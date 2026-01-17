Kazakh-Jordanian Relations were Discussed at the Royal Court of Jordan

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Director of the Department of Political Affairs at the Royal Court of Jordan Moath Al-Zoubi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the context of the implementation of the agreements between the heads of two states, reached during their mutual official visits. The importance of supporting Astana and Amman's initiatives in the international arena and building a full-fledged dialogue within international organizations was also noted.





Director Al-Zoubi expressed appreciation for the Kazakh side's efforts to promote the two countries' foreign policy initiatives. He also noted that the official visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Amman (February) and King Abdullah II of Jordan to Astana (August) in 2025 open new horizons between the two countries.





Ambassador Shaldanbay emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership with Jordan and expressed Astana’s readiness for full-fledged cooperation with Amman. He also confirmed the Embassy’s commitment to facilitating the creation of favorable conditions for enhancing bilateral relations.





Following the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in regular contacts and the joint development of practical measures aimed at progressively strengthening the Kazakh-Jordanian dialogue.