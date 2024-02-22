The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with SpainThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain
20.02.2024
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with the President of Serbia
Images | Akorda
During the conversation, held at the initiative of the Serbian side, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of political and trade-economic cooperation, Presidential press service reports.
The leaders expressed mutual interest in strengthening business ties and implementation of joint investment projects in the areas of industry, agriculture, transport and logistics.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda, reaffirming their readiness to continue constructive dialog on ensuring sustainable development, promoting global peace and security.
The President of Serbia invited the Kazakh leader to visit Belgrade.
relevant news
15.02.2024
President addressed the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the members of the Consultative Assembly (Shura Council) of the State of Qatar and shared Kazakhstan's vision on the current global and regional agenda. He thanked Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the hospitality extended to him during his first state visit to Qatar, Presidential press service reports.
The President of Kazakhstan became the first foreign leader to address the Shura Council. Addressing the audience, the Head of State noted the important role of Qatar's wise decision to hold its first legislative elections in 2021. According to him, this initiative will strengthen Qatar's prosperity and its international reputation.
- Today, Qatar is known for its pioneering and rapidly growing economy and for its active and peace-loving foreign policy. Under the stewardship of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, your nation has made great strides. Qatar can rightly be proud of its robust economy and prosperous society. We admire your national program "Qatar - 2030" which uniquely combines modernization and national values. I wish our Qatari friends success in accomplishing this noble mission. In this regard, the Shura Council provides critical legislative support to ambitious reforms and oversight of major domestic processes, - said the Kazakh President.
He spoke about building a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan" on the principles of justice, rule of law, equality and responsibility. In 2022, a large-scale modernization of the country's political system has begun.
- As Kazakhstan becomes a more inclusive political system and economy, we are following principles of accountability and change. We are honest about our past, proud of our progress, and look to the future with determination. We are fully committed to the protection of human rights and implementing a range of initiatives, from gender equality to labor safety, - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to him, Kazakhstan and Qatar have strong partnership relations based on strong bonds of friendship, common values and mutual support.
- So far we have accomplished many joint projects in various sectors of the economy including energy, mining, agriculture, construction, and tourism. We see plenty of opportunities for Qatar to be one of the top 10 largest investors in Kazakhstan in the nearest future. During our meeting with the Amir we set a new target - to increase our trade. There are wide-ranging prospects in oil and gas exploration. We are working to adopt the best global practices to facilitate significant geological discoveries, - stressed the Head of State.
At the same time, he believes that international transport and transit routes offer another opportunity. In this context, there are high hopes for the development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route and a significant increase in cargo traffic along this corridor.
- We are very pleased to see increased interaction between our nations recently. Businessmen and citizens of both countries enjoy a visa-free regime and almost 20 flights weekly. However, there is much room for growth, and therefore there is much work ahead of us. I am confident that my visit and today’s exchange with the leadership of Qatar will further strengthen our relations, - noted the Kazakh leader.
Special attention in the speech was paid to international topics. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the need to recognize that geopolitical conflicts and disagreements, terrorism, climate emergency dominate the international agenda and undermine the global security architecture. According to him, the essence of the threat comes from the simultaneous erosion of the fundamental principles of international law embodied in the Charter of the United Nations.
- Dialogue is the only way to create a conducive environment for agreement on new principles and norms. Therefore, it is my firm belief that all conflicts should be solved based on the UN Charter and universally recognized international law. We will not succeed in tackling these challenges without a comprehensive reform of the Security Council. Since the Security Council appears unable to move beyond deadlock, it should become more representative. In this context Kazakhstan is a staunch advocate for the voices of Middle Powers and developing countries in the Council. Among them, both Kazakhstan and Qatar can play a greater role in global peace and security, - the President said.
He praised Qatar's peacekeeping role and its mediation efforts in numerous conflicts around the world, including in Palestine.
- Violence only leads to violence and inevitably causes tragic consequences for the Middle East and the rest of the world. Therefore, high-level diplomacy is imperative to prevent further escalation. We need a concentrated effort by all concerned parties, including regional partners and global leaders, to put the situation on a path toward peace and a "Two-state solution". I once again applaud Qatar’s tireless efforts and assertive diplomacy aimed at resolving this crisis and advancing a meaningful peace process that will put an end to hatred, violence, loss and grief, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.
He believes that the sustainable development of a multifaceted partnership with Qatar directly depends on security and stability in the region, including Afghanistan.
- Kazakhstan provides assistance to Afghanistan including through the United Nations’ and other international organizations’ channels. As part of our efforts to boost economic cooperation with this country, Kazakhstan has removed the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organizations. We believe that this step, together with our exertions on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, will contribute to Afghanistan’s further integration into global community. We hope it will also open up new opportunities for humanitarian support to the Afghan people, - the Head of State noted.
In his opinion, Central Asia is experiencing a turning point in its history. Political and economic contacts have noticeably intensified.
- We are shaping a new image of Central Asia: a region that has played an important role in the development of civilizations since ancient times, but also a region of unique present and future opportunities. In this context, we place great priority on a full-scale partnership with Qatar. Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort in this direction. The First Central Asia + GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit in Jeddah last year demonstrated the aspiration of our countries to develop intraregional cooperation. I am confident that the results of this high level meeting will further strengthen political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, contribute to regional security and stability, promote people-to-people relations, and support sustainable development efforts on a global scale, - said the President.
Addressing members of the Shura Council, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan as chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to intensify cooperation with observers and dialogue partners, including Qatar.
At the same time, the speech touched upon the issues of climate change, fulfillment of commitments to achieve carbon neutrality.
- In June we are holding the 2nd Astana International Forum under the overarching theme "Building a Better World Together". I do hope this platform will be instrumental in uniting efforts to address acute challenges, including climate change, food shortages, and energy security. Besides that, this year Kazakhstan and France will join hands to co-chair the first thematic One Water Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Last, but not least, Astana also intends to host a Regional Climate Summit under UN auspices in 2026. Only through collective action and cooperation can we solve the climate emergency, - concluded the Kazakh leader.
The Chairman of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar - Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim also spoke during the event.
- Your first state visit is a very important step to bring our relations to the level of strategic partnership. Your visit to the Shura Council within the framework of your visit will give impetus to bilateral relations and parliamentary diplomacy. We are ready to work comprehensively in this direction. The Shura Council plays an important role in deepening mutual co-operation. I hope that the friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries will start active joint work. Your Excellency, Mr. President, last year Qatar and Kazakhstan celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations. Regular exchanges of visits by the heads of state testify to the high level of relations between our countries, - he said.
14.02.2024
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Kazakhstan - Qatar Investment Roundtable
Images | Akorda
The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Government of Qatar and the "Qatari Businessmen Association" for their constant support for the development of economic relations between the countries. According to him, now, when the world is facing unprecedented challenges, it is crucial to carefully combine political will and economic activity, Presidential press service reports.
- Today I had a productive discussion with the leadership of Qatar. We have reached agreements on various domains and instructed our Governments to work closely on their implementation. I am confident that my visit will open up new horizons for further strengthening our multifaceted relations. Under the stewardship of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Qatar has made great strides. It has become a role model for many other countries. Your beautiful country is known for its rapidly growing economy, high-living standards and prosperous society. Your national program "Qatar - 2030" boldly and uniquely combines modernization and national values. I wish you all, our Qatari friends, success in reaching this noble goal, - the President said
He said that the path our country has chosen has some similarities with Qatar's. Kazakhstan's open door policy, vast resources and free market reforms have attracted many foreign companies, including those from Qatar. Building a diversified and sustainable economy is a top priority for Kazakhstan.
- I initiated a New Economic Course. This initiative is focused on structural reforms to build a stronger and more dynamic nation. This is an ambitious but achievable task. Last year Kazakhstan’s GDP reached $265 billion. Our new goal is $450 billion by 2029. Kazakhstan accounts for 70% of the overall GDP of all five Central Asian states and registered economic growth of 5.1% last year, almost twice the projected rate of global growth. In the mid-term, we plan to sustain at least 6% growth. Finally, in 2022, we attracted $28 billion FDI, while foreign trade turnover amounted to $136 billion. We have launched a new investment cycle in line with the highest global standards to ensure that Kazakhstan remains the region’s primary FDI destination, - said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader expressed his hope that many of those present at the event will contribute to the successful development of Kazakh-Qatari economic relations. For its part, the state is ready to provide tax and customs preferences, co-financing of projects, partial guarantees and export support mechanisms.
- We have also recently created a high-powered investment board chaired by our First Deputy Prime-Minister. It will bolster implementation of investment projects through prompt decision-making and comprehensive end-to-end state support. We cordially invite Qatari companies to invest in the Kazakh market and explore new business opportunities, - stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He proposed to intensify the efforts of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Joint High-Level Commission and the Business Council to bring the partnership to a new level. Kazakhstan expects that the recently ratified Agreement on Encouragement and Mutual Protection of Investments will strengthen investment cooperation between the countries.
- Today during my meeting with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, I proposed to increase bilateral trade up to half a billion dollars as a first step. We can offer the Qatari market high-quality goods such as machinery, iron, steel, agricultural products and many more. Our market also offers access to the Eurasian Economic Union market with a total GDP of 2.6 trillion dollars. We have common border with China as well that gives good opportunities to make trade with this Juggernaut using One Belt One Road project, - the Head of State emphasized.
According to President, today Kazakhstan and Qatar are more closely connected than ever before due to visa-free regime and almost 20 direct weekly flights. At the same time, our country is actively diversifying and expanding its transit and logistics capabilities.
- Our major sustainable infrastructure projects include Aktau Port, one of the Caspian Sea’s largest hubs, Astana and Almaty International airports, multiple dynamic railway and road networks, as well as high-quality logistical hubs. We pin great hopes on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the so-called Middle Corridor. We believe that Qatari companies and financial institutions can derive significant benefits by exploring business and investment opportunities in this field. Today we are signing various commercial documents totaling almost 18 billion dollars of investments. This is an indication of our determination to elevate our economic cooperation, - noted the Kazakh leader.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the energy sector is the basis of cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to provide ample opportunities for oil and gas exploration.
- We are implementing the best global practices to enable substantial discoveries. To this end, I invite Qatari energy companies to actively participate in geological exploration, petrochemicals, transportation, and oil and gas processing projects. Today we expect to sign Term Sheets with Power International Holding for the construction of gas processing plants at the Kashagan field as well as gas pipelines for "Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent" and "Aktobe - Kostanay" segments. This is a very promising endeavor. We hope that negotiations for the construction of another gas processing project at Kashagan will soon yield practical results,- said the President.
Special attention in the speech was paid to interaction in the renewable energy sector. Kazakhstan's huge renewable energy potential, estimated at one trillion kilowatt-hours, has attracted the attention of global players who have committed to implement projects with a capacity of 43 gigawatts.
- We welcome Nebras Power’s intentions to implement a 350 Megawatt hydroelectric power plant and Pearl Overseas’ plans to construct a 1.1 Gigawatt combined-cycle plants in Kazakhstan. We look forward to more partnerships in production, transfer of technology or expertise in this vital sector, - said President Tokayev.
He invited Qatari companies to participate in the extraction and processing of critical raw materials such as cobalt, lithium and other raw materials necessary for the global economy. At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that he has high hopes for partnership in the field of agriculture.
- Being the ninth largest country in the world by its territory, 70% of which is arable, makes us a reliable Central Asian breadbasket. Today our agricultural products are already exported to more than 80 countries. We aim to triple the productivity of this sector and thereby double its exports. Kazakhstan can supply "halal" and organic agricultural products to the Qatari market. I am aware of Hassad Food’s interest in the construction of a deep grain and pea processing plant. We stand ready to support this initiative. We are also interested in developing the production of meat, fruit, vegetable, grain, flour and other products with further direct supply to Qatar, - the President said.
The speech also noted that the digitalization sector is high on the agenda of both countries as they strive to become leading technology hubs.
- Kazakhstan is recognized as a top 30 country by the United Nations for adapting digital technologies. In the last 3 years, IT-exports increased by 16 times to roughly $500 million. To boost our competitiveness, we are pioneering the development of artificial intelligence technologies by constructing supercomputers and data centers. Together with our neighbors, we also plan to build fiber-optic cables along the Caspian Sea and to extend connectivity with Gulf countries. We very much welcome Power International Holding’s plans to become a one of the key players in Kazakhstan’s telecommunication market, - stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The leader of Kazakhstan called another important area of interaction between the two countries contacts in the field of medicine, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) has established strong business connections with the Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Center and Qatar Stock Exchange. In his opinion, the establishment of a Kazakh-Qatari direct investment fund in the AIFC could serve as a platform for financing joint ventures in both countries.
Concluding his speech, the Head of State invited Qatari businessmen to take part in the Astana International Forum in June 2024.
The roundtable was also addressed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatari Businessmen Association, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khalid Mohammed Jolo, CEO of Nebras Power, Ali Hilal Al-Kuwari, CEO of Hassad Food, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar Free Zone CEO, and others.
Following the results of the round table a number of documents were signed between business circles of Kazakhstan and Qatar.
14.02.2024
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani
Images | Akorda
The Amir of Qatar greeted the Kazakh Leader at the Amiri Diwan, Presidential press service reports.
Before the talks began, the Head of the Honor Guard gave a report to the leaders of the two countries, and then the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Qatar were played.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani introduced the members of the official delegations to each other. After the ceremony, the President of Kazakhstan and the Amir of Qatar embarked on talks.
The Head of our state noted that he was very pleased to accept the invitation to visit Qatar. Noting that this is his first state visit to the country, he emphasized its special significance.
Qatar is our reliable and important partner in the Islamic world. I think it is time to give a new impetus to our bilateral relations. In this regard, I propose to raise mutual relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar to the level of a full-fledged strategic partnership. I am confident that the agreements to be signed today during my visit will shape a strategic nature to our cooperation. We attach great importance to our relations as Qatar is a special country for us. We are ready to make every effort to further strengthen bilateral ties. I express my gratitude for your hospitality, " Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
In turn, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed with great pleasure the visit of the Kazakh President.
Your Excellency, Mr. President, I am very glad that you are making your first official visit to our country. I am confident that today's meeting will contribute to the further development of relations between two states. We also met in Astana. Today's talks will allow us to follow up on the implementation of the agreements reached at the previous negotiations and outline plans. Within the scope of our interaction, we are interested in the energy, trade, economic and investment projects. I hope that today`s meetings with representatives of major companies will promote partnership in these areas," the Amir said.
Recalling the Amir's state visit to Astana, the President emphasized the high level of Kazakh-Qatari relations, which have developed over the past 30 years. According to the Head of our state, two countries enjoy a close political dialog, growing economic partnership and fruitful cultural and humanitarian ties. The agreements signed in the last three years serve as a solid basis for expanding of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar in various areas.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev firmly believes that in the near future Qatar will become one of the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. President expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to increase exports to Qatar on 60 non-commodity items with a total value of 250 million dollars. He also proposed to increase trade turnover to 500 million dollars in the near future.
The parties discussed issues relating to agriculture, transport and logistics, as well as tourism. In particular, the Kazakh leader called on Qatar to put joint efforts for development of intermodal transportation network to link the Gulf and Central Asia on order to foster regional economic activities.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed about Kazakhstan`s plans to increase the area of irrigated land up to 3 million hectares, as our country is currently among ten largest global producers of wheat and flour. He believes that there is a room for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.
A special attention has been paid to the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties. The Head of our state proposed to organize Culture Days of Kazakhstan and Qatar in the capitals of two countries in 2025. As he noted, these events will bring people closer and showcase diverse cultural heritage.
Furthermore, the two leaders discussed topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
After the talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the following documents were signed:
1. Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on extradition;
2. Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases;
3. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar on regulation of employment of Kazakhstani workers in the State of Qatar;
4. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of the State of Qatar;
5. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Social Development and Family of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of social protection and development;
6. The first executive youth program between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth of the State of Qatar for 2024-2026;
7. Memorandum of Understanding on promoting integrity and transparency between the Anti-corruption agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority of the State of Qatar;
8. Agreements on implementation of projects in the field of energy and gas between Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Power International Holding;
9. Agreements on joint implementation of projects for construction of gas processing plants on the Kashagan field between JSC NC QazaqGaz and UCC Holding.
Furthermore, a number of other documents were signed during the state visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Doha.
12.02.2024
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Alexander Stubb on his election as President of Finland
Images | Akorda
The Head of State conveyed a letter of congratulations to Alexander Stubb on his victory in the presidential election, Presidential press service reports.
Your victory is a clear testimony of the people’s trust and support to your visionary agenda as well as recognition of your rich political experience. I am confident that under your term-in-office Suomi will continue its path of dynamic growth and prosperity. We are proud of our growing relations with Finland based on strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you and the Finish Government to further strengthen the enduring cooperation and seize new bilateral opportunities for the benefit of our nations, " the telegram says.
02.02.2024
Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in Almaty ahead of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, interaction in agriculture, transit-transport and gas spheres. In particular, the parties reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover and the results of cooperation industrial projects.
Special attention was also paid to the expansion of interstate water relations. The sides emphasized the high level of the existing partnership, reaffirmed readiness to implement the previously reached agreements and strengthen further interaction. This includes joint management and use of transboundary water bodies.
Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.
Thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, our interaction has become an example for the entire region," he said.
According to the Prime Minister, Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of trade turnover for 2022 reached the planned milestone of $5 billion. In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade also showed good results and amounted to $4.1 billion.
We have a task to bring the trade turnover to $10 billion. Therefore, it is necessary to take systematic measures to expand trade and economic ties. The government of Kazakhstan is ready for active joint work to achieve all the set goals," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, Abdulla Aripov noted that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is rapidly developing in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual respect.
The heads of our states have defined specific tasks for further development of multifaceted relations between the two countries. We are ready together with you to take all necessary measures to fulfill these tasks," he said.
02.02.2024
Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty
Images | primeminister.kz
In Almaty, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin met. The talks were held on the eve of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment, industrial cooperation, energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture and education.
In particular, they discussed in detail the transit of Kazakh coal through the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as the elimination of problems in terms of entry of Kazakh carriers to Russia.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of the two states, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are developing progressively, on the principles of mutual respect.
Russia is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. This is evidenced by the impressive volume of trade turnover, which only for 11 months of last year amounted to $24 billion," he said.
According to the head of the Government, Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of interregional and cross-border cooperation. An effective platform in this direction is the Forum of Interregional Cooperation.
I am confident that the current year will be rich in terms of joint activities and mutual contacts at various levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to develop full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Mikhail Mishustin thanked for the traditional hospitality and noted that Russia attaches priority importance to the issues of strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Kazakhstan.
We jointly implement major investment projects in industry, automotive, energy, petrochemicals, transport infrastructure, digital economy and many other areas. We propose to accelerate the construction of new production chains. A good basis for this is created by the mutual complementarity of economic, production and technological potentials of Russia and Kazakhstan," the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation said.
01.02.2024
Heads of government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss current issues of bilateral co-op
Images | Kabar
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, as part of a working visit to Almaty (Kazakhstan), met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kabar reports.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the current relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan confirm the high level of political dialogue.
The volume of mutual trade and investment is growing every year, and business, scientific and cultural ties are intensifying. Within the framework of the intergovernmental council, common strategic goals, conceptual approaches and directions for long-term and stable development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation are discussed. Active interaction between our countries is carried out at multilateral platforms," he said.
Akylbek Zhaparov emphasized the interest of the Kyrgyz side in further deepening allied relations with Kazakhstan, based on mutual trust and understanding.
In turn, the prime minister of Kazakhstan noted that Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.
I consider it important to note the progressive development of trade and economic interaction between our countries.
In just 11 months of last year, mutual trade grew by 12% and reached $1.3 billion. Governments continue to work on the task set earlier by heads of state to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion. We are ready to further support the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership in all areas," he said.
The sides discussed the progress in implementing previously reached agreements between the two countries and other pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the development of trade and economic cooperation and in the field of transport.
29.01.2024
Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum
The next Astana International Forum will take place on June 13-14, 2024 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports.
As the international community faces increased polarization and geopolitical separation, Kazakhstan is introducing a new talks venue, the Astana International Forum, to bring together efforts to address important global concerns.
The forum provides a venue for high-level delegates from foreign countries, international organizations, enterprises, and academic circles to engage in debate and explore answers to issues such as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.
The Astana International Forum is an international and regional platform for dialogue and a nonprofit organization headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan. Previously known as the Astana Economic Forum, it has been organized by Kazakhstan's government since 2008.
