Kazakhstan consistently promotes principles of peace, sustainable progress

Our country has consistently promoted principles aimed at achieving peace, comprehensive security and sustainable progress in the international arena," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, said at today’s VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.

Kazakhstan has been one of the leaders of the global movement against nuclear weapons. We initiated the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which is supposed to become Organization. We have chaired the UN Security Council, the OSCE, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

We also support and work hard to promote a constructive development agenda at the regional and global levels.

In our domestic agenda, we also place a high priority on strengthening unity, consolidation and effective dialogue.

Today, Kazakhstan has embarked on an ambitious program of reforms.

Their success largely depends on the solidarity of our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional nation and the peace and harmony in our land. We are building a Just Kazakhstan to make our state effective and prosperous.

Therefore, we make emphasis on political transformation of our country.

Our new economic policy is aimed at ensuring a more fair distribution of the national income and increasing the welfare of all citizens equally.

We want international trade and investment partnerships to be drastically enhanced.

In the energy and extractive industries, we consistently raise environmental requirements, and expand the use of renewable energy sources," the Head of State said.