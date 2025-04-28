Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin hold talks

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The Head of State highly appreciated the UEFA support for Kazakhstan. Over 1 million Kazakhstanis or 13% of all those engaged in sports play football in Kazakhstan. It reflects high popularity of football in Kazakhstan.





The President of Kazakhstan stressed the need to build a sustainable market-oriented business model in the country’s football industry and football club management development. The Head of State supported UEFA in the development of educational and exchange programs aimed at raising professional skills of specialists and young players.





In turn, Aleksander Čeferin expressed readiness to expand partnership with Kazakhstan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin Dostyq Order, II degree, for his contribution to the development of sports in Kazakhstan.