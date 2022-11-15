This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Josep Borrell to visit Kazakhstan
As part of his visit Josep Borrell will meet with Deputy PM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and country’s leadership," official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.
Kazakh capital to host Syria talks Nov 22-23
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats
Head of State sends letter of condolences to President of Türkiye
Sharing the bitterness of loss at this difficult time, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my most sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the letter reads.
Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims
Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system
Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand
