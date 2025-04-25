Kazakh President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





During the talks, the sides debated cooperation in the defense sector and military cooperation and the development of ties between the two nations.





The Head of State said Pakistan is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia. He noted the countries have significant potential for strengthening economic ties, including in trade, transport and logistics.





In turn, Asim Munir conveyed greetings to the Head of State on behalf of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.





The parties stressed the need to give impetus to the development of cooperation in various economic sectors of mutual interest.