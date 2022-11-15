Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador

Images | akorda.kz

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United States to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the President expressed readiness of Kazakhstan in further strengthening and expanding strategic partnership with the U.S. in all directions.

In his turn, Daniel Rosenblum is a reliable partner in the region and the U.S. supports the reforms of the Head oof State.



