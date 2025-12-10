Kazakhstan and the Сanadian Province of Quebec Expand Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

At the invitation of Quebec’s authorities, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Dauletbek Kussainov paid an official visit to the French-speaking Canadian province. The program included meetings with the leadership of the Government and Parliament of Quebec, as well as representatives of the business community, academic institutions and cultural organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During his meeting with Quebec’s Lieutenant Governor, Manon Jeannotte (representative of the British Monarch), both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to developing partnerships in economic, cultural and educational spheres. Ms. Jeannotte emphasized that the province views Kazakhstan’s agricultural and industrial regions as promising partners for strengthening interregional cooperation.





In Quebec City, the Kazakh diplomat also held talks with Vice-Speaker of the provincial Parliament F.Benjamin, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie C.Skeete, Minister of Education M.Biron, and visited Laval University, one of the oldest universities in North America.





The second day of the Ambassador’s official visit focused on meetings with representatives of international organizations headquartered in Quebec, as well as investment and economic discussions in Montreal, the province’s largest city.





In particular, meetings with representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reviewed the outcomes of the organization’s recent visit to Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan’s contribution to global sports development. In discussions with Montreal’s business community, Ambassador Kussainov presented promising areas for trade and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the province of Quebec, including the mining and metals sector, agriculture, information technology, energy and tourism.





Overall, the talks in Quebec confirmed the parties’ strong interest in deepening cooperation in economic and cultural-humanitarian fields and identified specific avenues for further joint action.