Kazakh-Azerbaijani Presidents attend solemn ceremony of container train arrival from Xi’an to Absheron

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state of the two countries with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, primeminister.kz reports.





They discussed issues of further development of trade and economic, investment, transit and transport co-operation, as well as cultural and interregional cooperation. In addition, attention was paid to strengthening partnership in the field of education and science, technology transfer.





Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China grew by 30% last year, reaching $31.5 billion. The volume of PRC investments in the economy of Kazakhstan for 9 months of 2023 amounted to about $1.4 billion. 45 joint Kazakhstan-China projects with investments of over $14.5 billion are currently under implementation. For 2 months of the current year, the volume of container traffic increased 2.6 times. At the same time, the existing potential of trade relations demonstrates prospects for further diversification of trade turnover and expansion of investment cooperation.





In the course of negotiations the sides considered measures to eliminate restrictions in mutual trade, remove administrative barriers and simplify customs procedures. In particular, the readiness to increase the supply of Kazakh agricultural products of high processing to the Chinese market was outlined. Along with this, they discussed the steps being taken in the transit and transport sphere on the construction of the new Bakhty-Tachen railway checkpoint, the expansion of the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and the development of regional integration. In addition, the issues of increasing the number of passenger flights were considered.





Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted that trade and economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the PRC is on the rise.





Kazakhstan-China joint projects allow to create high-tech enterprises for the production of high-quality and marketable products. Today, 3,000 joint companies are successfully operating in our country. This is evidence of the sustainability and productivity of the partnership of business communities of the two countries," Olzhas Bektenov said.





In turn, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the high dynamics of development of strategic partnership of the two countries.





Today our relations are developing in all directions on an upward path. Visits of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to China have given a powerful impetus to the deepening and development of our bilateral relations. We highly appreciate the programme of large-scale economic reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan. We believe that the ambitious goal of doubling Kazakhstan's GDP by 2029 is achievable," Zhang Xiao said.





The Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan also outlined a wide potential for cooperation in agriculture, energy, high technology and other areas.





Following the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov and Zhang Xiao confirmed the readiness to strengthen work to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.