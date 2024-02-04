02.02.2024, 08:05 7226
Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty
primeminister.kz
In Almaty, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin met. The talks were held on the eve of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment, industrial cooperation, energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture and education.
In particular, they discussed in detail the transit of Kazakh coal through the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as the elimination of problems in terms of entry of Kazakh carriers to Russia.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of the two states, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are developing progressively, on the principles of mutual respect.
Russia is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. This is evidenced by the impressive volume of trade turnover, which only for 11 months of last year amounted to $24 billion," he said.
According to the head of the Government, Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of interregional and cross-border cooperation. An effective platform in this direction is the Forum of Interregional Cooperation.
I am confident that the current year will be rich in terms of joint activities and mutual contacts at various levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to develop full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Mikhail Mishustin thanked for the traditional hospitality and noted that Russia attaches priority importance to the issues of strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Kazakhstan.
We jointly implement major investment projects in industry, automotive, energy, petrochemicals, transport infrastructure, digital economy and many other areas. We propose to accelerate the construction of new production chains. A good basis for this is created by the mutual complementarity of economic, production and technological potentials of Russia and Kazakhstan," the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation said.
02.02.2024, 16:14 7046
Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in Almaty ahead of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, interaction in agriculture, transit-transport and gas spheres. In particular, the parties reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover and the results of cooperation industrial projects.
Special attention was also paid to the expansion of interstate water relations. The sides emphasized the high level of the existing partnership, reaffirmed readiness to implement the previously reached agreements and strengthen further interaction. This includes joint management and use of transboundary water bodies.
Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.
Thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, our interaction has become an example for the entire region," he said.
According to the Prime Minister, Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of trade turnover for 2022 reached the planned milestone of $5 billion. In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade also showed good results and amounted to $4.1 billion.
We have a task to bring the trade turnover to $10 billion. Therefore, it is necessary to take systematic measures to expand trade and economic ties. The government of Kazakhstan is ready for active joint work to achieve all the set goals," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, Abdulla Aripov noted that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is rapidly developing in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual respect.
The heads of our states have defined specific tasks for further development of multifaceted relations between the two countries. We are ready together with you to take all necessary measures to fulfill these tasks," he said.
01.02.2024, 17:30 11736
Heads of government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss current issues of bilateral co-op
Kabar
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, as part of a working visit to Almaty (Kazakhstan), met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kabar reports.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the current relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan confirm the high level of political dialogue.
The volume of mutual trade and investment is growing every year, and business, scientific and cultural ties are intensifying. Within the framework of the intergovernmental council, common strategic goals, conceptual approaches and directions for long-term and stable development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation are discussed. Active interaction between our countries is carried out at multilateral platforms," he said.
Akylbek Zhaparov emphasized the interest of the Kyrgyz side in further deepening allied relations with Kazakhstan, based on mutual trust and understanding.
In turn, the prime minister of Kazakhstan noted that Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.
I consider it important to note the progressive development of trade and economic interaction between our countries.
In just 11 months of last year, mutual trade grew by 12% and reached $1.3 billion. Governments continue to work on the task set earlier by heads of state to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion. We are ready to further support the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership in all areas," he said.
The sides discussed the progress in implementing previously reached agreements between the two countries and other pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the development of trade and economic cooperation and in the field of transport.
29.01.2024, 20:46 24286
Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum
The next Astana International Forum will take place on June 13-14, 2024 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports.
As the international community faces increased polarization and geopolitical separation, Kazakhstan is introducing a new talks venue, the Astana International Forum, to bring together efforts to address important global concerns.
The forum provides a venue for high-level delegates from foreign countries, international organizations, enterprises, and academic circles to engage in debate and explore answers to issues such as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.
The Astana International Forum is an international and regional platform for dialogue and a nonprofit organization headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan. Previously known as the Astana Economic Forum, it has been organized by Kazakhstan's government since 2008.
29.01.2024, 19:19 24446
FMs of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan meet in Bishkek
kabar.kg
A meeting of the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev and Murat Nurtleu, is taking place in Bishkek, Kabar reports.
After the official welcoming ceremony and photographing, the parties started negotiations
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit at the invitation of Jeenbek Kulubaev.
During the visit, the sides will discuss current issues of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance.
29.01.2024, 18:16 24966
Kyrgyz President to visit Kazakhstan
Images | katehon.com
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will visit Kazakhstan for an official visit in 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev told following a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu, who is visiting Bishkek, Kabar reports.
He said that this year there will be a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental commission chaired by the heads of government of the two countries.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Kyrgyzstan for an official visit in May 2022.
25.01.2024, 08:41 37211
Alikhan Smailov meets with Head of Bashkortostan
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation Radiy Khabirov, who arrived in Astana with a delegation, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting they discussed measures to strengthen industrial cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan, as well as issues of cooperation in agriculture, logistics, education and tourism in the context of further deepening of Kazakh-Russian cooperation.
Head of the Government noted that Russia is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. This is evidenced by the impressive volume of trade turnover, which in 2022 reached $27 billion with a 10 percent growth. In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade also showed good results and amounted to almost $24 billion.
A significant contribution to the development of Kazakh-Russian trade relations is made by the Republic of Bashkortostan. During the noted period, trade turnover with our regions exceeded $350 million. At the same time, we have great potential for further expansion of trade and economic relations," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the business forum and working group meeting on cooperation held in Astana will give a significant impetus to bilateral interaction.
For his part, the head of Bashkortostan indicated interest in further deepening of industrial cooperation and development of trade relations.
Economic cooperation between our enterprises is growing. We are well aware that the potential is just beginning to be realized. I believe that in the coming years our common task is to further increase trade turnover. We have all the necessary prerequisites for this," Radiy Khabirov said.
22.01.2024, 21:30 52391
Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State
Spain may organize a conference with a focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or the Middle Corridor), said Sheana Mendes, the Secretary of State for Trade of Spain and co-chairman of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Musayev, Trend reports.
Thus, Mendes expressed the country's readiness to organize business conferences dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Kazakh-Spanish strategic partnership.
According to her, the main focus of the events will be on the following topics: the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, mining and agro-industry, and agriculture.
In turn, Musayev drew the attention of the Secretary of State to the need to update the agreement on mutual protection of investments as soon as possible, which will open up new niches for cooperation between the countries.
The issues of developing cooperation in the fields of digitalization, logistics, and agriculture, as well as the possibility of expanding the range of Kazakhstani goods exported to Spain, became separate topics of the negotiations.
In addition, the interlocutors discussed prospects in the fields of extraction and processing of rare earth metals and the transfer of industrial technologies.
19.01.2024, 18:31 67506
Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony
Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made his first official visit to the Holy See upon the invitation of Pope Francis, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the audience, the Kazakh leader expressed gratitude to the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church for his tireless and dedicated efforts for the development of mankind around the world.
Your prayers to achieve peace inspired and gave hope in the hearts and minds of not only thousands of Catholics but also many our fellow citizens practicing different religions. Today’s polyethnic and multi-confessional Kazakhstan, historically located at the crossroads of civilizations, is home to the largest Catholic community in Central Asia, said the Kazakh President.
As Tokayev said, followers of all religions contribute greatly to building Just Kazakhstan.
We have established our own model of peace and national dialogue based on the principle of unity in diversity. In our country, people belonging to different religions may perform prayers in their temples. Protection of the right for religious freedom is an integral part of my political course, stressed the Kazakh leader.
Referring to the Pope's annual "To the City and the World" speech, Tokayev expressed his full solidarity with the Pope’s words saying "Peace is primarily a gift of God… But it is also a great responsibility which rests on all of us".
Fully sharing your endeavors, I am certain that despite our differences we need to unite to promote the idea of peace, continuous dialogue between cultures and religions, development for the benefit of people of all religions. We still have time for good will, room for talks, opportunity for wisdom, stated the Kazakh Head of State.
As for the bilateral relations, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan values its long partnership relations with the Holy See based on true friendship, accord, and mutual respect.
In addition, the active political dialogue as well as the consistent work to harmonize and expand the legal framework is held.
The Kazakh leader thanked Pope Francis for his active efforts aimed at ending hotbeds of conflicts and disputes around the world.
Indeed, the current geopolitical turbulence undermines the entire global security architecture, causing enormous human suffering and economic hurdles. Kazakhstan as the responsible state makes a significant practical contribution to maintain global peace and security. Our country takes part in UN peacekeeping missions in different hotspots around the globe, said the Kazakh Head of State.
For his part, the Pontiff thanked Tokayev for contributing to the peace and harmony.
At the end of the audience, the Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for the informative talk and confirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to continue cooperation with the Holy See to promote tolerance, harmony, and brotherhood.
