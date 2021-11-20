Kazakhstan will not allow to be drawn into international disputes - Tokayev

Images | Berik Uali's Facebook page
Tokayev took part in an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, where he drew the participants' attention to a number of issues. One of them is equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with the leading world powers and influential states of the region.
In the face of the growing geopolitical confrontation, Kazakhstan does not oppose itself to anyone and will not allow to be drawn into international disputes. We have clearly defined our path: we are pursuing a balanced foreign policy based on pragmatism," the President said.
At the same time, Kazakhstan remains committed to compliance with its bilateral and multilateral obligations.
Whenever controversial issues arise, we strive to find reasonable solutions based on full consideration of our national interests. We will never allow any agreements that would damage such sacred values for us as independence, sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the Head of State noted.
First of all, it is necessary to resolutely defend the interests of Kazakhstan, concluded Tokayev.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
