Zimbabwe's former leader Mugabe dies at 95

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, multiple sources reported Friday.
It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," tweeted incumbent President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.
It is believed Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April.
Mugabe ruled the Southern African country for nearly four decades until being ousted in 2017.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.