Kazakh President to address int’l forum

Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a video address at the International meeting on Debt Architecture and Liquidity, Berik Uali, the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan posted a message on Facebook.





According to him, today at approximately 21.30 Nur-Sultan time, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a video address at the high-level event "International Debt Architecture and Liquidity".





The virtual forum at the level of heads of state and government will be held at the initiative of the UN Secretary General Antуnio Guterres, Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica Justin Trudeau and Andrew Holness. The event will be broadcasted live on the UN website," the statement says.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.