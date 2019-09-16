Zimbabwe's former leader Mugabe dies at 95

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, multiple sources reported Friday.

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe," tweeted incumbent President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is believed Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April.

Mugabe ruled the Southern African country for nearly four decades until being ousted in 2017.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.