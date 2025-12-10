Kazakhstan-Brazil: Exploring New Horizons through Political Consultations in Astana

Images | gov.kz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the seventh round of Kazakhstan-Brazil political consultations, co-chaired by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Suzan Kleеbank, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The discussions reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to dynamically developing mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.





First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev highlighted the strong momentum in political, trade, and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil. He noted that both countries view the agro-industrial sector, product processing, transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, agriculture, civil aviation, and digitalization as promising areas for joint projects. Local production initiatives and investment in high-tech industries were of particular interest, which offer additional opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnership.





Deputy Minister Kleеbank expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its high-level participation in the BRICS and СОР-30 Summits. She emphasized that Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with an embassy in Brazil, demonstrating the country’s strong interest in a long-term partnership. Similarly, the Brazilian Embassy in Astana remains the only Brazilian diplomatic mission in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role as a key partner and strategic hub for Brazil’s engagement with the region.





The First Deputy Minister also underscored education as an area with untapped potential, offering opportunities for academic exchanges and Portuguese language studies.





He further outlined key regional trends, including enhanced connectivity, transport and logistics routes, as well as a focus on sustainable development.





The Brazilian side praised Kazakhstan’s multilateral initiatives, including efforts to strengthen global energy and nuclear security, advance international cooperation in the green economy, promote the water-climate agenda, and actively participate within the UN and other international organizations, as well as regional integration frameworks. Both countries emphasized their shared commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy, and equal international cooperation.





The parties also discussed prospects for expanding humanitarian and educational ties, including university partnerships and joint research projects. The topic of increasing tourism exchange was also addressed.





At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contact at various levels.