This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand
relevant news
Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
We need to develop academic mobility and create conditions for strengthening the intercultural dialogue among our students. We should also form a common educational space of the higher education institutions. I propose to establish a common network of Turkic states’ universities in 2023, which will enable our students to learn Turkic languages and get acquainted with the history and culture of fraternal nations," the Kazakh President said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Green economy development is a priority issue. In the past seven years, the world spent over $2.5trln on green obligations. In order to expand the capital market in this sphere, I propose to establish the Council of Green Finance of the Turkic States, which can be opened on the ground of the AIFC Green Finance Center," he said addressing the summit participants.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
In this regard, I propose to establish the Center of Digitalization of the Organization of Turkic States on the ground of Astana Hub Technological Park. This structure will enable us to develop digital solutions for trade, transport, water resources management, IT security and other important sectors. To efficiently implement this initiative, I propose to establish the Turkic States Venture Fund which will attract investments in important startup projects," said the President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
Today we will adopt the Strategy of the Organization of Turkic States to implement this document," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Undoubtedly, the Strategy will contribute to the interaction and strengthening the belt of stability which unites our countries. There is every reason to state that our cooperation will be fruitful. By actively participating in the solution of regional and global agenda issues, we should turn into a powerful and credible force. The current geopolitical and geo-economic contradictions negatively affect our economy and transport-logistics system of the Eurasian continent. We should stand in solidarity to jointly counter all the threats and challenges," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
We are interested in further strengthening of our cooperation and bringing it to a new level. The history of emergence of the organizations uniting Turkic states proves that most of them, including the TURKSOY, TurkPA and Turkic Academy were established at the initiative of Kazakhstan. These organizations, indeed, contributed to the cultural and humanitarian rapprochement of our fraternal nations," the Head of State said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
07.11.2022, 16:37Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant 07.11.2022, 18:4130901Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria 07.11.2022, 16:0728686Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh 07.11.2022, 18:1628046Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE 08.11.2022, 19:3027506AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council 21.10.2022, 13:59621516 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan 19.10.2022, 14:2460506What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan? 22.10.2022, 15:1959881Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union 22.10.2022, 18:4259781Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington 19.10.2022, 13:2057046Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan