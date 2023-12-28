This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024
Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov
The priorities put forward by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last meeting of the Council of Heads of State are designed to intensify cooperation in the CIS format. First of all to overcome emerging challenges, to find new areas for strengthening productive partnership," Alikhan Smailov said.
Today, thanks to their selfless deeds, volunteers of the Commonwealth countries continue to make a significant contribution to the development of a tolerant society, maintenance of the culture of mercy and kindness. I urge the CIS states to start practical work on the implementation of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an annual Volunteers Forum and give it the status of a permanent platform of the Organization," he said.
Kazakhstan supports this work and plans to take an active part in the upcoming competitions," he said.
The mechanisms of cooperation in the field of health care developed within the CIS helped to overcome the large-scale coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, our countries are now once again facing mass diseases, among which the measles outbreak should be emphasized. In this regard, we call for the activation of all available mechanisms of cooperation in the CIS, including the Council for Cooperation in the field of health care," Prime Minister said.
It will allow to promote the principles of prevention and health protection, to develop joint recommendations," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In Kazakhstan's foreign trade, the share of the EU is about 30%. For 10 months our trade turnover exceeded $34 bln. These indicators reflect our consistent course to increase trade and economic cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
This year has been very fruitful in the development of investment cooperation. Our joint pool is replenished with new major projects. Bright examples are the implementation of the project for the production of green hydrogen by Svevind, the conclusion of an agreement with Total on the construction of a wind farm with a capacity of 1 GW, the plans of Knauf to open the 4th plant for the production of gypsum board, as well as the launch of large-unit assembly of vehicles by Scania," Head of the Government voiced.
We strive to create the most favorable conditions for the inflow of high-quality and long-term investments. For this purpose, the regulatory and legal framework and investment support tools are constantly being improved in accordance with the best international standards," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
A National Digital Investment Platform is being developed for the convenience of investors to receive public services and quality support for projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
