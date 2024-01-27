25.01.2024, 08:41 5816
Alikhan Smailov meets with Head of Bashkortostan
Images
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation Radiy Khabirov, who arrived in Astana with a delegation, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting they discussed measures to strengthen industrial cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan, as well as issues of cooperation in agriculture, logistics, education and tourism in the context of further deepening of Kazakh-Russian cooperation.
Head of the Government noted that Russia is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. This is evidenced by the impressive volume of trade turnover, which in 2022 reached $27 billion with a 10 percent growth. In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade also showed good results and amounted to almost $24 billion.
A significant contribution to the development of Kazakh-Russian trade relations is made by the Republic of Bashkortostan. During the noted period, trade turnover with our regions exceeded $350 million. At the same time, we have great potential for further expansion of trade and economic relations," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the business forum and working group meeting on cooperation held in Astana will give a significant impetus to bilateral interaction.
For his part, the head of Bashkortostan indicated interest in further deepening of industrial cooperation and development of trade relations.
Economic cooperation between our enterprises is growing. We are well aware that the potential is just beginning to be realized. I believe that in the coming years our common task is to further increase trade turnover. We have all the necessary prerequisites for this," Radiy Khabirov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.01.2024, 21:30
Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State
Spain may organize a conference with a focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or the Middle Corridor), said Sheana Mendes, the Secretary of State for Trade of Spain and co-chairman of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Musayev, Trend reports.
Thus, Mendes expressed the country's readiness to organize business conferences dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Kazakh-Spanish strategic partnership.
According to her, the main focus of the events will be on the following topics: the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, mining and agro-industry, and agriculture.
In turn, Musayev drew the attention of the Secretary of State to the need to update the agreement on mutual protection of investments as soon as possible, which will open up new niches for cooperation between the countries.
The issues of developing cooperation in the fields of digitalization, logistics, and agriculture, as well as the possibility of expanding the range of Kazakhstani goods exported to Spain, became separate topics of the negotiations.
In addition, the interlocutors discussed prospects in the fields of extraction and processing of rare earth metals and the transfer of industrial technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2024, 18:31
Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony
Images
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made his first official visit to the Holy See upon the invitation of Pope Francis, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the audience, the Kazakh leader expressed gratitude to the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church for his tireless and dedicated efforts for the development of mankind around the world.
Your prayers to achieve peace inspired and gave hope in the hearts and minds of not only thousands of Catholics but also many our fellow citizens practicing different religions. Today’s polyethnic and multi-confessional Kazakhstan, historically located at the crossroads of civilizations, is home to the largest Catholic community in Central Asia, said the Kazakh President.
As Tokayev said, followers of all religions contribute greatly to building Just Kazakhstan.
We have established our own model of peace and national dialogue based on the principle of unity in diversity. In our country, people belonging to different religions may perform prayers in their temples. Protection of the right for religious freedom is an integral part of my political course, stressed the Kazakh leader.
Referring to the Pope's annual "To the City and the World" speech, Tokayev expressed his full solidarity with the Pope’s words saying "Peace is primarily a gift of God… But it is also a great responsibility which rests on all of us".
Fully sharing your endeavors, I am certain that despite our differences we need to unite to promote the idea of peace, continuous dialogue between cultures and religions, development for the benefit of people of all religions. We still have time for good will, room for talks, opportunity for wisdom, stated the Kazakh Head of State.
As for the bilateral relations, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan values its long partnership relations with the Holy See based on true friendship, accord, and mutual respect.
In addition, the active political dialogue as well as the consistent work to harmonize and expand the legal framework is held.
The Kazakh leader thanked Pope Francis for his active efforts aimed at ending hotbeds of conflicts and disputes around the world.
Indeed, the current geopolitical turbulence undermines the entire global security architecture, causing enormous human suffering and economic hurdles. Kazakhstan as the responsible state makes a significant practical contribution to maintain global peace and security. Our country takes part in UN peacekeeping missions in different hotspots around the globe, said the Kazakh Head of State.
For his part, the Pontiff thanked Tokayev for contributing to the peace and harmony.
At the end of the audience, the Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for the informative talk and confirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to continue cooperation with the Holy See to promote tolerance, harmony, and brotherhood.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2024, 12:30
President Tokayev participates in Kazakhstan-Italy investment roundtable
Images
During his official visit to the Italian Republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with the local business community, representatives of about 30 world-level companies, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the captains of Italian business on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. Despite the geopolitical situation in the world, Kazakhstan retains confidently its position as the largest and one of the most rapidly developing economies in the region.
He said that in 2023, Kazakhstan’s economic growth was recorded at 5.1% which is almost twofold higher against the porjected global indicator. In a mid-term outlook, Kazakhstan sets a strategic goal to achieve a 6-7% growth which will enable the country to double its economy by 2029.
He informed the Italian side of the large-scale political and economic reforms launched in Kazakhstan.
Today, I want to announce that Kazakhstan will soon proceed to drastic reforms which will make our economy more transparent, sustainable and dynamic. Our goal is to bring the standards, rules and practices of doing business in Kazakhstan to the OECD level. We strive to create the investment climate complying with the highest global standards, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.
The President informed the Italian entrepreneurs of the legislative measures planned to be launched to expand the inflow of foreign direct investments to the country’s economy.
We have detected and eliminated unnecessary requirements to business to create more flexible and comfortable environment for business. The newly established Investment Council with broader powers will contribute to the implementation of investment projects due to prompt decisions and all-round governmental support, said the Kazakh President.
In his words, energy sector remains the main area of the two countries’ economic cooperation.
According to him, more than 80% of Kazakh oil is exported to Europe meeting about 10% of the EU’s demand.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Italian side for long-standing and reliable cooperation in energy sphere.
We highly appreciate the contribution of Eni, Italy’s flagship company, to the economy of Kazakhstan, he said.
He added that Kazakhstan provides wide opportunities in the field of exploration of oil and gas and implements best global practices to discover significant deposits. The President invited the Italian companies to join maintenance projects in oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan.
Speaking of the prospects of interaction in renewable energy, he highlighted that Kazakhstan became the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Agreement and undertake the commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
Kazakhstan’s potential in renewable energy is estimated at 1 trillion KW/h which sparks the interest of such major global companies as France’s Total, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, UAE’s Masdar and German-Swedish company Svevind Energy Group. These companies intend to implement the projects on generation of 43GWt of renewable energy. As far as I know, green energy sources ensure one third of electricity in Italy. Given their experience, Italian business could join the ranks of these companies, the Kazakh President said.
With the consideration of technological revolution and projected multiple growth of the global demand in a foreseeable future, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Italian business for the cooperation in extraction and processing of critical minerals.
According to the World Bank estimates, Kazakhstan has more than 5,000 unexplored deposits amounting to more than 46 trillion US dollars. Today we produce 19 out of 34 critical minerals needed for the European Union’s economy, he said adding that the deposits of nine more minerals, like cobalt, tungsten, lithium and others could be developed in Kazakhstan with the attraction of foreign investors.
Another important sphere of cooperation is transport and logistics sector.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is actively involved in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The Middle Corridor complements effectively Belt and Road Initiative. We intend to link it to the Trans-Eurasian Transport Network of the European Union and the Global Gates Strategy, he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan backs the G7+ Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) initiative.
In his words, Kazakhstan has invested more than 35 billion US dollars in transport infrastructure, and plans to build more than 1,300 kilometers of railroad. This will enable to increase the transportation of goods towards China, Southern Asia and Europe.
He then invited the Italian investors to join the development of seaports in Kazakhstan, production of transport vessels, and creation of logistics centers.
He reminded the attendees of 13 international routes running through the territory of Kazakhstan and direct flights launched between Almaty and Milan.
Kazakhstan welcomes the plans to launch direct flights between Astana and Rome and Milan. This will contribute, undoubtedly, to the development of our economic relations, ties between the nations and promotion of tourism, the Kazakh President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then spoke on the potential of Kazakhstan in agriculture.
More than 70% of our territory is suitable for farming, which makes our country a ‘breadbasket’ of the Central Asian region. Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s Top 10 producers of wheat and flour. Our agricultural products are supplied to more than 80 countries of the world. With the consideration of rising food shortage in the world, we set a task to triple this sector’s productivity and double the exports. Kazakhstan is interested in the development of cooperation with the Italian partners in growing grain and oil seed crops and in production of pasta, meat and milk, he said.
He also informed the meeting participants about investment opportunities in biotechnology and pharmaceutics, and invited a number of Italian companies to localize their production in Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh leader also spoke on the advantages of IT sector development and the Astana International Financial Centre.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured the attendees of Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide all-round support to the promising investors. He also invited them to participate in the Astana International Economic Forum.
Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani, CDP Group CEO Dario Scannapieco, Vice President for Internationalization of Confindustria Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, CONFAPI President Christian Camisa, President of Leonardo SpA Stefano Pontecorvo, Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri SpA Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer of PetrolValves Sandro Malquori, Chief Executive Office of Pietro Fiorentini Paolo Nardi and others presented their vision of the prospects of developing cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Following documents were signed upon completion of the roundtable meeting:
- Agreement between JSC Samruk-Kazyna and Balestra, which determines the terms and conditions of implementation of the project on construction of a vitriol plant with the capacity of 800,000 tons per annum in Taikonyr village of Suzak district in Turkistan region;
- Framework agreement between JSC Baiterek Holding and SACE on setting a limit on insurance of deals with Italy’s participation in investment projects in priority sectors of economy;
- Agreement between JSC Samruk-Energy and Ansaldo Energia SpA on reconstruction of Almaty Thermal Power Plant 3 with the construction of a combined-cycle gas turbine with the capacity of 544 MW.
- Memorandum of cooperation between Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber and Confiindustria to support Italian enterprises in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani companies in Italy, as well as to strengthen the economic and trade relations between Kazakh and Italian businesses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2024, 13:10
Kazakh President's visit to the Holy See: History of two countries' diplomatic relations
Images
On January 19, 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Holy See, where he will have an audience with Pope Francis. On how the relations between the two countries developed is in the latest article from Kazinform News Agency.
The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Holy See established diplomatic relations on October 17, 1992.
In mid-May 1992, papal nuncio in Moscow, Archbishop Francesco Colasuonno and attache of the Holy See Misssion R. Chemus visited Karaganda and Astana cities of Kazakhstan. They were received at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and also had a meeting with Mufti Ratbek Kazhy Nyssanbaiuly and orthodoxy clergies. The Archbishop gave a short press conference and celebrated the mass.
In September 1998, Kazakhstan became the firts CIS and Asian state to sign a relationship agreement with the Holy See. By a presidential decree as of September 2, 2001, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Nurlan Danenov was appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Holy See.
On September 22-25, 2001, Pope John Paul II paid a state visit to Kazakhstan. The Pope met with the Head of State, youth of Kazakhstan, workers of culture and art and celebrated a solemn liturgy and the Holy Mass at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Cathedral.
On December 16, 2001, an official opening ceremony of the Apostolic Nunciature was held in Astana. Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan attended the ceremony.
On February 2003, then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to the Holy See, where he had an audience with Pope John Paul II, and met with the State Secretary of the Holy See, Cardinal Angelo Sodano.
On June 6, 2018, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as the Senate Chairman, visited the Vatican. At the meeting with the Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the sides pointed to the similarity of the two countries’ stance on strengthening the global community and continuing the dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations.
On November 6, 2021, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, chief of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev paid an official visit to the Vatican. At the meeting with Pope Francis, Maulen Ashimbayev extended him an invitation to the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders in Astana, on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Maulen Ashimbayev also met with State Secretary of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, Cardinal Ayuso Guixot.
On October 17, 2022, Kazakhstan and the Holy See marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Throughout this period, Kazakhstan and the Holy See have succeeded in the development of friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation, based on strong ties of mutual respect and common priorities.
In 2022, the regulatory-legal framework between the two countries expanded significantly. For instance, memorandums of cooperation were signed between the University Medical Center of Kazakhstan and Bambino Gesù Hospital, Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies and the Vatican Apostolic Library. Additionally, the Supplementary Agreement to the Agreement between the Holy See and the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Relations of 1998 was signed. The document seeks to further deepen bilateral cooperation.
Year 2022 became special in the history of the Kazakhstan-Holy See bilateral relations development, given that on September 13-14 Pope France visited the capital of Kazakhstan, as part of which he participated in the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Pope held a holy mass for thousands of pilgrims and addressed civil community and the diplomatic corps, by citing great Abai and demonstrating his deep knowledge of the Kazakh culture. He also noted that Kazakhstan played a special role in building the interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue being the place of meeting and dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2024, 09:28
President Tokayev arrives in Italy for official visit
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Italy for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crosetto and the representative of Pope Francesco Canalini met the Kazakh leader at the airport.
On January 18, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
On the same day, the Head of State will participate in Kazakhstan-Italy Investment Roundtable Meeting and will hold a number of meetings with the leaders of major Italian companies.
On January 19, President Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2024, 21:56
President Tokayev congratulates King Frederik X of Denmark
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to King Frederik X of Denmark on the occasion of assuming the throne, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
I am confident that under your leadership Denmark will continue to achieve success in sustainable development, improving people’s wellbeing and strengthening its authority at the international arena. I hope that comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Denmark, based on friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop through our joint efforts, reads the telegram.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent also a telegram to Margrethe II, who signed her abdication and handed over the throne to Crown Prince Frederik.
The Head of State expressed gratitude to Margrethe II for her significant contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Denmark.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2024, 20:34
Kazakhstan supports 'one-China' principle - Foreign Office
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan commented on the results of the election in Taiwan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In view of the election held in Taiwan, the Republic of Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the "one-China" principle and reaffirms that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. We support the efforts of the government of the People's Republic of China to achieve a peaceful reunification of the country, the document reads.
Earlier, it was reported that Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claimed victory in Taiwan’s presidential election. Along with presidential election, the country held also parliamentary elections.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2024, 13:29
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan outline co-op plans for 2024
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have outlined plans for the development of cooperation for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Turkmen Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ashgabat Askar Tazhibayev.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in a wide range of areas of cooperation.
The diplomats reviewed the practical implementation of the agreements reached earlier, including during high-level visits, and also discussed the prospects for the development of Turkmen-Kazakh relations for 2024.
At the same time, the parties noted the importance of holding inter-ministerial consultations, organizing regular bilateral visits and contacts at the highest level.
In addition, the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, holding regular meetings and consultations between parliamentarians of the two countries was emphasized, and positive experience of interaction and support within such organizations as the OSCE, the UN, and the OIC was noted.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan occupies an important place in the strategy of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations in the region.
Both countries are constantly interested in expanding joint projects, especially in the fields of energy, transport and trade.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
