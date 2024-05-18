1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons
17.05.2024, 09:19 2506
Kazakh Danilina cruises into Parma Ladies Open finals
Images | ktf.kz
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Russia’s Irina Khromacheva defeated Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova in the women’s doubles semifinal clash at the Parma Ladies Open presented by Iren 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
The Czech players retired after the first set ended 6:1 in favor of Anna and Irina.
15.05.2024, 12:17 1401
Kazakh swimmer Yeldar Shekerbek claims OCEANMAN SPAIN 2024 gold
Kazakhstani Yeldar Shekerbek claimed gold medal at the OCEANMAN COSTA AZAHAR SPAIN 2024 open water swimming event held near the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh swimmer showed impressive result in men’s 10km in Masters 20-29 category.
Those competing in the event were the athletes from Mexico, Australia, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Macedonia, France, Egypt, Poland and another 30 countries.
Yeldar Shekerbek is a law student at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He is a reigning champion of Kazakhstan in men’s 2.5km and 10km swimming, all-around champion of Asia in men’s 5km swimming, world champion in 3*500m relay. In December 2023, he won a gold medal at the OCEANMAN WORLD FINAL 2023 in Phuket, Thailand.
10.05.2024, 19:44 25351
Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana
Images | olympic.kz
Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan claimed her first career gold medal at the 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the final bout, she defeated Sabina Giliazova (AIN) from Russia, the winner of Tashkent Grand Prix 2019.
In the semifinal, Tynbayeva overwhelmed Shirine Boukli from France, world silver medalist, European champion, Grand Slam winner.
Tynbayeva will acquire 1,000 points in the world rankings.
2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Astana, at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The winners of will acquire 1000 points for the 1st place, 700 points for the 2nd place, and 500 points for the 3rd place. The event will last until May 12.
10.05.2024, 10:30 25556
Astana’s Mark Cavendish takes Stage 2 in sprint at Tour de Hongrie
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour de Hongrie, 2.Pro stage race in Hungary. The stage ended with a massive sprint on the streets of Kazincbarcika. All riders of the Kazakhstani team spent the stage on the top, giving their 100% for the final success. Yevgeniy Gidich and Michele Gazzoli controlled the race and helped their leader to hold his position throughout the stage, and in the final Gleb Syritsa, Cees Bol and Michael Mørkøv made a great lead-out for the sprint, Team’s official website reports.
Mark Cavendish opened his sprint with about 150 meters to go, completing the teamwork with a success. For the British rider, this is his second win of the season after his success at a stage of the Tour Colombia in February.
The team was just phenomenal; my teammates did a great job and I managed to complete the job with a win. The finish was not easy and the final kilometres with a few corners turned out to be technically challenging. But it all worked out in the end, and I am very happy! Many thanks to the whole team! Yevgeniy Gidich looked after us the whole day long, protected us from the wind, kept us in position. Then Michele Gazzoli did a great job on the climb. Gleb Syritsa took us to a perfect position before the final kilometres of the stage. Cees Bol did everything perfectly, a great lead-out at top speed in a slight uphill. In the final, Mikael Mørkøv kept the speed high and brought me close to the finish line, giving me a short explosive acceleration that ended with the win! I am really happy with this victory; I was able to approach this race in a good shape after a fruitful training block. This victory will add motivation to all of us before the main goal of the season, the Tour de France", - said Mark Cavendish.
After two stages, Mark Cavendish moved into second place in the overall Tour de Hongrie standings.
04.05.2024, 15:45 44276
Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins big in Uzbekistan, earns Olympic license
Images | Olympic.kz
Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
Scoring 33.90 points in the final, Taniyeva took home gold medal. She also earned an Olympic berth at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Reina Matsusaka representing Japan scored 33.30 points settling for silver. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy with 33.26 points.
04.05.2024, 11:19 44856
Kazakhstani shooters scoop 2 medals at Plzen Grand Prix
Images | Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports
Kazakhstani shooters claimed two medals at the Plzen Grand Prix underway in the Czech Republic, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh ladies Zukhra Irnazarova, Alexandra Saduakassova and Fatima Irnazarova captured silver in the 10m Running Target Mixed Women event.
Daniil Yakovenko, Assadbek Nazirkulyev and Andrey Khudyakov of Kazakhstan earned bronze in the analogous event for men.
The competition brought together 550 shooters from 23 countries of the world.
03.05.2024, 07:31 48581
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team won bronze in the group exercises at the 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
This competition is qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games. It brought together over 90 sportsmen from 17 countries.
30.04.2024, 10:42 52866
Putintseva to face Rybakina in 2024 Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 50th by the WTA) held her round of 16 match at the Mutua Madrid Open 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
Putintseva played vs Russian Daria Kasatkina, world No 11, and won over her in three sets 3:6, 6:2, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.
Previously, Putintseva overwhelmed Chinese players Yue Yuan and Xingwen Zheng.
In the quarterfinal, she will face world No 4, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who had defeated Czech player Sára Bejlek in two sets (6:1, 6:3).
25.04.2024, 11:47 71201
Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Ethan Quinn of the U.S. ranking 248th in the world in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the Savannah Challenger, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 2 hours and 32 minutes.
Next Popko will face Gijs Brouwer World No. 252.
As earlier reported, Popko defeated Bruno Kuzuhara World No. 462 in the opening-round match 6:3, 6:4.
This year the prize money for Savannah Challenger is 50,000 US dollars.
