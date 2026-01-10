09.01.2026, 20:28 26991
Kazakh Foreign Ministry and KazMunayGas Discuss Investment Attraction
Images | gov.kz
A meeting was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the country’s foreign policy agency and KazMunayGas on the development of export routes for Kazakh hydrocarbons, the attraction of foreign investment and advanced technologies to the domestic energy sector, as well as the implementation of projects involving international companies.
Chairman Khassenov expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for its effective support in promoting the interests of the national oil and gas company abroad.
09.01.2026, 16:40 27111
Astana and Ljubljana Strengthen Twinning Ties
Images | gov.kz
Altai Abibullayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation at the inter-municipal and regional levels at a meeting with the leadership of the Ljubljana City Hall, proposing to establish twinning relations between the capitals Astana and Ljubljana. These ties are considered as an important platform for the exchange of experience in urban management, the implementation of joint projects and the strengthening of mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Slovenian side expressed genuine interest in the pace of Astana's development, the capital's current position in the Oxford Economics 2025 Index, as well as the priorities set by the President of Kazakhstan on December 24, 2025 for the capital of Kazakhstan and the implementation of the initiative on Astana Smart City.
Special attention was paid by the parties to the exchange of experience in urban planning, municipal development and solving problems of urban communication, environmental protection, safety of citizens, the role of AI in the development of urban infrastructure, metropolitan traffic and attracting foreign tourists and investments.
In preparation for the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia, the parties discussed initiatives to implement a number of joint cultural events, days of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana and further strengthen long-term partnership and friendship between our states and their capitals.
09.01.2026, 12:50 26521
U.S. Ambassador Julie M. Stufft and Ambassador of Bulgaria Georgi Vodenski presented their letter of credence to President of Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
Akorda hosted the ceremony to present the credentials to President of Kazakhstan by the ambassadors of the U.S and the Republic of Bulgaria, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed greetings to President Rumen Radev, noting that his visit to Kazakhstan last year gave a significant impetus to the development of bilateral relations.
We are very much committed to further enhance cooperation with your great country. We'll be doing our utmost to enrich the scale of our mutual cooperation both in political and economic domains," - the President said.
Speaking about Kazakh-American relations, the President underscored the importance of his visit to Washington, D.C., in November last year.
We had a friendly and at the same time substantive conversation with President Donald Trump. Recently, we had a productive telephone call on many issues related to bilateral cooperation. I am grateful for the invitation to attend the G20 Summit, which will be held in the United States at the end of this year. We will do our best to build on the momentum and enhance our strategic partnership in many areas," the President stated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission and conveyed his best wishes to the heads of their states.
09.01.2026, 09:40 27336
Latvian Saeima Keen to Strengthen Dialogue with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Latvia Dauren Karipov met with Linda Liepieņa, member of the Parliament and head of the Saeima Group for cooperation with the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador reported on the status and prospects for further development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation and the schedule of upcoming joint events for the current year. He paid particular attention to issues related to intensifying cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.
L. Liepiņa confirmed an interest in deepening and expanding bilateral relations, primarily through the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation. She supported the need to give new impetus to the interparliamentary dimension of Kazakhstan and Latvia.
08.01.2026, 21:35 41846
Newly Appointed United States Ambassador Presented Copies of Credentials
Images | gov.kz
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America Julie Stufft, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further expanding the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness for constructive cooperation and agreed to maintain regular dialogue.
08.01.2026, 16:12 48676
Parliamentary Diplomacy - a Driver of Kazakh-Portuguese Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Portugal, Jean Galiev, met with José Cezário, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Portuguese Communities Abroad Committee of the Assembly of the Republic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the process of modernization reforms being implemented at the initiative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The most promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal were discussed in a constructive manner, namely in the fields of agriculture and agro-industry, tourism and sports, transport and logistics, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, water resources, education, etc.
The Ambassador assured the Kazakh side of its readiness to intensify interparliamentary dialogue.
In turn, the Portuguese deputy, expressing interest in the transformations in Kazakhstan, spoke in favor of bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together, including through cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to promote the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, relying on parliamentary diplomacy.
José Cezário expressed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan in the foreseeable future at the head of a group of deputies of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal.
06.01.2026, 19:21 89471
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Croatian Ambassador
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia Refik Šabanović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the strengthening of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the development of cultural and educational ties.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of economic and investment projects, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, which is regarded as an important factor in increasing mutual trade and strengthening business ties.
Readiness was expressed to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. The sides also discussed the schedule of bilateral events for 2026, including preparations for visits at the highest and high levels. In particular, they emphasized the importance of organizing a visit of the Prime Minister of Croatia to Astana, as it would provide additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.
Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continuing substantive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Zagreb.
06.01.2026, 17:06 92231
World Insight: Expanding "Donroe Doctrine" triggers alert across LatAm countries
Images | Xinhua
Latin American experts and media outlets believe that the U.S. action against Venezuela aims to create a "chilling effect" to deter the regional countries and is an upgraded version of the "Monroe Doctrine", Xinhua reports.
After the U.S. military raided Venezuela and forcibly captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared later in the day that the United States will "run" the South American nation.
The U.S. attack on Venezuela and its so-called "management plan," as analysts observed, is in essence a testament to its scheme to expand the "Donroe Doctrine," a Trump-modified version of the Monroe Doctrine aimed at controlling the Western Hemisphere and plundering its resources.
"RUNNING" OR PLUNDERING VENEZUELA
Trump told a press conference on Saturday that the United States will set up a working group composed of diplomatic and military personnel to "run" Venezuela until "a safe, proper and judicious transition."
He also threatened that the United States is "not afraid" to have military forces on the ground and will launch a larger second wave of strikes against Venezuela if necessary.
Although the specific plan remains unclear at present, the so-called "running" by the United States is essentially an attempt to conduct substantive intervention in Venezuela through political manipulation and resource control, experts have noted.
Allan Fajardo, a sociologist at the Honduran National Autonomous University, told Xinhua that there are two possibilities for the so-called "transitional management" by the United States.
One is to maintain the current government and institutional framework of Venezuela in form and continue to interfere in Venezuela's internal affairs by exerting political and economic pressure.
The other possible method is to foster a pro-American regime directly, without even ruling out the possibility of larger-scale military intervention and occupation of Venezuelan territory in the future, he said.
Trump also mentioned at the press conference that large American oil companies will enter Venezuela to repair severely dilapidated oil infrastructure and start generating revenue.
Florida, the United States, Jan. 3, 2026. U.S. raid "a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas" to capture Maduro, Trump said. (Xinhua)
Florida, the United States, Jan. 3, 2026. U.S. raid "a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas" to capture Maduro, Trump said. (Xinhua)
Cao Ting, director of the Research Center for Latin American Studies at Fudan University, said that judging from the consistent style of the Trump administration, its strategic goal might be to control the oil lifeline within Venezuela by fostering U.S. proxies in the country without engaging in a long-term occupation.
This so-called "running" model is not focused on improving people's livelihoods or rebuilding the country, but on seizing resources, said Jaime Tamayo, an international relations specialist and political scientist from the University of Guadalajara.
It will lead to the depletion of Venezuela's governance capacity, the separation of administration and security, the deterioration of public security and the breeding of violence, scholars have said.
POST-MADURO VENEZUELA
According to the Venezuelan Constitution, if the president is "absolutely absent," power will be transferred to the vice president and a general election will be held within 30 days.
However, Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice did not announce that Maduro is "absolutely absent," although it has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to immediately take over as acting president after Maduro's capture, which, according to media analyses, suggests that there might be no general election within 30 days.
Experts believe that Rodriguez and her brother are currently important representatives of the left-wing forces, with relatively moderate positions.
In a televised speech on Saturday, Rodriguez took a tough stance toward the United States, condemning its actions as unprecedented military aggression and saying that Venezuela will never become a colony of any country or a slave of any empire, despite Trump's earlier claim that she has promised to do what the United States wanted.
Tamayo believes that the current left-wing political forces in Venezuela and their social foundation remain relatively stable, making it difficult for the United States to break the country's existing political pattern in a short time. It may adopt a strategy of provoking division to win over some senior political or military figures in Venezuela.
LATIN AMERICA ON HIGH ALERT
"Today it's Venezuela, tomorrow it could be anyone else," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Saturday, raising alarm across Latin American countries over the hegemonic interference of the United States.
Latin American experts and media outlets believe that the U.S. action against Venezuela aims to create a "chilling effect" to deter the regional countries and is an upgraded version of the "Monroe Doctrine."
Jose Ignacio Martinez, an international relations specialist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that Washington is highlighting its overbearing logic to arbitrarily define who can become the president and which is a "legitimate country," while casually labelling relevant countries and leaders as "terrorists," "drug dealers," or "dictators."
Leaders of Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Honduras and Chile, among others, have publicly condemned the United States and called on the international community to take urgent action.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the U.S. military's actions as "unacceptable," saying that they violated Venezuela's sovereignty and set a dangerous precedent.
The U.S. actions strike at the core of national sovereignty and have raised concerns even among some opposition forces in Venezuela. Under mounting pressure, Latin American countries may seek greater unity and self-reliance to counter hegemony, according to analyses by Latin American media.
06.01.2026, 13:14 81591
Algerian Minister of Communication Interested in Interview with Kazakhstan’s President
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov held talks with the Minister of Communication of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Zoheir Bouamama, who oversees the implementation of state information policy, the activities of the mass media, and the promotion of the country’s ideological agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, A.Akhmetov handed over to Minister Z.Bouamama the text of the President’s interview entitled "Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization." The Algerian side reviewed the document with great interest, noting Kazakhstan’s achievements and initiatives in building an ideological and information foundation.
Minister Z. Bouamama expressed confidence that the key messages of the interview, along with the reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the achievements attained, would be covered by leading Algerian media outlets.
In addition, a translation of the Basic Principles, Values, and Directions of the Domestic Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was provided for study and practical use. The document aroused significant interest on the Algerian side, which highly appreciated the systematic and well-balanced approaches of Kazakhstan’s leadership.
The Algerian side noted that Kazakhstan’s experience in shaping its domestic and foreign policy is of particular interest in the context of today’s geopolitical turbulence.
The sides held detailed discussions on promising areas of cooperation and possible exchanges of experience in promoting a positive image of their countries on the global stage through foreign policy institutions, as well as within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communication of Algeria.
Taking into account the similarities in economic structures, complex geopolitical realities, and growing global challenges, Z.Bouamama emphasized Algeria’s interest in studying and adapting Kazakhstan’s most successful practices, particularly in the field of external information work and the formulation of strategic priorities in domestic policy.
Overall, the interlocutors outlined a plan of joint actions, including exchanges of official and expert delegations, as well as the development of a legal and regulatory framework for mutually beneficial cooperation.
