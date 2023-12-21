19.12.2023, 09:01 8361
Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in Moscow (Russian Federation), primeminister.kz reports.
In his speech, the head of government noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further joint work on the CIS platform to deepen integration ties and fill it with new practical content.
The priorities put forward by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last meeting of the Council of Heads of State are designed to intensify cooperation in the CIS format. First of all to overcome emerging challenges, to find new areas for strengthening productive partnership," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, one of the key areas of joint work in the coming year will be cooperation to expand cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as cooperation in the spheres of health care, education and sports.
Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the announcement of 2024 in the CIS Year of Volunteer Movement.
Today, thanks to their selfless deeds, volunteers of the Commonwealth countries continue to make a significant contribution to the development of a tolerant society, maintenance of the culture of mercy and kindness. I urge the CIS states to start practical work on the implementation of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an annual Volunteers Forum and give it the status of a permanent platform of the Organization," he said.
Speaking about deepening cooperation in the field of health care, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of the work carried out in the field of physical culture and sports.
A serious achievement in this direction is the creation this year of the organizational and legal basis for the CIS Spartakiads among children with disabilities and CIS championships.
Kazakhstan supports this work and plans to take an active part in the upcoming competitions," he said.
According to him, another important area of cooperation is to provide quality and affordable medical care to citizens of the Commonwealth.
The mechanisms of cooperation in the field of health care developed within the CIS helped to overcome the large-scale coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, our countries are now once again facing mass diseases, among which the measles outbreak should be emphasized. In this regard, we call for the activation of all available mechanisms of cooperation in the CIS, including the Council for Cooperation in the field of health care," Prime Minister said.
He added that Kazakhstan with the support of the World Health Organization proposed to create a Coalition of countries on primary health care.
It will allow to promote the principles of prevention and health protection, to develop joint recommendations," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister noted that common approaches of the CIS countries to develop multifaceted cooperation in the field of culture are reflected in the draft Statement on the prospects of cultural cooperation.
21.12.2023
Arab countries and Russia agreed on Wednesday to boost cooperation on international issues, including addressing the Gaza crisis, at the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech, Xinhua reports.
The meeting gathered foreign ministers of participating countries, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov, in addition to Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League.
During the conference, the delegates called for the stop of the collective punishment for innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged the UN Security Council to play a more active role in achieving a ceasefire in the enclave.
According to Lavrov, Russia's position on the issue of Gaza coincides with that of Arab countries, adding that Russia is "continuing its efforts to ensure the long-term stabilization of Israeli-Palestinian relations on the basis of an internationally recognized legal framework."
The delegates also discussed topics on deepening Arab-Russian cooperation, especially in the fields of culture, science and energy.
Started in 2009, the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum has grown into an important platform for Arab countries and Russia to exchange views and coordinate positions on various regional and international issues.
21.12.2023
UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region
The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on international cooperation and coordination for the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of the Semipalatinsk region. This resolution was adopted by the UN for the eleventh time. It was first adopted in 1997. 85 UN member states co-sponsored the resolution, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The adopted resolution on the Semipalatinsk region is a clear indication of the concern by the international community about the long-term consequences of nuclear tests on the lives and health of people, especially children and other vulnerable groups.
The document recognizes the important role of the Government of Kazakhstan in allocating domestic resources to help meet the needs of the Semipalatinsk region, and calls on the international community to “assist Kazakhstan in developing and implementing special programs and projects for the treatment and maintenance of the affected population, as well as in efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in the Semipalatinsk region.”
14.12.2023
Alikhan Smailov: Expansion of European companies presence confirms growth of investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan
In Astana, chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the 13th meeting of the dialog platform "Kazakhstan-European Union". The event was held with the participation of the first heads of central government agencies, representatives of the diplomatic corps and business, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting discussed in detail the issues of improving the tax and customs systems of the Republic, the development of the pharmaceutical industry, geological exploration and agricultural industry, licensing, crediting and business support, reducing the burden of export-import operations, as well as a number of others.
In his speech Prime Minister noted that today the European Union is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The total volume of European investments exceeded $175 billion. In particular, for 6 months the EU countries invested $5.2 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan.
In Kazakhstan's foreign trade, the share of the EU is about 30%. For 10 months our trade turnover exceeded $34 bln. These indicators reflect our consistent course to increase trade and economic cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that today more than 3 thousand European companies, including such major transnational corporations as Shell, Eni, Air Liquide, Alstom and Claas, are successfully working in various sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan.
This year has been very fruitful in the development of investment cooperation. Our joint pool is replenished with new major projects. Bright examples are the implementation of the project for the production of green hydrogen by Svevind, the conclusion of an agreement with Total on the construction of a wind farm with a capacity of 1 GW, the plans of Knauf to open the 4th plant for the production of gypsum board, as well as the launch of large-unit assembly of vehicles by Scania," Head of the Government voiced.
According to him, the trend of expanding the presence of European companies in Kazakhstan is a direct confirmation of increasing investment attractiveness of the republic.
It was noted that the creation of favorable conditions for business and improvement of the investment climate remain one of the priority tasks of the Government.
We strive to create the most favorable conditions for the inflow of high-quality and long-term investments. For this purpose, the regulatory and legal framework and investment support tools are constantly being improved in accordance with the best international standards," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Prime Minister reminded that Kazakhstan adopted the Concept of Investment Policy until 2026, taking into account ESG standards. To provide projects with quality infrastructure, the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029 is being developed. As part of the new Tax Code will be introduced service model of administration.
A National Digital Investment Platform is being developed for the convenience of investors to receive public services and quality support for projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, according to him, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue a consistent state policy aimed at creating a favorable investment climate.
07.12.2023
President Tokayev receives EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan. The sides discussed the priority areas of Kazakhstan-European Union relations, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The Head of State confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership with the EU and intention to contribute to multifaceted cooperation within the C5+EU format initiated by our country.
Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the EU Ambassador about successful implementation of political reforms and thanked the EU for the support of Kazakhstan in strengthening democracy.
The meeting also discussed the interaction between Kazakhstan and EU in such areas as critical raw materials, green growth, transport, logistics and agriculture.
29.11.2023
Kazakhstan votes in favor UNGA resolution calling on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders
Tell a friendKazakhstan voted for the UNDP resolution 242 calling on Israel to withdraw to the pre-1967 borders, Kazinform News Agency cite the website of the Organization. The vote took place during the 78th session of the United National General Assembly. The resolution was adopted by a vote with 91 in favour, including Russia, Brazil, India, China, Saudi Arabia, eight against, including the US and UK, and 62 abstentions. The UNGA resolution made up of eight items is non-binding apart from UN Security Council resolutions.
28.11.2023
Kazakh, Togolese leaders hold extended talks in Astana
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé held talks in extended format in Astana with the participation of the two countries’ official delegations, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Welcoming the Togolese delegation, the President of Kazakhstan noted symbolism of this visit paid on the eve of the 10th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, today’s negotiations mark a new era in the bilateral relations and provide a good opportunity for studying the promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. He said Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening the ties with Togo and considers it as an important partner in Africa.
Despite a vast geographical distance, Kazakhstan and Togo have much in common, like multireligious and polyethnic composition of the population, he noted.
More than 100 ethnic groups live in Kazakhstan. The development of interconfessional and interreligious dialogue is one of priority areas of our state policy, said the Kazakh President.
According to him, Kazakhstan and Togo need to sign bilateral documents including an agreement on mutual protection of investments to unlock the potential of the bilateral partnership.
Having emphasized the importance of development of the bilateral trade and strengthening the ties between business communities, the President of Kazakhstan suggested choosing a person eligible for the appointment as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Togo, which will let "promote development of B2B contacts between the countries."
I believe that such countries as Kazakhstan and Togo may play more active and constructive role in promotion of international cooperation around the world, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Faure Gnassingbé thanked the Kazakh side for a warm welcome and confirmed Togo’s commitment to building cooperation in various spheres representing mutual interest.
He said Kazakhstan and Togo may become strategic partners. In his words, Kazakhstan has great economic potential, and Togolese delegation in interested in expanding cooperation in trade-economic sector, mining industry, agriculture, transport, and digitalization.
He then said that the talks aimed at the establishment of comprehensive ties proved the sides’ interest in deepening the interaction.
The two leaders discussed the prospects for the Kazakh-Togolese partnership. Special attention was given to building a political dialogue, deepening cooperation in trade-economic, investment, energy, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as to the interaction in healthcare and military industry.
28.11.2023
Alikhan Smailov suggests expanding Kazakhstan-China Industrialization Projects List
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang, who is in Astana on a working visit, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, agriculture, transportation and logistics, culture, etc.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, at present the bilateral trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China demonstrates high indicators. Thus, last year it increased by 35% and reached an impressive volume of $24.2 billion. Dynamic growth continues this year.
In 10 months, mutual trade has grown by another 24%. I believe that at this pace we will soon be able to achieve the goal of increasing trade turnover to $40 billion, outlined by the heads of two states," Prime Minister said.
He also added that the visa-free regime, which came into effect on November 10, opens a new chapter in Kazakhstan-China relations.
This measure will significantly affect the stimulation of business contacts, trade facilitation, increase in mutual investments and tourism development. This is especially relevant in light of the upcoming "Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government stressed the importance of expanding the List of joint Kazakhstan-China projects in the field of industrialization and investment, signing the Roadmap for the implementation of the Program of trade and economic cooperation until 2026, as well as updating the Agreement on mutual inspection of import-export goods.
I am confident that the practical measures to be envisaged in these documents will allow expanding the range of supplied goods and will bring the trade partnership to a qualitatively new level," the Prime Minister said.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov indicated Kazakhstan's interest in increasing trade turnover in agricultural products, increasing exports to China and realization of joint processing projects in the field of agro-industrial complex.
At the same time, he noted that the transit and transportation interaction is of particular importance. Today, about 85% of goods from China to Europe are transported through Kazakhstan. In this regard, the republic is taking active measures to increase the capacity of its infrastructure to fully cover the growing demand.
Prime Minister paid special attention to the issue of acceleration of customs processes. Thus, today the customs services of the two countries have reached an agreement to increase the capacity and working hours of automobile checkpoints on the border. In particular, the checkpoint "Nur Zholy - Khorgos" began to work in a round-the-clock mode, other automobile checkpoints have switched to a 12-hour 7-day operation mode.
Due to digitalization and automation of processes, the time of border crossing has been reduced. It is important to continue working in this direction," he said.
Alikhan Smailov also noted the importance of further increasing the number of flights between the countries and the realization of major projects in the energy sector. This includes expansion of the capacity of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline, modernization of the oil refinery in Shymkent, etc.
The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to develop full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation with China in all directions," the Prime Minister emphasized.
In turn, Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang noted that this year has become very productive for Kazakhstan and China, and outlined the readiness of the PRC to increase cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.
China and Kazakhstan are close neighbors, true friends and partners. At present, both countries are at a key stage of their development and revival. Against the backdrop of unprecedented changes, China and Kazakhstan are facing more complex challenges. Therefore, in the spirit of cooperation, we should strengthen mutual support on all key issues. The Chinese side will continue to firmly support Kazakhstan and all efforts aimed at development and prosperity," Ding Xuexiang said.
28.11.2023
Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the Second Conference of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Murat Nurtleu spoke at the high-level session of the conference and drew the attention of the international audience to the harmful consequences that nuclear weapons testing and their use can lead to. He called for dialogue and expansion of confidence-building measures in order to strengthen global security.
The Kazakh diplomat also drew attention to the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony." The initiative, announced by the Head of State in September this year at UN headquarters, proposes the promotion of "equal dialogue" based on the UN Charter, international law and mutual respect.
The head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized that Kazakhstan, together with Kiribati, has prepared proposals for the creation of an International Trust Fund to finance projects to help victims of nuclear tests and restore the environment.
Also during the visit, Minister Nurtleu held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who highly appreciated the important role of Kazakhstan in the world, especially in the current geopolitical conditions, and emphasized the effective diplomacy of the Head of State.
The UN leadership noted our country’s leadership and initiatives in strengthening international security, especially in the field of nuclear disarmament, and thanked us for supporting the peacekeeping missions of the global Organization.
At a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, Kazakh initiatives on nuclear disarmament, strengthening the non-proliferation regime of weapons of mass destruction and expanding cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones were discussed. The interlocutors agreed to organize the next meeting of the participating countries of such nuclear-free zones in Kazakhstan in 2024.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create an International Biosafety Agency.
At a meeting with the Executive Director of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) Melissa Park, the readiness to work together and support Kazakhstan’s disarmament initiatives was confirmed.
During the conference, the Kazakhstan delegation held two events dedicated to supporting victims of nuclear tests and restoring the environment.
With the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the UN Secretariat, participation in the conference was organized for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and representatives of the island states of the Pacific region affected by nuclear weapons tests.
At the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW a political declaration will be adopted and Kazakhstan will assume a biennial Presidency.
