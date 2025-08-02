Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign Joint Declaration, 18 documents

Images | Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have signed Joint Declaration between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye following the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, Akorda press service reported.





A decision of the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye was also signed.





18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed during the official visit of the Kazakh President to Ankara.





The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.





Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.





The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.





On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.