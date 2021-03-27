Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to convene on Apr 28

1. To convene the XXIX session of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly on April 28, 2021 in Nur-Sultan in the Nazarbayev Center with the agenda "30 years of unity, peace and harmony."
2. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take measures to organize the XXIX session of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly.
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev
Nur-Sultan, Akorda, March 20, 2021
No. 175
Source: Kazpravda.kz
