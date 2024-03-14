This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Azerbaijani Presidents attend solemn ceremony of container train arrival from Xi’an to Absheron
Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-China joint projects allow to create high-tech enterprises for the production of high-quality and marketable products. Today, 3,000 joint companies are successfully operating in our country. This is evidence of the sustainability and productivity of the partnership of business communities of the two countries," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Today our relations are developing in all directions on an upward path. Visits of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to China have given a powerful impetus to the deepening and development of our bilateral relations. We highly appreciate the programme of large-scale economic reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan. We believe that the ambitious goal of doubling Kazakhstan's GDP by 2029 is achievable," Zhang Xiao said.
Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate high dynamics of development - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan
I am sure that your rich life experience and visionary policies will immensely contribute to further dynamic growth and prosperity of your proud nation. We highly value our enduring partnership with Pakistan that rests on genuine friendship and mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen bilateral cooperation and seize new opportunities for the benefit of our peoples, " the telegram says.
Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit
The signed Memorandums are an important indicator of the international community's interest in Kazakhstan's geological resources and the Canadian side's readiness to strengthen cooperation in the geology sector to improve investment and economic relations between our countries," noted Erlan Galiev, Chairman of the Board of the NGS.
President Tokayev participates in affirmation ceremony of AIFC Court Chief Justice
Head of State has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Bulgaria
Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12. During the two-day visit it is planned to sign several bilateral documents on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.
President Tokayev extends congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his 70th anniversary
