17.07.2023, 09:10 25446
Alikhan Smailov holds Demonopolization Commission meeting
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Economy Demonopolization Commission with the participation of heads of central government agencies, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition, the Financial Monitoring Agency and other agencies, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the return to state ownership of some assets in the sphere of higher education, previously transferred to private ownership.
Prime Minister instructed the authorized state bodies to check the relevant documents and contracts and to give a legal assessment of the legality of their conclusion. At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to ensure full stability of the educational process in these institutions, as the initiated inspection does not concern students or employees of universities.
The participants of the meeting also considered the activities of a private energy company, which provides electricity to about 30 settlements in Karaganda region.
It was noted that there is a high wear and tear of the power grids belonging to the company. At the same time, repair works are not carried out and there is a lack of emergency crews. In general, the violations identified during the inspections are not eliminated. Against this background, local residents complain about frequent unjustified power cuts, lack of power, complete absence of feedback, etc.
Alikhan Smailov instructed to transfer the materials collected on the enterprise to the General Prosecutor's Office to analyze and give a legal assessment of the situation.
The implementation of a number of antimonopoly measures in the sphere of railway transportation was also considered during the meeting.
26.07.2023, 12:19 106
Stricter requirements for labeling of milk and dairy products
Since September 22 of this year, significant changes to the technical regulations "On the safety of milk and dairy products" will come into force on the basis of the Decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission No. 143 of September 23, 2022. These changes are aimed at ensuring high quality and safety of dairy products, as well as providing producers with greater creative freedom when labeling their products, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Since 2013, when the technical regulation was first put into effect, the practice of its application has revealed the need for clarifications on a number of important issues concerning both producers and consumers of dairy products
One of the key changes is the mandatory placement of information about the presence of vegetable oils on the packaging of dairy products. This will allow discerning consumers to make informed decisions about purchasing products,", - experts of the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology noted.
The physico-chemical indicators of the identification of baby food products have also changed. The rationing of ash content was excluded and the threshold of vitamin D content was increased. According to the manufacturers of baby food, these changes will allow to localize the production of baby food and provide consumers with high-quality products.
It is important to emphasize that the new amendments take into account national dairy products such as ayran, suzme, tan and kurt, making them more accessible on the market.
The regulations will include the term "milk-containing ice cream" with a milk fat content of up to 6%, which will give more choice and information for consumers. Previously, only the term "ice cream with milk fat substitute" with 12% MJ was fixed in the document.
In addition, a definition was introduced for reconstituted milk, which allows enriching this product. The introduction of the category "concentrated, condensed milk processing product" will expand the use of whey and ensure standardization of products.
Manufacturers are also given more creative freedom, allowing them to specify invented names for their products and use combined names.
25.07.2023, 15:10 5511
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev meets with Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov discussing the results of the work of the Ministry for the first half of 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The Kazakh President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief was briefed about the implementation of a new format of combat training with changes in its cyclicity and model, improving managerial competences of commanders.
The defense minister reported the Head of State on the measures taken to strengthen territorial defense, with systemic work underway at the legislative level and in a practical way.
The President was represented with the information about manning permanent units with weapons and military equipment, including transition to domestically produced mobile and modular components.
Special attention was attached to the peacekeeping work of the Armed Forces.
Tokayev was informed about the measures to digitize records on conscripts and citizens who served urgent military service. Upgrading of information systems and their integration with data bases of other government bodies allowed registration to draft offices, military registration, and issuance of military cards switching to electronic format.
Zhakssylykov spoke about the measures taken to provide credit holidays to conscripts, as well as preferential education. As of today, 2.5 thousand servicemen have received credit deferrals, and 1.5 thousand servicemen served university places.
Moreover, almost 700 servicemen discharged into the reserve were trained in sought-after specialties over the reporting period.
Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions, paying special attention to the issues of increasing military preparedness of the Armed Forces.
24.07.2023, 15:07 13741
Kazakhstan, WB discuss new areas of cooperation
During the working trip to Washington, D.C., Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov met with the leading experts of the World Bank on taxation, human capital development, infrastructure, fair economic growth and green economy, for discussing the areas of further joint work.
Director of Strategy and Operations for Europe and Central Asia region at the World Bank Carolina Sánchez-Páramo noted the importance of the joint work of the Kazakh Government and the World Bank on achievement of sustainable development of the economy of Kazakhstan and Central Asian region by implementing various reforms and implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project, the press service of the Ministry said.
In turn, the Kazakh Minister noted that the priority areas of cooperation determined by the World Bank's 2025 Framework Partnership Strategy for Kazakhstan comply with the strategic vision of development of Kazakhstan until 2050.
As a result of implementation of the Framework Partnership Strategy, we will be able to create necessary conditions for the development of private sector, boost the transformation of agriculture and develop required infrastructure," Kuantyrov added.
Besides, the experts of the World Bank held workshops for improving tax policy, developing alternative energy and tariff policy as well as for achieving carbon neutrality.
24.07.2023, 13:11 13366
President receives Anti-Corruption Agency Chairman Askhat Zhumagali
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali, who reported on the measures of countering corruption in the country, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
As Askhat Zhumagali informed, the Agency focuses on elimination of prerequisites of corruption.
An external analysis of corruption risks showed systematic violations in distribution of land plots and urban development planning of Almaty," he said.
The President was informed about the analysis and monitoring of 130 facilities in the first half of 2023, following which more than 1,000 recommendations and propositions were submitted.
The implementation of Bizneske Zhol (Path to Business) project aimed at the elimination of administrative barriers is underway. 21 business entities have received assistance since the program launch, and more than 400 problematic cases have been solved.
Besides, Askhat Zhumagali reported to the President on the measures of prevention of a number of corruption crimes including those committed by the representatives of oligopoly and on compensation of damage and return of assets.
In the reporting period, the Anti-Corruption Agency registered around 1,000 corruption crimes, convicted more than 700 persons, 98 of which held senior positions.
As a result of pre-trial investigations, 232.6bln tenge have been reimbursed.
In general, in one and a half years, the Agency returned property assets and cash to the amount of 860bln tenge to the budget and quasi-public sector.
24.07.2023, 12:14 13256
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov meets IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li
As part of his working trip to Washington, D.C., Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov met with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Bo Li to discuss the acute issues of fiscal policy, structural reforms, diversification of economy and attraction of green investments to achieve carbon neutrality, press service of the Ministry of National Economy reports.
Mr. Li highly evaluated the efforts taken by the Kazakh Government to ensure the country’s economic stability, with the consideration of the current challenges and numerous shocks observed in the past several years.
He thanked also Kazakhstan for the deployment of the Regional IMF Centre in Almaty, official inauguration of which took place in June with the participation of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
In turn, Alibek Kuantyrov invited Bo Li to participate in the upcoming Congress of Financiers to be held on the occasion of the 30th jubilee of Kazakhstani tenge.
The sides agreed to maintain active interaction in all issues mentioned.
21.07.2023, 13:55 36681
President Tokayev receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov in its first session, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
According to him, during the session Majilis deputies worked on 82 bills, including 20 bills initiated by MPs themselves regarding the illegally appropriated assets, online platforms and advertisements, the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone, liquefied gas, e-scooters and many more.
In his report, the Majilis Speaker paid utmost attention to the changes in the work of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament resulting from the recent constitutional reform. The fact that the chamber now includes representatives of 6 party factions and single-mandate deputies allowed to make the lawmaking activity more open and provide better feedback to electorate. The Majilis deputies now raise the problems of public concern more often in their deputy inquiries to members of the Government.
Speaker Koshanov also touched upon the work done by the MPs regarding the domestic heating system, including field trips to the regions of the country, as well as discussion of the Water, Budget, Tax, and City Planning codes with the public. The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament is expected to work on the codes in its next session.
On top of that, the Majilis Speaker also briefed the President on the meetings between Kazakhstani MPs and their counterparts from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and other countries.
20.07.2023, 10:27 52986
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince hold talks
Greeting Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked him for an invitation to take part in the 1st Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and warm welcome, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Islamic and Arab world.
During the meeting, the sides debated trade and economic, investment, energy, "green" energy, tourism, agrarian, transport and logistics cooperation issues.
In his turn, the Crown Prince said Kazakhstan is a reliable and important partner of Saudi Arabia in the Central Asian region.
As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at Jeddah at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for a working visit.
As part of the working visit the Kazakh President attended the Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Masjid al-Nabawi Mosque, located in the holy city of Madinah.
In Jeddah, the President held bilateral talks.
20.07.2023, 09:02 54206
Darkhan Kydyrali met with George Cherny, Managing Director of The Asia Group in Hong Kong and Taiwan
The Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali met with the Managing Director of The Asia Group in Hong Kong and Taiwan, George Chen, press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development reports.
It is worth noting that Mr. Chen previously held the position of Managing Director for Interaction with government agencies in Central Asia at Meta.
During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation and proposals on the supervised branches of the Ministry were discussed.
In his speech, Minister Darkhan Kydyrali noted the important work done and stressed that within the framework of the recently adopted law "On online platforms and online advertising", representative offices of global platforms are being opened in the country, as well as the requirements for the Kazakh language in social networks have been strengthened.
At the same time, the Minister voiced proposals to Mr. Chen on the creation of projects to improve media literacy and expand international cooperation.
Mr. George Chen, in turn, expressed his support for the established legislation and expressed a desire to further strengthen the industry partnership.
At the end of the meeting, the Minister wished success in his new position to Mr. George Chen and invited him to the upcoming Astana Media Week forum, which will be held in September this year.
