3rd sitting of Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan convenes in Astana

Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz

Tell a friend

Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu held the third session of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Those attending discussed the development of agreements concluded at the high level and the expansion of bilateral ties between the legislative bodies of the two nations.





Greeting the Kyrgyz delegation, Kazakh Speaker Koshanov noted that the people of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are long since united by common history, traditions and culture and centuries-long good neighborly relations.





He said thanks to a well-balanced policy, mutual understanding and friendship of the Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov the cooperation between the two countries develops dynamically. He added the goal is to preserve and further boost that cooperation.





During the sitting the parties highlighted the significance of the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





Investments, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, projects in the sphere of tourism ecology and climate change were on the agenda.