Kazakhstan ready to boost exports of goods worth $350mln to Armenia, says Tokayev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the reciprocal visits made at the level of heads of state last year produced fresh impetus for all-round development of Kazakh-Armenian relations.
Your first official visit to Astana is of special importance in terms of fostering our partnerships. I would like to convey our great sympathy to the people of Armenia and your country, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the draft deal on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Yerevan and Baku. According to Tokayev, this milestone event will herald the beginning of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help strengthen security and promote cooperation between the region and Kazakhstan as well as the entire Central Asian region.
In his turn, the Armenian diplomat expressed gratitude for the warm welcome.
Armenia largely shares your vision for strategic partnership between our nations, said Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.
Mirzoyan said that the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan work together to fulfill the agreements reached during the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan last year.
The meeting also discussed the prospects for promoting bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics as well as cultural-humanitarian fields.
The Kazakh leader stated the readiness of domestic businesses to boost exports of goods worth 350 million US dollars to Armenia.
28.03.2025, 13:42 2951
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kaja Kallas debate international agenda issues
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
They discussed prospects for multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, expansion of trade and economic partnership in priority sectors such as energy, industry, digitalization and development of large infrastructure projects aimed at the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.
Kaja Kallas said Kazakhstan was one of the first in the region to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU which proves the high level of the development of bilateral ties. She announced the beginning of the process for concluding the visa facilitation agreement between the European Commission and Kazakhstan.
The Head of State said Kazakhstan hails this step to open new possibilities for strengthening interpersonal ties and business relations with European countries.
The parties also shared views on the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
They also focused on Central Asia-EU cooperation issues.
24.03.2025, 11:05 11446
Olzhas Bektenov discusses with Zhang Qihai, head of Xinjiang Lihua, cotton-textile cluster worth over 200 billion tenge
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co., Ltd. Zhang Qihai. The progress of the investment project to create a cotton-textile cluster on the territory of the special economic zone TURAN in Turkestan region was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
The project is aimed at forming a cotton agro-industrial complex with a full cycle of production from cotton cultivation to the production of finished textile products in the form of yarn, fabric, clothing, etc. The project is aimed at creating a cotton agro-industrial complex with a full cycle of production. Over 50,000 hectares of land have been allocated for sowing, and ten factories are planned to be built, including four for cotton processing near the sowing areas, two for the production of drip irrigation systems using modern water-saving technologies, as well as four textile factories, including a garment factory and a dyeing and finishing factory. Total investment is over 200 billion tenge. More than 4,000 jobs will be created, 3,000 of which will be permanent.
To date, to meet the needs of the cluster, a plant for the production of PVC pipes has been commissioned, and construction of textile factories has begun. The investor is constructing irrigation infrastructure (a network of canals and a pumping station).
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co., Ltd. Zhang Qihai noted the favourable investment climate in the country and the climatic features of the region that are favourable for the project. Zhang Qihai said that from October this year it is planned to launch the first production of finished products.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the significance of the project and the importance of the cluster approach in the development of the economy. Turkestan region is the only region of Kazakhstan where cotton is grown.
The Head of State has set a task to diversify the economy and attract investment in the real sector. The creation of a cotton-textile cluster will help to increase the added value of production, develop agricultural production with a focus on processing and build up the country's export potential. Thegovernment on its part will provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For reference: Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co.Ltd is one of the largest companies in the cotton industry in China. The Xinjiang company ranks 55th in the ranking of the 500 largest agricultural enterprises in China, specialises in integrated cotton processing and management of the full production cycle - from seed selection to the production of textile products.
20.03.2025, 14:12 36501
President Tokayev receives U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today U.S. Congress member Carol Miller, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President noted the importance of the meeting which is expected to give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries.
He highlighted that since the first days of Kazakhstan’s independence, the United States has been our reliable partner.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on joint achievements in such key areas as regional and international security, nuclear non-proliferation, as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation, highlighting that trade turnover between the two countries demonstrates steady growth and has already hit the mark of $4 billion.
For her part, Carol Miller thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome and pointed out the United States' interest in continuation of a fruitful dialogue.
The sides also discussed the priority issues of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the implementation of energy and infrastructure projects, development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as expansion of transport-logistics ties between the countries.
The parties also exchanged views on the topical issues of regional and international agenda.
17.03.2025, 18:51 44556
Kazakhstan ratifies extradition treaty with Qatar
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh President signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Treaty between Kazakhstan and Qatar on extradition, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
Earlier, Kazakhstan had ratified the treaty with Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.
17.03.2025, 16:20 44296
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with North Macedonia over Kocani nightclub fire victims
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It is with deep sorrow that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev learned about numerous human losses caused by a fire in Kocani.
On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Head of State expressed condolences to the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and families of victims and wished speedy recovery to all those injured.
Earlier it was reported that at least 51 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a devastating fire at a packed nightclub in Kocani in North Macedonia. According to the latest data, death toll rose to 59, and the number of injured increased to 155.
12.03.2025, 20:00 61021
Hungary to launch investment project to boost compound feed production in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting today with the leadership of Hungary’s company UBM Group, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.
As part of the major investment project, the Hungarian company is to build three plants in 2025-2027 with a combined production capacity of 48,000 tons of premixes and 300,000 tons of compound feed as well as a laboratory and a training center.
Kazakhstan eyes the replacement of over 250,000 tons of imported compound feeds through the project.
Kazakhstan is interested in promoting projects for deep processing of grain, meat and milk. We recently announced a tender offer inviting investors to a number of spheres, with a special focus on food production. Our country eyes self-sufficiency in local food production, especially socially important food products, not less than 90% of the citizens’ needs, said Zhumangarin, inviting the Hungarian company to invest in the food sector.
In turn, Varga Ákos, shareholder of UBM Group, expressed readiness and great interest in establishing new productions in Kazakhstan, mentioning that the company has the necessary experience, capacity and modern technologies.
The project provides for construction of plants in Kostanay, Karaganda regions and Almaty city.
11.03.2025, 20:54 66781
Relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance to Kazakhstan - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Your visit is important from the viewpoint of further promotion of our cooperation with the fraternal Azerbaijan. The relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance to us. We view your country as a reliable strategic partner and ally," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
On behalf of the President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Kazakh side for prompt assistance rendered in connection with the AZAL plane crash near Aktau.
The meeting also focused on the issues of implementation of major strategic projects including laying a fiber-optic communication line and a deep-sea power cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.
The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Astana today for an official visit. As part of the visit, he has held talks behind the closed doors and in extended formats with the Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.
05.03.2025, 12:02 68816
Olzhas Bektenov discusses agricultural and water cooperation with FAO Regional Representative Viorel Gutsu
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with Deputy Director General - FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutsu, primeminister.kz reports.
Discussed plans for the implementation of agreements reached between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the head of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Qiu Dongyu. Attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects under the Kazakhstan FAO Partnership Programme. The Organisation's portfolio in the country consists of 55 projects.
It is noteworthy that we are meeting with you after yesterday's important decision to establish a UN Centre on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. It is gratifying that the initiative of the Head of State was unanimously supported by all member countries of the UN General Assembly. This is a sign of high trust and great responsibility for us. Today's dialogue, I am sure, will allow us to substantially consider issues of cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and water resources. Kazakhstan is a leader in the production and export of grain and oilseed crops in the Central Asian region. We intend to actively develop the processing of agricultural products and increase the share of products with high conversion to 70%. In the next three years we plan to implement more than 600 investment projects in agribusiness worth $4.8 billion. FAO is an important strategic partner in achieving these goals," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Today, Kazakhstan ranks 32nd out of 113 in the Global Food Security Index. Domestic agricultural products are exported to 80 countries. At the end of last year, as a result of measures taken to support the agro-industrial complex, the growth of gross output was 13.7 per cent.
Deputy Director General and FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutsu noted the significant potential of Kazakhstan in the agro-industrial sector and emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation for sustainable development of rural areas.
Kazakhstan is actively seeking to develop agriculture by introducing innovative approaches and technologies, as well as improving access to finance and investment. In July 2018, Kazakhstan ratified the basic agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and FAO. An integral part of this agreement is the FAO-Kazakhstan Partnership Programme’(FKPP). The key areas of the FCPP, funded by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, will be to improve food security, digitalisation of agribusiness, sustainable resource management and development of export potential, which will contribute to sustainable growth of rural areas and improve the lives of rural people," Viorel Gutsu said.
In addition, prospects for cooperation in the field of water resources were discussed. Kazakhstan is carrying out a large-scale modernisation of the water sector, including the construction of 20 new and reconstruction of at least 15 existing reservoirs, as well as the reconstruction and digitalisation of more than 3,500 km of irrigation canals. The participants of the meeting emphasised that the solution of the environmental problem in the Caspian Sea should become a priority of long-term international cooperation.
As a result of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to strengthen interaction for further development of mutually beneficial co-operation and successful implementation of joint initiatives.
