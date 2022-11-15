Система Orphus

Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society

14.11.2022, 20:02 7246
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State met with the activists of the Zhana Adamdar (New People) movement, the President’s press service reports.
 
The President hailed an initiative to create the Zhana Adamdar (New People) movement and said he will always support active young people of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the deep modernization of the state started, reforms for building a Just Kazakhstan are being carried out.
 
The President urged young people to jointly build a tolerant and advanced society. He stressed that young Kazakhstanis should constantly improve, develop and refine themselves, and learn foreign languages. The President believes that the youth should actively take part in social life, stand their grounds, suggest ideas and help them realize.
 
In a conclusion the Head of State wished Zhana Adamdar movement success.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan

14.11.2022, 18:04 7346
Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan
Images | dknews.kz
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy- Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 16-17, Kazinform reports.
 

As part of his visit Josep Borrell will meet with Deputy PM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and country’s leadership," official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.

 
The parties are expected to share views on pressing regional and international issues, prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh capital to host Syria talks Nov 22-23

14.11.2022, 16:42 7466
Kazakh capital to host Syria talks Nov 22-23
Images | aa.com.tr
The 19th regular international meeting on Syria in Astana format will take place in the capital city of Kazakhstan on November 22-23, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Government of Syria and Syrian opposition will take part in the meeting. The representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon an Iraq will attend it as observers.
 
The first-day agenda includes bilateral and trilateral consultations of the guarantor states, their negotiations with the Syrian parties, and the observers’ delegations, while the second day will proceed with consultations, a plenary session and a press conference.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador

14.11.2022, 15:23 7681
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United States to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting the President expressed readiness of Kazakhstan in further strengthening and expanding strategic partnership with the U.S. in all directions.
 
In his turn, Daniel Rosenblum is a reliable partner in the region and the U.S. supports the reforms of the Head oof State.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats

14.11.2022, 13:29 7776
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, the press service of Akorda reported.
 
Those presenting the credentials were U.S. Ambassador Daniel N. Rosenblum, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mohamed Yongawo and Ambassador of Moldova Lilian Darii.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that thanks to their professional experience and hard work, they will contribute to the development of the bilateral cooperation with our country.
 
The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan conducts peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at strengthening the friendly and mutually beneficial relations.
 
Upon completion of the meeting, the President wished success to the diplomats and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Head of State sends letter of condolences to President of Türkiye

14.11.2022, 12:45 7871
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan upon human losses and multiple injuries caused by the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

Sharing the bitterness of loss at this difficult time, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my most sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the letter reads.

 
As reported before, 6 died and 81 were injured as a result of the blast which occurred on the Istiklal Avenue of Istanbul.
 
The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the blast victims or not.The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims

14.11.2022, 10:33 7946
The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the Istiklal blast victims or not.
 
The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.
 
No information has been received about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of the blast, the Consulate says.
 
The explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue Sunday killed six people and injured 81 others, according to Anadolu Agency.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system

11.11.2022, 17:50 27321
Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system
Images | gov.kz
An expert meeting was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Serbia to discuss the upcoming early presidential elections, as well as the progress and dynamics of systemic political reforms carried out by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov informed the audience about the complex transformations in the country in recent years as part of a consistent political modernization, as well as the results of legislative work for practical implementation of the republican referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.
 
Invited experts expressed interest in the nature of the constitutional reform and initiatives supported by the people of Kazakhstan in June this year.
 
One of the leading Serbian political scientists, Head of the Center for Eurasian Studies at the Belgrade Institute of International Politics and Economics Dusan Prorokovic noted the experience of President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev and his vision of the ongoing reforms combining generally accepted western rules of democracy and regional specifics. In his opinion, it is important to reach consensus when making key decisions for society.
 
Political scientist Dragan Bisenic drew attention to the unique experience of the state model of Kazakhstan and the dynamics of political processes. According to his estimates, the potential of the young independent republic, which has become an influential regional player, is already arousing increased interest from all the world powers. He expressed hope that the decisions taken by the country's leadership regarding political and economic reforms will achieve their goals.
 
In turn, the Vice-president of the Royal Academy of Innovative Sciences of Serbia Velibor Stevic expressed his support for the reforms implemented in Kazakhstan, including strengthening the powers of the Parliament and the establishment of the Constitutional Court. "There is no doubt that the new political course will allow Kazakhstan to reach a new level of development," the Serbian expert noted.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand

11.11.2022, 16:12 23071
Images | akorda.kz
The Kazakh President together with the Heads of State attedning the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries took part in the tree-planting campaign in the city of Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.
 
To strengthen the unity of the Turkic world the tree-planting campaign was held simultaneously in 14 regions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan's Turkistan, and the capitals of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read