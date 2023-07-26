Alikhan Smailov holds Demonopolization Commission meeting

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Economy Demonopolization Commission with the participation of heads of central government agencies, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition, the Financial Monitoring Agency and other agencies, primeminister.kz reports.





The participants discussed the return to state ownership of some assets in the sphere of higher education, previously transferred to private ownership.





Prime Minister instructed the authorized state bodies to check the relevant documents and contracts and to give a legal assessment of the legality of their conclusion. At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to ensure full stability of the educational process in these institutions, as the initiated inspection does not concern students or employees of universities.





The participants of the meeting also considered the activities of a private energy company, which provides electricity to about 30 settlements in Karaganda region.





It was noted that there is a high wear and tear of the power grids belonging to the company. At the same time, repair works are not carried out and there is a lack of emergency crews. In general, the violations identified during the inspections are not eliminated. Against this background, local residents complain about frequent unjustified power cuts, lack of power, complete absence of feedback, etc.





Alikhan Smailov instructed to transfer the materials collected on the enterprise to the General Prosecutor's Office to analyze and give a legal assessment of the situation.





The implementation of a number of antimonopoly measures in the sphere of railway transportation was also considered during the meeting.