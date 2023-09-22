21.09.2023, 10:58 9236
CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in a working meeting of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in New York, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.
Murat Nurteu informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s stance on various aspects of the CSTO’s activity.
The working meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers was held a friendly atmosphere. The sides confirmed their commitment to further development of the further CSTO-UN mutually beneficial cooperation.
19.09.2023, 09:09 18816
Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa
During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about GE Healthcare's plans to localize production of ultrasound machines with subsequent production of CT scanners, angiographs and mammographs, Presidential press service reports.
The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that this initiative fully meets the goal of increasing the share of domestic production of medicines and medical equipment to 50% by 2025.
Rob Walton told the President about GE Healthcare's intention to create a Centralized National Digital Archive of Clinical Images of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This will simplify the management of patient data and, as a result, reduce the cost of services.
The company also implements educational programs to improve the qualifications of healthcare personnel by opening GE Healthcare Academy on the basis of the Astana Medical University. The educational institution will be able to start full-fledged operations in October this year.
The head of state praised the strategic partnership with GE on important healthcare projects in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, a Framework Agreement on the main terms of the GE Healthcare investment project between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and GE Healthcare was signed.
GE Healthcare operates in more than 140 countries. In 2022, the company had revenues of $19 billion and a market capitalization of $34.5 billion.
19.09.2023, 09:02 19111
President of Kazakhstan held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Presidential press service reports.
The parties discussed priority areas of Kazakhstan's comprehensive cooperation with the UN, as well as pressing challenges of our time.
Welcoming the leader of Kazakhstan, the UN Secretary-General noted the progressive development of the bilateral partnership.
- Kazakhstan and the UN continue their cooperation on strengthening peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring human rights. For us, Kazakhstan is a privileged partner that is a pillar of multilateralism, a promoter and defender of peace at the global level, - emphasized António Guterres.
In turn, the Kazakh President expressed a high regard for António Guterres' actions as United Nations Secretary-General, and reaffirmed the readiness to further supporting his efforts to maintain peace, stability and security.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the UN's exceptional role in addressing the most pressing issues of our time and stressed its non-alternative nature. He also shared with António Guterres his vision of further improving the Organization’s activities.
19.09.2023, 07:07 18956
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Susan Pointer, Vice President of Amazon Corporation
During the conversation with a representative of the world's largest technology company, they discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of cloud technologies and the construction of data centers, Presidential press service reports.
The President drew attention to Kazakhstan's achievements in the field of e-government, emphasizing that further improvement of the digital sphere in our country will require best-in-class infrastructure solutions.
The company expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan with the prospect of covering the entire Central Asian region.
During the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan ("NIT" JSC) and Amazon Web Services to acquire the Outpost cloud solution and launch a pilot project to integrate it with the QazTech platform.
This step will create the conditions for global players to locate data centers in Kazakhstan. It will also realize the country's potential as a regional IT hub.
15.09.2023, 15:12 31026
President Tokayev outlines his vision of IFAS development
Taking the floor at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State - Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his vision of the fund’s further development, Kazinform cites Akorda.
According to him, the first issue is the quickest completion of the modernization of the IFAS’ organizational structure and regulatory-legal framework. The Head of State proposed to broaden the mandate and liabilities of the management board and executive committee of the fund, as well as to transform the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination into the Interstate Water and Energy Commission. In his words, these measures will enable to raise IFAS' effectiveness.
The second issue, as the Kazakh leader stated, is creation of a long-term and sustainable development mechanism of cooperation for effective use of water and energy resources of Central Asia with the consideration of the interests of all countries of the region in irrigation, hydro-energy and ecology. "The International Water and Energy Consortium could become such a mechanism in that respect," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Thirdly, the Kazakh President proposed to craft an action plan on implementation of a single automated system of recording, monitoring, management and distribution of water resources in the Aral Sea basin.
In his words, the implementation of this initiative will ensure transparency of water use process in the region and will promote the dialogue and friendship between the Central Asian states.
Another important initiative is to set up a project office of the Central Asian states for climate-related issues. This step will let us proceed to the development of effective measures on mitigation of climate change consequences. We positively view involvement of Bishkek in the activity of the Working Group on IFAS' improvement. We hope for resumption of the Kyrgyz Republic's full-fledged membership in the IFAS. We will be pleased to hand over the IFAS chairmanship to fraternal Kyrgyzstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
14.09.2023, 20:32 30791
3 documents signed following Summit of CA Heads of State
The 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, resulted in the conclusion of three documents, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The documents signed include the joint statement following the 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the Treaty between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on the main areas of youth policy, the Treaty on the enhancement of land transport interconnectedness.
14.09.2023, 16:09 31176
Senators approved laws on international activities
A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev. The deputies reviewed and approved laws providing for the ratification of three international treaties, and also voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.
On the agenda of the meeting, the deputies considered the following laws relating to international activities: "On the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on peacekeeping activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of October 6, 2007", "On the ratification of the Agreement on jurisdiction and legal assistance in cases , associated with the temporary presence of formations of forces and means of the collective security system on the territories of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization" and "On the ratification of the Agreement on joint logistics and medical support for the Troops (Collective Forces) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization."
As noted at the meeting of the Chamber, the norms of one of the laws provide for the presence of a "coordinating state." This is the requirement of the United Nations for the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in UN peacekeeping operations. Such a state is determined to interact with the UN on logistics, troop transportation and financial issues. In turn, each CSTO member state decides on the degree of its participation in peacekeeping operations independently and on a voluntary basis.
The laws considered today are aimed at resolving certain issues relating to the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In particular, the possibility of using the peacekeeping potential of the organization within the United Nations was considered. In addition, the laws establish the legal basis and conditions for interaction between member states in the field of providing legal assistance, logistics and medical support. In general, we believe that the laws will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the Organization’s tasks to strengthen peace and stability," the Chairman of the Chamber emphasized, commenting on the approved laws.
During the meeting, the senators also voiced their parliamentary requests.
Gauez Nurmukhanbetov expressed concern about the problems associated with the progress of the harvesting campaign in the regions of the Kostanay region and proposed a number of measures to ensure the safety of the harvest.
Sultanbek Makezhanov called on the Government to provide for the possibility of returning value added tax from the republican budget. According to the senator, this will reduce the risk of revenue from value added tax to the local budget.
Bekbol Orynbasarov spoke about the need to recognize the Torysh tract, located on the Mangyshlak Peninsula, as a specially protected area and include it in the tourist route of the Mangystau region.
Evgeniy Bolgert outlined the risks that tightening measures on the country’s private medical institutions entails. First of all, the senator called on the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to exclude the rule on establishing a minimum number of 10 thousand people for admission to the procedure for purchasing and placing primary health care services within the framework of the guaranteed volume of free medical care.
Sultan Dyusembinov focused on problems in the field of national tourism. According to the deputy, the adoption of a new state program will allow the tourism potential to be revealed.
Ruslan Rustemov, raising the problem of the drying up of the Aral Sea and water shortage in the Kyzylorda region, noted the importance of accumulating water in the reservoir, which should be built in the bed of the Karaozek River.
Kairat Tastekeev proposed limiting the broadcast of foreign TV series on Kazakh screens. Such a step, according to the deputy, will give impetus to the development of the domestic film industry, which will have a positive impact on strengthening national identity and promoting traditional values.
Andrey Lukin pointed out problems of legality in the field of export of ferrous metal scrap and proposed a number of measures to resolve the situation in the industry.
Ali Bektaev focused on problems in the use of agricultural land.
14.09.2023, 10:44 34351
Kazakhstan has started preparing the first Trade Policy Review within the framework of its WTO membership
Plenary session dedicated to the launch of the first Review of the Trade Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of membership in the World Trade Organization was held, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Opening the meeting, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Janelle Kushukova recalled that Kazakhstan joined the WTO in 2015 and assumed certain obligations, including transparency. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with QazTrade, coordinates the work of government agencies in this area.
We are trying to ensure that all the commitments made by Kazakhstan are fulfilled. Every year, MTI sends the necessary notifications, participates in the work of various WTO committees. In 2022, Kazakhstan co-chaired the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference. Today we have gathered all representatives of government agencies to present a mechanism for conducting a trade policy review. The final document should fully reflect the picture of our trade and economic policy", - Zhanel Kushukova said.
Representatives of the WTO Secretariat made a presentation and talked about the rules for conducting a trade policy review. All members of the organization prepare such reports with different frequency.
The work of the first mission to prepare for the review of Kazakhstan's trade policy will last three days until September 15. These days, representatives of the WTO Secretariat will meet with all state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan forming trade and economic policy.
08.09.2023, 15:27 51681
SCO countries to hold joint anti-terror exercises in China in 2024
Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Ruslan Seissembayev summed up the results of the 40th meeting of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Council discussed the realization of the solutions taken earlier on the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Work plans of the RATS and expert groups on current issues have been approved. The results of the study of international practice of airline passenger preliminary data systems’ application as well as the analysis of national experiences of the SCO countries in this sphere were approved," said Seissembayev.
He went on to add that within the meeting the issues of cooperation on suppression and detection of terrorism financing channels as well as combat against illegal weapon trafficking were discussed.
To strengthen the practical cooperation a practical seminar and anti-terror exercises to prevent the use of the internet for terrorist and extremist purposes are set to take place in India. It was decided to hold joint anti-terror trainings in 2024 in China. A start was given to a joint program of cooperation to prevent extremist ideology. The next SCO RATS meeting is planned to take place in China," said the Deputy Chairman.
