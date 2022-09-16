Система Orphus

Kazakh President, reps of Russia’s Muslim Community meet

14.09.2022, 14:45 13871
On the sidelines of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Russia Ravil Gainutdin and chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
The President expressed gratitude for their active contribution to promoting the high goals and objectives of the Congress. During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening interfaith dialogue for the consolidation of the international community.
 
In their turn, Ravil Gainutdin and Kamil Samigullin thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and highly appreciated the level of organization of the Congress.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President takes part in SCO Summit in narrow format

16.09.2022, 12:14 621
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in a narrow format, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the hospitality and the high level of organization of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.
 
President Tokayev emphasized that the SCO, by virtue of its universal mandate and mutual consolidation, can and should make a significant contribution to solving the most acute issues of our time.
 
The Head of State shared his vision of the SCO’s priority areas at the current stage.
 
The meeting was also attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Xi Jinping of China, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.
 
Source: kazinform
 
SCO Summit in restricted attendance kicks off in Samarkand

16.09.2022, 11:32 691
The session of the Summit of the Heads of State of the SCO member nations started its work in restricted attendance, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
Prior to the restricted session, the Heads of State held informal talks.
 
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.
 
Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal Coty complex.
 
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Uzbek President greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Congress Centre in Samarkand

16.09.2022, 11:19 766
Images | t.me/bort_01
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.
 
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.
 
Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal City complex.
 
Besides, the Heads of State taking part in the SCO Summit held an informal meeting. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh deputies adopt constitutional amendments

16.09.2022, 11:07 836
The deputies of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the draft law of Kazakhstan On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Firstly, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation as of September 1 stressed the need to reconsider presidential terms and suggested limiting the powers of the president’s office. The deputies proposed to speed up inserting corresponding amendments and adopt them before the presidential elections.
 
Besides, the draft law contains the provision to set a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection.
 
The proposed provision will significantly reduce risks of power monopolization and establish civilized principles for the formation, and power functioning, strengthening political stability, and sustainability of the Kazakhstani social model.
 
As the deputies suggested setting a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection will be applied after the draft law is enacted.
 
The draft law provides an extension of the terms of powers of the Constitutional Court judges for up to 8 years imposing restrictions on being re-appointed as the judges of the Constitutional Court.
 
Besides, the deputies approved changing the name of the capital city of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan back to Astana. 
 
SCO leaders hold informal meeting in Samarkand

16.09.2022, 09:13 91
The heads of state participating in the SCO Summit in Samarkand held an informal meeting, the press service of Akorda informed via Telegram.
 
Earlier it was reported, that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Samarkand for the Heads of State Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization scheduled for September 14-17.
 
The Kazakh President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts.
 
A number of documents will be signed following the Summit.
 
Source: kazinform
 
President Tokayev surveys Eternal City complex in Samarkand

16.09.2022, 09:00 111
Images | Akorda press service
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the expositions and bazaar in the Eternal City complex, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.
 
Earlier it was reported, that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Samarkand for the Heads of State Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
 
The Leaders of the SCO States participated in the ceremony of planting trees in the largest Central Asian tourism centre Silk Road located in Samarkand.
 
The SCO Heads of State Summit is slated for September 14-17.
 
The Kazakh President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts.
 
A number of documents will be signed following the Summit.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Tokayev pays working visit to Uzbekistan

15.09.2022, 19:20 6891
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand for the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh President was greeted by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov at the airport.
 
To note, The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit is to take place on September 14-17 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The forum is expected to result in the signature of a number of documents.
 
Tokayev plans to hold bilateral meetings with heads of other states. 
 
Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Interparliamentary Union President Duarte Pasheku meet

15.09.2022, 18:36 6981
Images | www.parlam.kz
Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, President of the Interparliamentary Union, Portuguese MP Duarte Pasheku met, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.
 
During the meeting the perspective areas of cooperation were on focus as well as agreement was reached to hold joint events.
 
The Kazakh Majilis Chairman thanked Duarte Pasheku for supporting Kazakhstan in strengthening the interreligious dialogue.
 

I’m sure that the outcomes and the declaration of the Congress of Leaders of World Religions will become important in promoting culture of tolerance, mutual respect, and peace for different governments, international organizations, and platforms, including UN institutions. Some issues could be included in the agenda of the upcoming events of the Interparliamentary Union," said Koshanov.

 
According to Duarte Pasheku, most conflicts in the world break out for religious reasons. It is essential that spiritual leaders explain to people that religion has nothing to do with conflicts.
 

In this regard, the role of Kazakhstan and your President is of great importance as your country sets an example of how representatives of different religious movements reside in peace. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s commitment to the continuation and strengthening of the work of the Congress of Leaders of World Religions is a very good sign for the entire world," said President of the Interparliamentary Union Duarte Pasheku.

 
At the meeting, the sides agreed to enhance the interaction between the Kazakh lower chamber of parliament and the Interparliamentary Union. 
 
