Askar Mamin met with Lakshmi Mittal

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting with the Arcelor Mittal executive chairman, Lakshmi Mittal, the press service of the head of Kazakhstan Government reported.





Mittal presented to Mamin plans for further development of the company's activities in Kazakhstan.





The prime minister stressed the importance of Arcelor Mittal's steps to upgrade production and life support infrastructure, introduce modern environmentally friendly technologies, implement social projects, and ensure compliance with high standards in the field of health and safety at work.





Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in Karaganda region – employing more than 30 000 Kazakhstanis in the metallurgical, coal and iron ore units of the company. About 80% of the company's products are exported to 75 countries around the world.





The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kasymbek, ministers of industry and infrastructure development Beibut Atamkulov, ecology, geology and natural resources - Magzum Mirzagaliev, chairman of the state revenue committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan, Marat Sultangaziyev.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.