Almaty Mayor reports to President on fight against coronavirus

During the telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Almaty and measures taken to curb the spread of the virus, quarantine regime, and social support.

The Mayor stressed that 26,000 passed PCR testing, 21,000 more underwent express testing at large. He also said the strategy of gradual reopening of enterprises and economic activity of the city was developed pursuant to the President's task. The measures are taken to reduce debt and financial burden on business. Besides, the anti-crisis plan is being developed to rehabilitate the city economy. About 26,000 workplaces will be created under the Employment Roadmap. Besides, realization of the current programs will let create 15,000 new workplaces. Following the talks the President charged to ensure sanitary safety of the staff when enterprises resume their services. The same time the city is tasked to continue social assistance to the needy and stabilize sanitary and epidemiological situation to contain spread of the infection.

