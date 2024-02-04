Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty

Images | primeminister.kz

In Almaty, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin met. The talks were held on the eve of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.





The parties discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment, industrial cooperation, energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture and education.





In particular, they discussed in detail the transit of Kazakh coal through the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as the elimination of problems in terms of entry of Kazakh carriers to Russia.





Alikhan Smailov emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of the two states, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are developing progressively, on the principles of mutual respect.





Russia is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. This is evidenced by the impressive volume of trade turnover, which only for 11 months of last year amounted to $24 billion," he said.





According to the head of the Government, Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of interregional and cross-border cooperation. An effective platform in this direction is the Forum of Interregional Cooperation.





I am confident that the current year will be rich in terms of joint activities and mutual contacts at various levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to develop full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions," Alikhan Smailov noted.





Mikhail Mishustin thanked for the traditional hospitality and noted that Russia attaches priority importance to the issues of strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Kazakhstan.





We jointly implement major investment projects in industry, automotive, energy, petrochemicals, transport infrastructure, digital economy and many other areas. We propose to accelerate the construction of new production chains. A good basis for this is created by the mutual complementarity of economic, production and technological potentials of Russia and Kazakhstan," the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation said.