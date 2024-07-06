Head of State Tokayev, Russian President Putin hold talks in Astana
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Astana for the SCO summit, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
During the talk, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Putin for the participation in the work of the SCO summit as well as pointed out the significant contribution Russia makes to the strengthening of the Shanghai spirit and the promotion of multilateral cooperation between the member states of the Organization.
The SCO presidency is a very honorable and responsible mission. Tomorrow, I will make a report about the work carried out under our presidency. The Organization is undergoing reform, which is not an easy task. The SCO has gained the necessary credibility at the international arena. From my point of view, it’s one of the most successful international organizations. Moreover, it is democratic by its nature, as the principle of equality of all states is respected. Of course, I cannot but note the huge contribution of Russia to strengthening of the SCO potential. In this regard, I’d like to express gratitude to you as the chair, said the Kazakh President.
The Head of State also spoke about the current state and prospects of development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations of strategic partnership and alliance.
Tokayev stressed that the bilateral cooperation grows on an upward trajectory after the historic visit of Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan November last year.
I took personal control of the realization of the agreements reached earlier. The projects agreed upon during your visit, in fact, reflect the strategic nature of interaction between our states. Therefore, I have no doubt that they will be finally realized as they meet the interests of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader invited Russian President Putin to make a state visit to Kazakhstan this fall in view of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
In his turn, Putin thanked Tokayev for the invitation to attend the SCO summit and highlighted the extensive efforts Kazakhstan made to prepare for the significant event. The summit is international in scope not formally, but in terms of its content. I’d like to note that our countries preside over a number of international organizations: your country chairing the SCO and CSTO, and Russia - BRICS and CIS. So, our countries will support and assist one another. I’d like to extend the words of gratitude for inviting to Kazakhstan on a state visit. Of course, it will be reasonable to visit in view of the CSTO summit. Speaking about our bilateral relations, regular contacts are being maintained. I cannot but note growth in our trade turnover, reaching nearly 30 billion US dollars, which is a good figure. Russia remains one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan, said Russian President Putin.
The meeting also focused on the prospects for developing industrial cooperation, promoting mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sphere as well as stepping up cross-regional ties. Both presidents reiterated mutual commitment to regular political dialogue both in bilateral and multilateral formats.
