11.04.2024, 09:02 6056
2 schools shifted to online learning amid flooding in N Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
347 pupils of two schools switched to online learning amid flooding in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Schools were temporarily shifted to online teaching in Zarechnyi and Pokrovka villages as the River Yessil overflowed.
All villagers of Zarechnyi were evacuated amid flood risks. Ice jams triggered flooding in Pokrovka village leaving tens of homes on Beregovaya Street underwater.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.04.2024, 11:09 42616
First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
An outstanding statesman, the first Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (1996-1999), Baigeldi Omirbek has passed away today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Senate’s press service.
Baigeldi Omirbek was born in 1939 in Dzhambul region, KazSSR.
Baigeldi Omirbek served as the deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th convocations. He worked at the Senate for more than 16 years.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2024, 20:49 42351
Oil spill detected in Caspian Sea
Tell a friend
Executive Director of Globus non-profit organization Galina Chernova posted satellite images of the Caspian Sea on her Facebook account, where she noticed an oil spill, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to space monitoring data, received from Sentinel-1A (02:43 UTC), an oil spill was detected on March 30 in the area of Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea. The spill area is about 7 square kilometers. The spill was drifting to the north of the Caspian Sea," the publication reads.
Galina Chernova says, there might be several reasons for oil spill, such as accidental or emergency leak of oil during production works; the discharge of production waters containing petroleum products that must be stored and transported to land for disposal; and an emergency situation involving service ships.
The Ecology Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources responded to the information saying that a visual inspection and on-site sampling will be carried out.
If these facts are confirmed by Atyrau region’s Ecology Department, unscheduled inspection will be conducted at the North Caspian Operating Company. The results will be reported additionally," the Ecology Committee says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.03.2024, 19:37 62886
Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing
Images | Kunsultan Otarbai/Kazinform
Tell a friend
The Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China has been opened in a grand ceremony at the China National Opera House in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the ceremony, an ethno-auyl (village) and the cultural events are being presented before the China National Opera House building.
Addressing the guests and participants of the event were Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Li Shulei, Kazakh Sport and Tourism Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev and Chinese Culture and Tourism Minister Sun Yeli.
Opening the festive gala concert was the theatrical choreographic performance ‘Yer saltanaty’ by the soloists of the Abay Opera House, artists of the Astana Ballet Theatre and the ‘Shattyq’ Dance Theatre.
People's artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, honored artist of Kazakhstan Mayra Mukhamedkyzy, opera singer Zarina Altynbaeva, ethno-rock group ‘Ulytau’, choir group of Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, ensembles ‘Serper’ and ‘Sazgen Sazy’ and the ballet troupe ‘Astana Ballet’ will take part in the concert dedicated to the opening of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.03.2024, 14:44 62756
Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine has recommended nationals of Kazakhstan to consider departing the Odessa and Kharkiv regions in a statement published on the embassy’s official website, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In view of rising tensions and unstable security situation in the Odessa and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends the nationals of Kazakhstan to consider deaprting these regions," the statement reads.
The Embassy notes that to travel from Ukraine to Kazakhstan, the nationals of Kazakhstan can use two land routes - through Poland or Moldova, and then travel by commercial flights.
In case of departure through Poland, they will need a Schengen visa, while visa is not required to enter Moldova.
At the same time, the Embassy calls on all citizens not to ignore the air raid alerts and immediately seek shelter," the Embassy says on its Telegram channel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2024, 14:56 73311
Famous Artists of France and Kazakhstan to Perform at Astana Opera
Tell a friend
April will delight residents and guests of the capital not only with the spring warmth, but also with a variety of evenings of classical, jazz and traditional folk music in vocal and instrumental genres. This month Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall will feature performing arts stars of France and Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.
A new project by the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov - a series of chamber music evenings Musical Alliance will open the program for April. On April 2, the opera house’s Chamber Orchestra, as well as violinists Bagdat Abilkhanov, Assem Zhakparova, Balnur Kudaibergen and violist Olessya Morozova will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Casadesus, Benda and other composers. The guest of the concert will be Honored Worker of Kazakhstan violinist Askar Duissenbayev. The second concert of the Musical Alliance series will be held on April 25. Works by Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Gaziza Zhubanova, Kenzhebek Kumisbekov, Mansur Sagatov, Artyk Toksanbayev and contemporary arrangements of folk kuis will be presented to the audience. Kazakh music masterpieces will be featured in the interpretation of such exciting artists as Adlet Azbayev (qyl-qobyz), Ruslan Baimurzin (dombyra), Aziza Musa (prima-qobyz), Bagdat Abilkhanov, Anel Shakirova, Shalkar Zheldibai, Irina Dolgikh, Nurila Moldabayeva, Aizere Alpi (violins), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello). Piano - Bekzat Akhmerov, Zaru Zhazykbayeva.
The main goal of the Musical Alliance project is the popularisation of national and world classics. Thanks to the implementation of such projects, outstanding works not only acquire fresh sound, but also attract new audiences, making it possible to introduce them to the younger generation, while maintaining a high standard of performing traditions. On such evenings, both well-known and rarely performed works acquire an interesting, vibrant life. National gems and world masterpieces can be performed by a different musical instrument or in an unexpected arrangement. It is important for us to convey the love of high art to those who have not yet been familiar with it, thereby initiating more and more people into the mysterious and wonderful world of music," the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra shared.
In addition to diverse evenings from the new project, the April repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall is rich in musical surprises and attention-grabbing concert programs. Thus, on April 14, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Umai National Award kuyishi-baqsy Raushan Orazbayeva invites listeners to her exclusive concert Aqqular Sazy, where the musician’s inspired performance, sacred kuyis and healing sounds of the qyl-qobyz will create real music therapy.
OnApril 16, an exceptional event in the cultural life of Astana awaits the audience: on this day, the popular Parisian singer, songwriter, composer and guitarist Gabi Hartmann will take the capital’s stage for the first time together with musicians from France: double bassist Elaine Beaumont, drummer Bruno Marmey and pianist Florian Robin. A unique performer gives concerts at various world stage venues with songs in French, English, Portuguese and Arabic in her signature style - a mix of chanson, jazz and folk. The surprise of the evening will be the joint performance of the French singer with Astana Opera’s soloist. The concert Gabi Hartmann & musiciens will be held as part of the Printemps de la Francophonie 2024 Festival with the support of the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.
The opera house’s principal soloist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, will present to the audience a captivating evening of vocal music Gaukhartas, dedicated to the creative heritage of the renowned folk singer, aqyn and composer Segiz-seri. On April 20, the opera prima and the opera house’s other soloists will perform works by Segiz-seri, folk songs and works by contemporary Kazakh composers. Concertmaster - Adilzhan Tolukpayev.
OnApril 28, multi-instrumentalist, ethno-musician, master of throat singing, folklore researcher, composer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yedil Khussainov, who masterfully plays many ancient Kazakh musical instruments, will delight the audience with the concert Anama Taghzym, dedicated to the presentation of his collection of musical works of the same name.
Atthe end of the month’s program, on April 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio under the direction of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan pianist Timur Urmancheyev will perform an enchanting concert Great Romantics. Brahms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.03.2024, 14:53 73476
Astana Opera Swirls a Whirlwind of Ballet Premieres
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Dreams Come True states the title of the gala ballet that will take place at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall on April 7. The artistic director of the ballet company, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova fulfills the young dancers’ dreams, giving them the opportunity to realize their potential at the country’s main stage venue. Thus, the unique concert will feature 3 ballet numbers premieres. Elmar Buribayev, a graduate of the Conservatorio di Musica "Giuseppe Verdi" in Milan, will be conducting, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Astana Opera Ballet Company works tirelessly to epitomize the highest standards of excellence in its work and has become a striking phenomenon in the world of art. The company not only attracts the audience’s attention with its professionalism, but also wins the hearts of ballet aficionados around the world.
We recently attended a ballet evening where we saw the premiere performance of Ruh by the young choreographer Sultanbek Gumar. We wanted to come back again, especially since the April program features many new pieces. It seems to me that Astana Opera’s artists have a unique style and aesthetics," Maria Ricci, a viewer from Italy, notes. "Their performances are filled with passion and inner peace, making the spectacle exciting and unforgettable."
Her partner Bernardo Ricci adds: "These dancers, under the direction of Altynai Asylmuratova, bring a fresh perspective to traditional ballet works. Their interpretations of classical ballets not only convey beauty and grace, but also open up new emotional facets to familiar stories."
Throughout the Dreams Come True evening, the audience will be treated to a string of premieres. Among them is the Spanish dance Panaderos from Glazunov’s ballet Raymonda, to be staged at Astana Opera by teacher-repetiteur Elena Sherstneva. Young soloists will also showcase their own choreographic performances: Aidan Kalzhan prepared the ballet number Temptation to Vittorio Monti’s music, and Sultanbek Gumar will present Manqurt to Aktoty Raimkulova’s music. Thus, the opera house not only trains future soloists, but also provides a unique opportunity to unleash the talent as a choreographer and implement bold creative ideas.
Among the concert participants are Shugyla Adepkhan, Sofiya Adilkhanova, Gaziza Moldakhmet, Gulnaz Zhanayeva, Vega Kamar Ikbalova, Mao Shibata, Mao Sudo, Alina Zyryanova, Amina Kissembayeva, Limara Aidarova, Kamila Ormanova, Arman Urazov, Olzhas Tarlanov, Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, Akbar Iminov, Nima Tokov, Erkin Bazarbayev, Arman Kzaibek, Amir Khvan, Raiymbek Bolat, Aspan Bekbay, Ruslan Kanagat, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet, Rustam Chakhalov and many other talented dancers.
In addition to the new numbers, the audience will be able to enjoy excerpts from Drigo’s Le Talisman, Asafiev’s The Flames of Paris, the exciting Le Carnaval de Venise pas de deux from Pugni’s Satanella, a duet from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and others.
The impeccable technique of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, its emotional depth and unique creative approach to performing classical and contemporary ballet works, the ability to create true art onstage is what invariably amazes the audience in Kazakhstan and far beyond its borders. The Dreams Come True gala ballet performed by the celebrated company will certainly captivate the viewers and give them the most vivid impressions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.03.2024, 20:39 95551
Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
From 8:30 pm local time on 23rd March, WWF’s Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement, returns for its 18th edition with the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’ in support and celebration of the planet. In an increasingly divided world, Earth Hour serves as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration to rally as many people as possible, in particular people who are not fully engaged with the environmental crisis yet, WAM reports.
Since its creation in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for its "lights off" moment. As landmarks and homes across the world switch off, supporters are also invited to symbolically switch off and 'Give an hour for Earth’, spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet. In 2023, over 410,000 hours were given to our planet by supporters in 190 countries and territories, representing 90% of the planet, making it the Biggest Hour for Earth.
Kirsten Schuijt, Director General, WWF International, said: "More people than ever need to join this year’s Earth Hour to leverage the collective power of individuals and communities. It’s crucial to get involved, if we want to raise awareness about the environmental challenges and bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2030 . To truly unite millions across the globe, it is important that Earth Hour expands beyond its already massive pool of current supporters and engages with individuals who have not been involved yet. Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility and it demands collective action from every corner of society."
Through the Hour Bank, its new online interactive tool, Earth Hour invites everyone, everywhere to find the most enjoyable ways to give an hour for Earth. Whether it is a mindful walk through the woods to bask in the smell of air, feel the earth, and take in the sounds or engaging in a home scavenger hunt to identify and swap out unsustainable products with eco-friendly alternatives, there are myriad options to choose from. The Hour Bank provides a list of activities and events based on participants' lifestyle interests and preferences, from food and fitness to art and entertainment.
The "Give an hour for Earth" call-to-action makes participation even easier and fun, encouraging individuals not only to switch off lights symbolically but also to take 60 minutes to do good for the planet while doing something they love.
Yves Calmette, Senior Director, Brand and Network Communications, Earth Hour Global, said: "In the face of a polarised society struggling to tackle the scale and pace of the dual climate and nature crises, Earth Hour is all about bringing people together for a common cause. By aligning Earth Hour actions with people's interests and passions through the Hour Bank, we make it easy for individuals -particularly those who aren’t engaged yet-to contribute positively to the planet while doing activities they love. Our aim is to show that environmentalism can be accessible, enjoyable, and personally meaningful. Together, as we unite for Earth Hour, we not only highlight the urgent issues we face but also celebrate the innovations and solutions that can lead us to a brighter future."
Earth Hour is more than a moment; it's a movement that for the last 18 years has continued to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet.
Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots environmental movement, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organisations in more than 190 countries and territories to take actions for our planet.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2024, 20:52 102766
Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan
Images | arqymaq_sport_kesheni / instagram
Tell a friend
Baige, a traditional Kazakh sport and game rooted in cultural heritage, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Originating centuries ago among nomadic tribes, Baige is a sport of strategy played with sheep ankle bones, known as "shagai," traditionally sourced from the hooves of sheep. Players take turns tossing the shagai onto a flat surface, aiming to achieve various combinations and outwit their opponents.
In recent years, efforts to revive traditional Kazakh customs and games have led to a renewed interest in Baige. Local communities, schools, and cultural organizations have organized tournaments and events to celebrate the game, attracting participants from all walks of life.
Today, on the 20th of March, equestrian sport complex "Argymaq" has conducted an event dedicated to the Day of National Sports during the "Nauryznama" celebrations.
The event was attended by Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ermek Marzhykpayev, Deputy Mayor of Astana City Eset Baiken, President of the National Sports Association of Kazakhstan Islambek Salzhanov, veterans of national sports, presidents of national sports federations, athletes, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, as well as residents and guests of the capital. Deputy Mayor of Astana, Eset Baiken, congratulated the gathering and noted that national sports competitions will be held in all districts of the capital on these holidays," "Argymaq" sports complex posted on its official
The guests of the event were also surprised by a friendly competition between Kazakhstani cowboys and U.S. cowboys. Cowboys from the United States have arrived in Kazakhstan in order to exchange experiences and attend the Baige games.
The rise of social media has facilitated the spread of Baige beyond Kazakhstan's borders, with enthusiasts sharing videos, tutorials, and stories about the game's history and significance. One of the most popular Baige events, "World Nomad Games", will be conducted in Astana from September 8th until September 14th of 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.04.2024, 14:20Kazakhstan and Finland: Plans to launch 11 new manufacturing projects worth 32.5 billion tenge 12.04.2024, 15:231266Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan 12.04.2024, 17:251116Head of State Tokayev chairs republican flood control headquarters meeting 12.04.2024, 10:171096Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD 12.04.2024, 13:361041ADB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow 3.8% in 2024, 5.3% in 2025 08.04.2024, 11:3338316Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation 08.04.2024, 10:2437941Olzhas Bektenov holds Flood Defence Headquarters meeting in Atyrau 08.04.2024, 09:2134716Olzhas Bektenov checks flood situation in Kulsary and answers residents' questions 08.04.2024, 13:3626251Olzhas Bektenov checks Astana counter-regulator: Situation remains stable 09.04.2024, 09:3926046Over 3,000 people involved in flood control measures in North Kazakhstan region 20.03.2024, 20:52102766Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet95551Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 20.03.2024, 16:1488311Musical Journey around the World with Alan Buribayev 18.03.2024, 17:12Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects85046Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects 23.03.2024, 19:3182171Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin