial for the sustainable economic growth of the entire region. Yesterday, at the Second Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the NDRC of China, 58 commercial documents worth over 24 billion US dollars were signed between Kazakhstan and China. The GDP of Central Asian countries already exceeds 500 billion US dollars, with a combined population of over 80 million people. This is not only a vast market but also a solid foundation for deepening cooperation, creating new industries, transferring technologies, and entering third markets," emphasized Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
He also emphasized that China remains one of Kazakhstan’s key investment partners. Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has attracted over 470 billion dollars in foreign direct investment, including 26.4 billion dollars from the PRC. According to him, these figures reflect the stable and strategically significant economic relationship between the two countries.
As part of the event, bilateral documents were signed. Notably, Deputy Chairman of the Board of NC "Kazakh Invest" Azamat Kozhanov and Vice President of the Central Asian and Chinese Association of Furniture and Building Materials Manufacturers Guan Peiyin signed a MoU. The document outlines a project to create an industrial park in Kazakhstan specializing in the production of household goods and construction materials. The planned investment volume is 100 million dollars, with up to 10,000 jobs to be created.
Bilateral Meeting on Industrial and Logistics Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Held in Astana
As part of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, a bilateral meeting took place between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China Zhou Haibin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed prospects for deepening trade, economic, and industrial cooperation. It was emphasized that China remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner - in 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries reached 43.8 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan and China aim to double this figure in the coming years, bringing it to 100 billion dollars. In this context, the parties discussed measures to diversify the range of traded goods, promote non-commodity exports, and reduce border barriers.
The topic of implementing joint investment projects was also raised. Currently, the Kazakhstan-China partnership portfolio includes over 224 projects worth around 66.5 billion dollars, creating more than 50,000 jobs. These include large-scale initiatives in energy, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and new technologies. The parties agreed to accelerate the launch of new high value-added joint ventures.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that cooperation with China in the fields of industry and logistics is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign economic policy. He noted that the successful development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) and its integration with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) open significant opportunities for deepening cooperation and increasing mutual investment.
Today, Kazakhstan plays a key role in facilitating transit flows between China and Europe - over 80% of all land-based cargo shipments from China to the EU pass through our territory. We view China not only as a geographically close neighbor but also as a strategic partner with shared economic interests. The development of the Middle Corridor and its connection with the Belt and Road Initiative allow us not only to enhance our transit potential, but also to build full-fledged production alliances that strengthen the resilience of the regional economy," emphasized Kuantyrov.
In turn, Zhou Haibin noted that Kazakhstan occupies a central place in the logistics architecture of Eurasia. "We regard Kazakhstan as a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative. The cooperation between our countries is built on mutual trust and pragmatism. Importantly, Kazakhstan not only ensures the stable transit of Chinese goods, but is also becoming a vital link in the creation of joint production and logistics chains. We intend to further strengthen collaboration in infrastructure, energy, and the green economy, opening new horizons for the region’s sustainable development," he said.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation, expand the project portfolio, and develop new forms of engagement in strategically important sectors.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Holy See and to the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, Timur Primbetov presented his Letters of Credence to His Most Eminent Highness, Fra' John Timothy Dunlap, Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The solemn ceremony took place at the Magistral Palace of the Order in Rome, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh diplomat conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the subsequent discussions, Ambassador Primbetov apprised the Grand Master of the comprehensive political and socio-economic transformations currently being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the Head of State. These reforms are strategically aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and fostering the development of a just and inclusive society. Furthermore, the Ambassador provided an overview of the upcoming VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to convene in Astana in September of the current year.
The Grand Master, expressed his sincere gratitude for the greetings extended and reaffirmed the Order’s unwavering commitment to the further strengthening of amicable relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan. He lauded the recent establishment of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Sovereign Order of Malta. Fra’ John Timothy Dunlap underscored Kazakhstan’s significant contributions to the advancement of global interfaith dialogue and conveyed the Order’s keen interest in the participation of a delegation from the Order in the aforementioned Congress.
Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta were formally established on February 4, 1993.
In 2001, a branch of the Embassy of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta was inaugurated in Kazakhstan. This was followed by the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta in January 2025.
The Sovereign Military Order of Malta currently maintains diplomatic relations with 114 states. The Order’s extensive diplomatic engagement is intrinsically linked to its fundamental humanitarian mission. Within the international political sphere, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta maintains a steadfast position of neutrality.
Expansion of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation between Kazakhstan and U.S. Discussed in Washington, D.C.
As part of his official visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a meeting with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Jameson Risch, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening economic ties and advancing political dialogue in line with the key priorities of the U.S. Administration.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Kazakh-American relations and emphasized the value of expanding interparliamentary engagement.
Senator Risch commended Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and underscored the importance of the U.S. Congress supporting favorable legislative conditions for expanding business relations, including through the establishment of permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) with Kazakhstan.
Both parties welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working together to support initiatives aimed at deepening trade and economic engagement.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Nurtleu invited Senator Risch to visit Kazakhstan for practical discussions on advancing bilateral cooperation.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister also met with Congressman Robert Aderholt, Co-Chair of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Caucus, and Congresswoman Carol Miller, Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. During the discussions, he received clear assurances of strong congressional intent to support the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik amendment as it applies to Kazakhstan.
Prospects for the Kazakh-U.S. Trade and Investment Cooperation Discussed in Washington, D.C.
As part of his official visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment. Both sides noted the steady development of economic ties between the countries, particularly in the areas of energy, rare earth metals, transportation, and high technology.
Special attention was given to current U.S. trade policy and joint efforts to address tariff and non-tariff barriers.
Continuing the economic agenda, the interlocutors discussed prospects for expanding transport and logistics corridors, diversifying export routes, developing related infrastructure, and improving mutual access to agricultural markets.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to creating a favorable investment climate, highlighting major joint projects already underway with leading U.S. companies.
In turn, the United States expressed its readiness to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals, including the development of a full-fledged ecosystem encompassing processing and advanced manufacturing.
At the conclusion of the talks, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in maintaining regular dialogue to further advance bilateral trade and economic relations.
