Afghan business delegation arrives in Astana

A representative business delegation from Afghanistan headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade Nuriddin Azizi arrived in Astana yesterday, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The arriving guests were met at the airport of the capital by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.





The delegation includes the heads of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, representatives of large private banks, the "Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Energy Company" (DABS), the Afghan Telecom Telecommunications company (AfTel), the Afghan Chamber of "the Afghan Telecom Telecommunications company" (AfTel), the Afghan Chamber of Agricultural Products and Livestock, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, as well as agricultural, pharmaceutical, industrial, transport and logistics, engineering, textile and other companies in Afghanistan.





Presentations of Kazakh and Afghan companies, B2B negotiations will take place on August 2. On August 3, a business forum will start working, and on August 4, an exhibition of Afghan goods (EXPO, Congress Center) will open its doors for all residents and guests of the capital. The exhibition will feature various food products from Afghanistan, copper tableware, marble, carpets, jewelry and many other traditional goods.





For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in 2022 amounted to $987.9 million, which is 2.1 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($474.3 million). At the same time, traditionally about 90% is accounted for by Kazakhstan's exports, mainly processed products. Trade between the two countries for 5 months of 2023 amounted to $316.6 million, with $310 million - Kazakh exports.





Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan of more than $500 million in the food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, machine-building and light industries.