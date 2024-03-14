12.03.2024, 08:14 14831
Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate high dynamics of development - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Indeed, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, allies. Today, we’ve said that such definitions put a special responsibility on the work of the Heads of State and government. The content of our cooperation strikes in terms of scale and most importantly, prospects. An entire range of projects are unique. Speaking of the strategic nature of cooperation between our countries, the first thing that comes to mind is sectors such as oil and gas, transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry and so on, said the Kazakh Head of State.
Milli Mejlis chairwoman Sahiba Gafarova thanked Kazakh President Tokayev for all-round support for the development of bilateral interparliamentary relations.
I’m convinced that your today’s visit will make a special contribution to the development of friendly, brotherly relations the two countries enjoy. Today, we can speak of them as strategic partnership, allied relations. I’d like to say with special pride and deep satisfaction that our parliaments enjoy truly deep and working relations, said Gafarova.
13.03.2024, 13:04 7126
Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state of the two countries with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, primeminister.kz reports.
They discussed issues of further development of trade and economic, investment, transit and transport co-operation, as well as cultural and interregional cooperation. In addition, attention was paid to strengthening partnership in the field of education and science, technology transfer.
Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China grew by 30% last year, reaching $31.5 billion. The volume of PRC investments in the economy of Kazakhstan for 9 months of 2023 amounted to about $1.4 billion. 45 joint Kazakhstan-China projects with investments of over $14.5 billion are currently under implementation. For 2 months of the current year, the volume of container traffic increased 2.6 times. At the same time, the existing potential of trade relations demonstrates prospects for further diversification of trade turnover and expansion of investment cooperation.
In the course of negotiations the sides considered measures to eliminate restrictions in mutual trade, remove administrative barriers and simplify customs procedures. In particular, the readiness to increase the supply of Kazakh agricultural products of high processing to the Chinese market was outlined. Along with this, they discussed the steps being taken in the transit and transport sphere on the construction of the new Bakhty-Tachen railway checkpoint, the expansion of the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and the development of regional integration. In addition, the issues of increasing the number of passenger flights were considered.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted that trade and economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the PRC is on the rise.
Kazakhstan-China joint projects allow to create high-tech enterprises for the production of high-quality and marketable products. Today, 3,000 joint companies are successfully operating in our country. This is evidence of the sustainability and productivity of the partnership of business communities of the two countries," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In turn, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the high dynamics of development of strategic partnership of the two countries.
Today our relations are developing in all directions on an upward path. Visits of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to China have given a powerful impetus to the deepening and development of our bilateral relations. We highly appreciate the programme of large-scale economic reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan. We believe that the ambitious goal of doubling Kazakhstan's GDP by 2029 is achievable," Zhang Xiao said.
The Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan also outlined a wide potential for cooperation in agriculture, energy, high technology and other areas.
Following the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov and Zhang Xiao confirmed the readiness to strengthen work to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.
11.03.2024, 19:29 14646
Kazakh-Azerbaijani Presidents attend solemn ceremony of container train arrival from Xi’an to Absheron
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev took part in the solemn ceremony of arrival of a container train from Xi’an to the Absheron freight railway station, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev and Aliyev took part in the ceremony of arrival of a container block-train from the newly opened Kazakh-Chinese transport and logistics center in Xi’an to the Absheron freight railway station through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route via teleconference.
In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State stressed that the new transport and logistics framework of Eurasian is being established amid the global geopolitical turbulence. According to him, the close and effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has its role to play in it. By joint efforts, trade and economic potential of the two countries is being expanded.
For his part, Aliyev congratulated transport workers on this remarkable event and noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan actively work to strengthen interaction in many areas of cooperation, including transit and transport.
In conclusion, both leaders expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani specialists for the productive joint work and wished them further success.
11.03.2024, 13:18 17001
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan
The Head of State conveyed a letter of congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Presidential press service reports.
I am sure that your rich life experience and visionary policies will immensely contribute to further dynamic growth and prosperity of your proud nation. We highly value our enduring partnership with Pakistan that rests on genuine friendship and mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen bilateral cooperation and seize new opportunities for the benefit of our peoples, " the telegram says.
The President wished Asif Ali Zardari every success in his future endeavours and well-being to the people of Pakistan.
04.03.2024, 18:28 48841
Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit
During the visit of Kanat Sharlapaev, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to Canada for the PDAC conference, the Kazakh delegation signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of geology with both the National Geological Service of Kazakhstan (NGS) and Koan Analytics Inc., as well as between the NGS and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK). The document was signed on the Kazakh side by Erlan Galiev, Chairman of the Board of the NGS, on the Canadian side by Rob Wood, the executive of Koan Analytics Inc., and on the Finnish side by Kimmo Tiilikainen, Director General of GTK, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The memorandum aims to explore the possibility with the NGS of establishing an Advanced Expertise Center in artificial intelligence to enhance the success and accuracy of mineral exploration processes. It also seeks to develop data transformation, predictive models, algorithms, and data analysis tools to identify potential mineral extraction sites.
Koan Analytics Inc. is a Canadian company that offers integrated solutions for organizations operating in the industrial sector. Their services include data transformation, architecture, data classification, selection, construction, and training of machine learning models, as well as algorithm development. They support forward-looking companies and help transform their data through their model of an analytical platform.
Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the National Geological Service of Kazakhstan and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK).
GTK (Geological Survey of Finland) is Finland's leading geological center, specializing in the study of its geology, resource assessment, and the development of methods for their utilization and protection. They conduct a variety of research, including geological, geophysical, and geochemical studies, and are involved in mapping and database creation.
The signed Memorandums are an important indicator of the international community's interest in Kazakhstan's geological resources and the Canadian side's readiness to strengthen cooperation in the geology sector to improve investment and economic relations between our countries," noted Erlan Galiev, Chairman of the Board of the NGS.
FOR REFERENCE: The PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) Convention is an annual event that has become an integral part of the mining industry, bringing together thousands of professionals from around the world. Held in Toronto, Canada, it attracts geologists, investors, analysts, representatives of mining companies, equipment and service suppliers, as well as government officials.
04.03.2024, 14:47 49266
President Tokayev participates in affirmation ceremony of AIFC Court Chief Justice
Images | Akorda
The official swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Chief Justice of the AIFC Court, Lord Ian Burnett, took place today in Akorda residence with the participation of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Presidential press service reports.
The event was attended by Renat Bekturov, Governor of AIFC, Thomas Krümmel, Chairman of the International Arbitration Centre AIFC, Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar of the AIFC Court and Chief Executive of the International Arbitration Centre.
Opening the official ceremony, the Head of State noted the significant role of this institution in resolving commercial disputes.
- AIFC stands as a truly pivotal platform of trust for investors. AIFC Court, having an independent judiciary system aligned with the best international standards, plays an indispensable role in enhancing Kazakhstan’s investment climate. I congratulate you, Honorable Lord Burnett, on this momentous appointment. Your candidacy reaffirms the AIFC judiciary’s steadfast commitment to the principles of integrity, reliability, and trust, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President also expressed gratitude to the former Chief Justice of the AIFC Court, Lord Jonathan Mance, for his conscientious discharge of his duties and his efforts to ensure fairness and justice in every case adjudicated at the AIFC Court.
After the ceremony, the Head of State discussed with the participants of the event the prospects for the development of the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre as key independent institutions contributing to the country's investment attractiveness. The President also emphasised the importance of implementing the best practices of international law in dispute resolution, as well as the active use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence.
04.03.2024, 09:51 49111
Head of State has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Bulgaria
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Rumen Radev on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Bulgaria - The Liberation Day, Presidential press service reports.
- Today Bulgaria, as an active member of the European Union, has made significant progress towards sustainable development and raising the country's authority in the international community. I wish that under your leadership Bulgaria will achieve its high goals. I note with satisfaction the constant expansion of the horizons of cooperation between Astana and Sofia, based on traditional friendship and mutual support. I am confident that through joint efforts, the multifaceted relations between our countries will continue to strengthen, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the Bulgarian President success in his responsible work and the friendly Bulgarian people prosperity and well-being.
27.02.2024, 16:06 69751
Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel told Trend.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12. During the two-day visit it is planned to sign several bilateral documents on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.
Alim Bael noted that, as part of the visit, the President of Kazakhstan will also visit Fuzuli, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.
The ambassador also emphasized that the visit of the Kazakh leader will be the first visit of a foreign head of state to Azerbaijan after the extraordinary presidential election.
26.02.2024, 19:43 66281
President Tokayev extends congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his 70th anniversary
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his 70th anniversary. The Head of State wished the President of Türkiye every success and expressed confidence that the brotherly country would continue on the path of progressive development and strengthening of its authority in the world community because of his far-sighted policies and tireless work, Presidential press service reports.
During the conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the development of comprehensive strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, paying special attention to the expansion of partnership in trade, economic and investment spheres.
The parties also discussed the implementation of the agenda of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States.
