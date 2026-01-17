Kazakhstan and Serbia in Focus of Partnership Cooperation

Tell a friend

As part of the development of business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov and the Executive Director of the National Alliance for Local Economic Development (NALED), as well as the founder of the ethnocultural organization "Etno Mreža" in Serbia, Violeta Jovanović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, Executive Director Jovanović briefed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the activities of the leading public-private association NALED, which promotes the improvement of the business climate, sustainable economic development, and support for foreign investments.





Ambassador Atamkulov emphasized the importance of strengthening business relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia, noting that both countries have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and innovation.





Executive Director Jovanović also presented the mission of the ethnocultural organization "Etno Mreža", aimed at promoting authentic products that reflect national traditions and cultural identity.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential for experience exchange between Serbia and Kazakhstan, the development of cultural cooperation, and the support of projects contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage.





The Kazakh diplomat expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Serbia in economic and cultural spheres, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint projects aimed at improving the business climate, supporting investments, and strengthening bilateral ties.





The parties confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and consider forms of cooperation within future joint initiatives.