CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan

15.11.2022, 17:27 5526
CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Images
Central election commission officials of 15 countries are to observe the Kazakh early presidential elections as part of the bilateral cooperation, Kazakh CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Abdirov, officials of central election commissions of 15 countries, including CEC chairmen of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, are to observe the presidential elections in Kazakhstan as part of bilateral cooperation.
 
Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Central election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov held a press conference for reps of the foreign diplomatic corps on the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in the country and the ongoing reforms.
 

Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop

15.11.2022, 17:49 5436
Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop
Images
Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov held a meeting with newly appointed ambassador of Moldova to Kazakhstan Lilian Darii, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.
 
The meeting highlighted the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the countries on the bilateral basis as well as within international organizations. The foreign diplomat was informed about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan as well as the country’s stand on the current issues of international agenda.
 
The participants of the meeting agreed on further deepening of interparliamentary ties as a major part of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova, including within the parliamentary groups of friendship of the two countries.
 

Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit

15.11.2022, 16:25 5636
Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
Images
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty city for a working visit, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.
 

President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

15.11.2022, 13:54 5726
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Zhanat Elimanov reported to the President on the course of eradication of endemic initiation of criminal cases and minimization of business’ involvement in criminal prosecution procedures. Thanks to these measures, the Agency observes reduction in the number of pre-trial investigations. Compared to 2021, the number of registered cases decreased by 30%.
 
In his words, the measures launched enabled the Agency to compensate for damages and successfully recover the assets worth more than 300bln tenge as well as to liquidate 25 organized criminal groups. It also suppressed activity of 119 groups providing illegal encashment services.
 
The Head of State was also reported about the liquidation of 25 financial pyramids with the compensation of 8.3bln tenge for victims. As many as 8,800 websites and accounts with illegal content were blocked. The country’s financial intelligence service detected activity of 15 online drug stores with turnover in 4.4 bln tenge. More than 27,000 people were involved in their activity.
 
As part of the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism using digital assets, the Agency entered into a memorandum of cooperation with the largest international crypto exchange Binance.
 
At the end of the meeting , the President commissioned the Financial Monitoring Agency to continue its activity on suppression of financial pyramids, fraudulent schemes, as well as to enhance anti-corruption measures within the Agency itself.
 

Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society

14.11.2022, 20:02 13676
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Images
The Head of State met with the activists of the Zhana Adamdar (New People) movement, the President’s press service reports.
 
The President hailed an initiative to create the Zhana Adamdar (New People) movement and said he will always support active young people of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the deep modernization of the state started, reforms for building a Just Kazakhstan are being carried out.
 
The President urged young people to jointly build a tolerant and advanced society. He stressed that young Kazakhstanis should constantly improve, develop and refine themselves, and learn foreign languages. The President believes that the youth should actively take part in social life, stand their grounds, suggest ideas and help them realize.
 
In a conclusion the Head of State wished Zhana Adamdar movement success.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan

14.11.2022, 18:04 13776
Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan
Images
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy- Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 16-17, Kazinform reports.
 

As part of his visit Josep Borrell will meet with Deputy PM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and country’s leadership," official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.

 
The parties are expected to share views on pressing regional and international issues, prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.
 

Kazakh capital to host Syria talks Nov 22-23

14.11.2022, 16:42 13896
Kazakh capital to host Syria talks Nov 22-23
Images
The 19th regular international meeting on Syria in Astana format will take place in the capital city of Kazakhstan on November 22-23, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Government of Syria and Syrian opposition will take part in the meeting. The representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon an Iraq will attend it as observers.
 
The first-day agenda includes bilateral and trilateral consultations of the guarantor states, their negotiations with the Syrian parties, and the observers’ delegations, while the second day will proceed with consultations, a plenary session and a press conference.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador

14.11.2022, 15:23 14111
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United States to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting the President expressed readiness of Kazakhstan in further strengthening and expanding strategic partnership with the U.S. in all directions.
 
In his turn, Daniel Rosenblum is a reliable partner in the region and the U.S. supports the reforms of the Head oof State.

Source: kazinform 
 

President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats

14.11.2022, 13:29 10901
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, the press service of Akorda reported.
 
Those presenting the credentials were U.S. Ambassador Daniel N. Rosenblum, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mohamed Yongawo and Ambassador of Moldova Lilian Darii.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that thanks to their professional experience and hard work, they will contribute to the development of the bilateral cooperation with our country.
 
The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan conducts peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at strengthening the friendly and mutually beneficial relations.
 
Upon completion of the meeting, the President wished success to the diplomats and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

