Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Agriculture

Since last July up to present acted as the advisor to K-Agro LLP CEO.

Born in 1981 in Almaty is the graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Akmola University of Technologies and Business.

The Government decreed to appoint Oserbai Zhenis as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the press service of the government said in a press release on Monday.

Tokayev receives Culture Minister

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

The Minister reported on the Ministry’s current activities in culture, sports, tourism and archiving, and events dated to the 30 th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and anniversaries of the leading workers of culture and arts.

The Minister told about the work of the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio and State National Cinema Support Centre and amendments to the law On Cinematography. Raimkulova said that 42 film projects approved by the expert council and the intergovernmental commission will be backed this year.

The Minister noted that there are 22,000 arts and crafts and 126,000 sports sections in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, Kazakhstan works on development of new products such as the national tourist portal Kazakhstan.travel, Tourism online, View Project, eQonaq (e-guest) system, etc.

Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Ministry to continue work in the said directions.

Kazakh President receives head of Accounts Committee

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Accounts Committee Nataliya Godunova.

The latter reported on the results of the preliminary evaluation of the draft republican budget for 2022-2024, the presidential press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following the consideration, the Accounts Committee suggested optimizing expenditures for KZT 1.16 tn, including KZT 306.3 bln in 2022. It also gave certain recommendations to eliminate some gaps in the process of budget formation.

Nataliya Godunova also reported on the preliminary results of auditing.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave certain tasks to improve operations of state auditing and financial control bodies.

