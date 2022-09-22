Kazakhstan to hold early presidential election on Nov 20

The decree takes effect on the day of its signature.
As the incumbent Head of State, I ensure that the holding of election campaign will be in strict compliance with the law. It will be held in a just, open way and with the broad participation of domestic and international observers," Tokayev noted in his address to the people of Kazakhstan following the signing of the decree on the holding of an early presidential election on November 20 this year.
This will enable us to focus on tackling long-term tasks in the future so as to ensure sustainable economic growth, increase the wellbeing, and standard of life of citizens," reads the address.
My team has a great track record in helping you attract investment that makes it easier for your companies to do business in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. I hope that today's meeting will serve as a practical step in promoting trade and economic and investment cooperation, as well as further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the US," Tokayev told the roundtable.
168 Kazakh-American enterprises are concentrated in wholesale and retail trade, 181 in other services, and 83 in professional, scientific, and technical activities. " There are only 36 U.S. companies in the manufacturing industry," reads the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy statement.
Today our country is on the threshold of change and plays a key role in the region. First, economic cooperation will unlock the potential of industries in which Kazakhstan has advantages. Several meetings have been held with representatives of businesses present on a global level. Approaches of these companies will allow us to orient the economic community of our country to find answers to global challenges," said the expert.
Kazakhstan is interested in the experience of a leading technological country to form innovative areas of the economy based on technology. Today it is important to comply with technological trends that increasingly form the basis for new sectors of the economy," said Sadykov.
The challenges are great. And they are interconnected. But they are not insurmountable," said Korosi. He also announced his intention to advance negotiations for reforming the UN Security Council to "more equitably represent 21st-century realities."
This is a matter of credibility for our entire Organization and our multilateral order," he added.
The long-standing international system - based on order and responsibility is giving way to a new, more chaotic, and unpredictable one. The global system of checks and balances has failed to maintain peace and stability. The security architecture is eroding. Mutual distrust between global powers is dangerously deepening. The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort," said the President.
These three principles are interdependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two. When the global disarmament regime – both conventional and nuclear – weakens, these three principles are threatened. Conversely, as these three principles are respected, they grow in strength. Together they become the basis for greater inter-state cooperation at every level: sub-regional, regional, and global. This is the global prosperity dividend," said Tokayev.
We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade," said Tokayev.
Instead, we are doubling down on the liberal, international, open policies that have driven such a dramatic increase in standards of living around the world. My country is at a crossroads. If we fail to answer the critical questions that face us at this juncture, we risk falling into the ‘middle-income trap’ and, in the process, disappointing an entire generation of optimistic, energetic, and ambitious young citizens," he wrote.
Speaking about Central Asia, we should bear in mind that it has already become a region of vast opportunities for international cooperation. Together with our Central Asian partners, we are committed to strengthening political interaction and deepening economic ties to move our region forward. We agreed to coexist as good neighbors and diversify our cooperation," the President said.
We are a "buffer market" between East and West, South and North. We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade. That is why we consider it important to establish the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
Therefore, we support the difficult process of nation-building in that country, including life-saving humanitarian assistance," the Kazakh Leader concluded.
We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated taking the floor at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform reports.
The current geopolitical situation also highlights the importance of a reliable and diversified global transit and transport infrastructure. We are seeing this in our own region. Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked developing country, is becoming a vital Asian land corridor to Europe.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor has received a new impetus. We expect cargo volume through Kazakhstan to increase significantly in the years ahead," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities. In the months ahead, Kazakhstan will help mitigate the immediate impacts of limited access to energy and critical raw materials caused by trade and supply chain disruptions," the Head of State added.
Kazakhstan has suffered terribly from past nuclear weapons testing, so we understand very clearly the dangers of escalating tensions between nuclear powers. For this reason, nuclear disarmament has become a key part of Kazakh foreign policy and we will be continuously struggling for a world free of nuclear arsenals," the Kazakh Leader said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York.
We must move from simply responding to global challenges and crises to preventing and better predicting emerging trends and integrating our assessments into strategic planning and policymaking. For this very purpose, Kazakhstan proposed 30 years ago the idea of convening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In the context of new challenges and threats we hope to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making," the Kazakh President said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session.
The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort. New fault lines are creating artificial barriers and economic isolation. Economic and political sanctions have become "a new norm" that erodes the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities," the Kazakh Leader noted.
Some 77 years ago, the founding members placed within the UN Charter the principles and norms of international law that have successfully guided us ever since," he added.
There is nothing more important now than to return to the foundational principles that lie at the root of this universal organization. In particular, we must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states. These three principles are inter-dependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.