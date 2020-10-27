Kazakhstan President sent a telegram to UN Secretary General

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Kazpravda.kz reports.





According to the presidential press service, the Head of State noted that, looking back, the states can proudly appreciate the impressive path of continuous progress that the UN has achieved over the years.





Even today, when the world is faced with an unprecedented crisis in health, geopolitics and economics, the UN continues to be a beacon of hope for millions of people, especially members of vulnerable groups," the telegram said.





The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed his full support for the strategy and tireless efforts of Antonio Guterres to improve the effectiveness, accountability and coherence of the UN system.





In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan wished Antonio Guterres and all UN staff every success in all their noble undertakings.













