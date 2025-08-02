29.07.2025, 23:37 7551
Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign Joint Declaration, 18 documents
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have signed Joint Declaration between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye following the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, Akorda press service reported.
A decision of the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye was also signed.
18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed during the official visit of the Kazakh President to Ankara.
The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.
Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.
The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.
On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.
relevant news
30.07.2025, 20:18 7096
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a warm welcome in Ankara
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a warm reception in Ankara during his recent official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his letter, the President of Kazakhstan notes that the talks held in the Turkish capital serve as proof of a high level of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of fraternal friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the cooperation with Türkiye within the UN, OTS and other international organization, and is grateful for continued support of the process of institutionalization of the CICA, reads the letter.
Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit on Monday, July 28. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.
On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.
An official welcome ceremony for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the presidential palace in Ankara.
On Tuesday, July 29, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).
The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.
Following the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the two presidents signed the Joint Declaration. 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed as well.
President Erdoğan handed over Türkiye's highest state award Devlet Nişanı Order to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
29.07.2025, 15:30 7791
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh President left a commemorative note in the guest book after honoring the memory of the great statesman in the Anıtkabir mausoleum.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the friendship between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will continue to strengthen in the future as well as wished the fraternal people of Türkiye wellbeing and prosperity.
Members of the official delegation of Kazakhstan jointed President Tokayev in the flower-laying ceremony.
29.07.2025, 08:06 17396
Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport
Images | Akorda
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has welcomed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ankara Esenboğa Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
I would like to thank you for your hospitality. It is a great honor for me that you came to the airport specially to meet me. There are no disagreements between our countries. We are bound not only by friendship, but also by fruitful cooperation. Tomorrow, we will hold important negotiations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to BORT No1 Telegram Channel, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye departed the Ankara Esenboğa Airport together in the same car.
On July 29, the heads of state will hold the talks to discuss further strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership.
25.07.2025, 14:49 38296
Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers
Images | primeminister.kz
In his speech at the 1st International Environmental Conference in Manzherok, Russia’s Altai Republic, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan said that decreasing water levels in the Caspian Sea is one of the key challenges facing the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since the early 2000s, еhe Caspian Sea has been experiencing a decline in water levels. In this regard, Kazakhstan set up the Caspian Sea Research Institute. Expert forecasts are grim. Decisive coordinated action is needed from all Caspian littoral states to preserve this unique water body, said Bektenov.
The Kazakh Prime Minister also drew attention to the situation in the Aral Sea region, saying that Kazakhstan chairs the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea this year. "The country conducts work on the Aral Sea recovery, reinforcing the Kokaral dam, restoring the Syr Darya River Delta, as well as implementing projects for supporting the fishing industry, greening the dried seabed.
Bektenov also highlighted the importance of efforts aimed at preserving glaciers, noting that, according to experts, there will be a significant decline in glaciers in Central Asia by 2100. In this context, Kazakhstan-led "Water Towers Partnership" initiative aimed at uniting efforts to study and protect glaciers was put forward at the summit in Riyadh. The Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre (CARGC) under the aegis of UNESCO operates in Almaty.
During the event, Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint hydraulic engineering projects from reservoirs management to automated water metering was highlighted.
25.07.2025, 13:48 38086
Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on Friday attended the 1st International Environmental Conference in Manzherok, Russia’s Altai Republic, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing a plenary session, Bektenov said: "Environmental safety is not just a part of the global ‘green’ agenda, but a vital condition for sustainable development of any country".
As part of its systemic efforts to protect the environment, Kazakhstan is implementing the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) program, which aims at fostering a culture of responsible environmental stewardship. The country holds on a regular basis clean-up as well as tree-planting campaigns.
The Government also introduces changes to environmental regulations, implements eco-friendly technologies, as well as digitalizes environmental monitoring. Work is underway to set up a Biodiversity Conservation Fund, expand a network of protected areas, recover the population of rare and endangered animal species, including the Bactrian deer, Onager, Argali, Goitered gazelle and Snow leopard. Efforts are ongoing to re-introduce Turan tigers and Przewalski's horses.
In his speech, the Kazakh Prime Minister said that the venue holds symbolic weight because Altai is regarded as a cradle of the Turkic civilization and a key element of cultural and humanitarian interaction.
Attending the plenary session were also Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan, Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev.
25.07.2025, 11:35 37876
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make an official visit to Türkiye on July 29, 2025, upon the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to hold talks focused on further steps towards strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership in Ankara.
The presidents will also attend the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).
24.07.2025, 15:10 41631
Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Russian counterpart Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss the practical implementation of the high-level agreements reached between the two states, Altai Republic Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting, which took place in the Altai Republic, Russia, highlighted the high level of trust and constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia, built on the strategic partnership and alliance. The trade turnover between the two nations stood at 27.8 billion US dollars in 2024, and 9.6 billion US dollars in January-May 2025.
Upon the instructions from the Heads of State, the work is underway to bring the volume of mutual trade to up to 30 billion US dollars. There is considerable potential for investment cooperation, said Bektenov, highlighting the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission’s efficient efforts in addressing a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction.
In a bid to deepen the partnership between both nations, a special focus was placed to the preparation for the 21st Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum set to take place in Uralsk city this fall.
Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness for deepening mutually beneficial economic cooperation in all priority areas.
23.07.2025, 10:59 41616
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Revolution Day greetings to Egyptian President
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the people of Egypt on the national holiday - Revolution Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh leader extended his best wishes for prosperity of Egypt.
President Tokayev also expressed confidence that bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both nations.
