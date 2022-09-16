Kazakh President, reps of Russia’s Muslim Community meet

On the sidelines of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Russia Ravil Gainutdin and chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The President expressed gratitude for their active contribution to promoting the high goals and objectives of the Congress. During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening interfaith dialogue for the consolidation of the international community.

In their turn, Ravil Gainutdin and Kamil Samigullin thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and highly appreciated the level of organization of the Congress.