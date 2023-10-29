President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
27.10.2023, 09:28 8821
Law on audit activity within the EAEU is being discussed in the Senate
senate.parlam.kz
Deputies of the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget at an extended meeting discussed the law "On the ratification of the Agreement on the implementation of audit activities within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union", press service of the Senate reports.
The purpose of the law is to ensure a unified approach to the implementation and regulation of auditing activities in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as increasing the competitiveness of domestic audit companies.
The document is aimed at regulating relations related to ensuring the admission of audit organizations, individual auditors and auditors of one member state to carry out audit activities in other EAEU states.
According to the senators, ratification of the Agreement will make it possible to establish unified legal basis for all participants in the single market, recognize audit results and qualification certificates, carry out activities outside of Kazakhstan without exceptions and restrictions, increase the volume of income by increasing the number of audited entities, and also improve the quality of audit services through competition.
Following the meeting, the senators decided to send the law to the Chamber for consideration.
27.10.2023, 11:25 8981
Senators ratified the agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus in the law enforcement sphere
Under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev, a meeting of the Chamber was held, during which deputies ratified a number of international Treaties and voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.
During the meeting, deputies reviewed and approved the laws "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on extradition" and "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on legal assistance in criminal matters", which provide for cooperation between the two states in the fight against crime.
The Extradition Treaty regulates the issues of extradition of wanted citizens between Kazakhstan and Cyprus to bring them to criminal responsibility, as well as mandatory and optional grounds for refusing extradition. In particular, the extradition of persons may be refused if the person sought is already under investigation and will be prosecuted in that state for a similar crime. In addition, old age, health status or other circumstances, taking into account the severity of the crime, may serve as grounds for refusing extradition.
At the same time, contracting states are not expected to extradite their citizens.
The Criminal Legal Aid Act outlines the circumstances in which legal aid should be refused. Among them: non-compliance with certain types of legal assistance provided for in this Treaty, threats to sovereignty, security, contradictions with national legislation or international obligations of the state.
The approved laws are designed to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus in the law enforcement field. The provisions of the Agreements regulate the conditions and procedures for extradition, as well as issues of providing legal assistance to citizens. We hope that ratification of the Treaties will increase the effectiveness of legal cooperation between our countries in matters of combating crime and will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations", - said Maulen Ashimbaev, commenting on the approved law.
In addition, during the meeting, senators voiced their parliamentary requests.
Nurtore Zhusip outlined the importance of intensifying work to promote national values, in particular noting the need to involve the fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" in this work
Sergei Ershov pointed out problems in the forestry sector. In particular, the deputy expressed concern about the state of the infrastructure of the cordons, the quality of special equipment, uniforms and other equipment of specialists.
Bauyrzhan Kaniev spoke about the pollution of the Kokzhide field in the Aktobe region with oil waste, which leads to a shortage of fresh water. The senator outlined a number of measures aimed at improving the situation.
Lyazzat Kaltaeva voiced the need to amend the law on the assignment and removal of incapacity status. The deputy also proposed a number of measures to protect the rights of wards from abuse by guardians and trustees.
Andrei Lukin proposed that the Government take a number of measures aimed at reducing unreasonable state expenses when confiscating land for government needs.
Sultanbek Makezhanov outlined the reasons for the decline in the business index in the construction industry. The rise in prices for the purchase and rental of housing, according to the senator, was provoked by unregulated construction in circumvention of the law and a shortage in the market of domestic building materials.
Nuria Niyazova made a proposal to develop, together with ministries and specialized organizations, a Protocol aimed at supporting citizens of Kazakhstan who find themselves in conflict zones abroad.
26.10.2023, 16:55 14846
Kazakhstan calls on SCO Heads of Government Council to implement a number of important tasks
primeminister.kz
Today the capital of Kyrgyzstan hosts a meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization chaired by the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressed the extended meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council. He drew his colleagues’ attention to the importance of implementation of a number tasks within the SCO.
According to him, the first task is to boost foreign trade-economic ties of the SCO.
In more than two decades, the interregional trade rose almost by 100 times. In 2022, Kazakhstan’s commodity turnover with the SCO member states increased almost by 20% and reached 61 billion US dollars," said Alikhan Smailov.
He said that e-commerce turns into one of the promising areas. By various estimates, total income from e-commerce in SCO countries may reach 1.5 billion US dollars in 2023.
We should do our best to support e-commerce. First of all, by simplifying customs procedures. For this, we propose to hold a special meeting of the chiefs of the SCO customs authorities. The rise of share of national currencies in mutual payments will also contribute to the expansion of trade-economic cooperation. We also propose to more actively use the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
The second task is the establishment of a full-fledged transport network with the consideration of location of the SCO member states.
Kazakhstan actively participates in the implementation of One Belt, One Road Global Chinese Project. This initiative together with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route enables to unleash the potential of the East-West, North-South corridors. Kazakhstan is interested in completion of goods transit and successful functioning of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. We need to broaden cooperation in transport sector. We believe that the establishment of a network of logistics centers can give an additional impulse to this process," the prime minister added.
Another key task is a comprehensive enhancement of investment cooperation, he said.
We need to set up a platform for our institutions in investment funds development. In this regard, I would like to remind you about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to create the SCO investment fund. We expect that the SCO Business Council and the SCO Inter-Bank Association will be active in this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.
The fourth task is to facilitate transition of the SCO economies to a new level of technological development. According to Smailov, the implementation of innovations and formation of new industries should be fundamental here.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to the Digital Almaty Forum slated for February 2024. Among other issues, the forum will also discuss the formation of the SCO digital hub," he said.
The fifth task is boosting tourism in the SCO space.
The SCO is unique with its bright civilization heritage. The unique ancient monuments located in our countries were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which provides us with great opportunities for boosting regional tourism. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to this process. As part of our chairmanship, next year we plan to hold the international conference on "Spiritual Shrines of the SCO". The SCO as one of the most dynamically developing international structures shows its sustainability serving for common interests. The government of Kazakhstan is ready to continue its close cooperation with partners achieving mutually beneficial results for our countries and the entire region as a whole," Smailov concluded.
23.10.2023, 15:49 42741
President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
Akorda
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Astana International Conference on Primary Health Care, a broad range of issues on cooperation with the World Health Organization was discussed, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming the guests, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan maintains fruitful cooperation with WHO, which is one of the key organizations at the international level.
So our commitment will remain strong and we will contribute to the eventual success of your activities. I do understand that it is extremely difficult to lead WHO in this very controversial and very complex world. It is a challenge. You have to deal with so many voices, so many points of view from so many countries and their delegates. You have to mediate between them to come to a very acceptable and compromised decision. I wish you success. We will be continuously supporting you. I think our cooperation is very good. The government is committed to achieving results," the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised that Kazakhstan is actively strengthening its healthcare system to ensure post-pandemic recovery and to achieve key public health objectives.
In this vein, the President reaffirmed our country's commitment to fully support for the related initiatives led by the WHO.
According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan also stands to achieving the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including universal health coverage, reduction of maternal and infant mortality, as well as the complete elimination of the tuberculosis epidemic.
In turn, the WHO Director-General stated that the adoption of the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations is of great importance for the Organisation and it has personal link for him since as Minister of Public Health he used to purposefully engage in the development of primary healthcare.
The sides also discussed cooperation with WHO within the framework of the SCO and the implementation of the The Roadmap for health and well-being in Central Asia for 2022-2025 (CARM)
At the end of the meeting, the President thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Hans Kluge for their assistance in hosting the Global Conference and personal participation in this important event.
19.10.2023, 12:05 87181
Head of State addresses participants of XI Civil Forum
Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated participants of the opening of the XI Civil Forum, highlighting the effectiveness of the platform, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his opening remarks, President Tokayev noted that the dialogue platform has proved its relevance and effectiveness in the past 20 years.
According to the Head of State, creative initiatives and constructive proposals put forward at the forum greatly contribute to the development of civil society and strengthen nationwide dialogue. Non-governmental and charity organizations, civil activists and volunteers who truly care about the fate of their motherland are actively engaged in finding the answers to the most burning problems our society is facing. They set the example of solidarity and patriotism and help preserve unity and accord in the country.
Amid the ongoing ambitious reforms the new public ethics based on the ideas of humanism, mutual trust and responsibility, law and order, cult of knowledge and labor comes to the fore, the President said.
He went on to express confidence that fruitful partnership between the state and non-governmental sector is set to become an important factor in all-round development of Kazakhstan, a driving force of building A Just Kazakhstan.
18.10.2023, 17:58 103701
Kazakhstan plays special role in implementation of Belt and Road initiative - Head of State
Akorda
The second day of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Beijing began with participation in the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Presidential press service reports.
The Kazakh leader thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the traditionally warm hospitality and impeccable organisation of the forum.
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the key role of China in ensuring global security and called it the locomotive of economic and technological development.
In the current geopolitical environment, the Belt and Road initiative has become a sought-after international project and a major platform for cooperation. The project reflects the economic power of the China and its aspiration to new heights at the global level. It is highly symbolic that ten years ago it was in Kazakhstan that you first outlined the far-reaching Belt and Road initiative, thus becoming its main driving force. Marking this important anniversary, today we can confidently say that your initiative has proved its relevance, has been recognised by the international community, and has turned into a grand project of global scale," the Head of State said.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the Belt and Road project has become an effective platform for unprecedentedly large-scale international cooperation.
Thanks to the investments of the countries participating in this project, over 150 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa are connected by an extensive network of railways, high-speed motorways and sea routes. The project has become a common good for our states, which in the conditions of colossal turbulence of the world economy can provide an effective response to the most complex challenges of our time," the President indicated.
It was also noted that this initiative makes an invaluable contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, strengthening good-neighbourliness, friendship and mutual understanding between the project countries.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that Belt and Road gave impetus to the renaissance of the Great Silk Road. Therefore, the Chinese initiative is rightly called a megaproject of the XXI century," the leader of Kazakhstan said.
The Head of State shared the achievements of Kazakhstan, which, in his opinion, being in the centre of Eurasia, linking North and South, West and East, plays a special role in the implementation of the initiative. According to him, being a huge landlocked state with a common long border with China, Kazakhstan is making serious efforts to become a transport and logistics hub of international importance.
Currently, Kazakhstan accounts for about 85 per cent of all land transit traffic from China to Europe. Attaching great importance to the development of the transit transport industry, over the past 15 years we have allocated over $35 billion for this purpose. We have launched such major infrastructure projects as the Kazakh-Chinese logistics centre in Lianyungang, the Khorgos dry port, the Western Europe-Western China transit highway, and the railway corridor from China to Iran. At the same time, we do not stop at what we have achieved," said Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.
He shared plans to lay 1,300 kilometres of new railway tracks within three years, open a third railway checkpoint on the border with China and build new dry ports at Bakhty and Kalzhat. These are real examples of Kazakhstan's major economic projects being paired with the global Chinese initiative.
In his speech, the Head of State emphasised the key role of the flagship project - the Trans-Caspian international transport route. Connecting China, Central Asia and Europe, it can become the "continental bridge of the Belt and Road", reducing by half the time of freight traffic and significantly reducing transport costs.
Two intergovernmental agreements on the development of the Trans-Caspian route have been signed between Kazakhstan and China. I am confident that they will soon bring tangible results. For more effective coordination of our efforts, I propose to create a Partnership network of major strategic ports, logistics centres and postal hubs. We are also interested in establishing joint production of transport ships and containers. Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable air bridge and a convenient harbour for the world's leading airlines, ensuring a steady flow of passengers and cargo," the President said.
In his opinion, the partnership within the framework of the Digital Silk Road initiative, which is a new global project, offers great opportunities.
I am confident that building a new model of digital and intellectual interaction will make a significant contribution to the innovative development of our economies. In the new decade of the Belt and Road initiative, Kazakhstan will continue to fully contribute to our common success. I am confident that under your wise leadership, dear President Xi Jinping, the People's Republic of China will achieve even greater success in building a new era of China based on the concept of common historical destinies of different peoples," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded his speech.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres also addressed the forum. More than 20 heads of state and representatives of over 130 countries and international organisations are participating in the forum events.
18.10.2023, 16:13 103526
President held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
Akorda
Greeting Wang Huning, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on his election as the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Presidential press service reports.
As the Head of State noted, Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached a high level of eternal comprehensive strategic partnership. A substantial role in this has been played regular meetings at the highest level, which lay the foundations for further enhancement of good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.
The President of Kazakhstan commended the progress in the socio-economic development of the People's Republic of China and the results of the effective policy of the Chinese leader.
We are witnessing the successful implementation of the visionary and constructive policy of President Xi Jinping and his Belt and Road Initiative. We certainly rejoice at China's success. Addressing the participants of the Forum today, President Xi said, ""When China does well, the world will get even better". I can only agree with this. Your country is confidently moving towards the noble goal of becoming the most advanced and leading world power. I am sure that under the wise leadership of Chairman Xi, your country will achieve even greater success in building a new era of China and a community with a shared future for mankind," the President said.
For his part, Wang Huning greatly valued the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations.
I am deeply impressed by the rapid development and continuous improvement of living standards in Kazakhstan under your leadership. This morning, you delivered a remarkable speech at the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum, putting forward a number of important proposals for cooperation. We have achieved remarkable outcomes in 10 years of strategic partnership within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative through the efforts of all parties. You have kept in close contact with Chairman Xi and held many talks with him. Together you have also unveiled the next new "golden 30 years" of China-Kazakhstan relations. The Chinese side is ready to advance cooperation in the spirit of implementing the important agreements reached by the leaders of two countries," assured the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
The parties thoroughly exchanged views on the comprehensive reforms underway in both states. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Wang Huning emphasized the importance of maintaining an active political dialogue at all levels, and discussed the prospects of cooperation.
18.10.2023, 14:04 103346
Volume of import and export of Chinese goods to exceed $32 trillion in 5 years
russian.news.cn
In the next five years the volume of import and export of the Chinese goods is set to exceed $32 trillion, while service trade is slated to surpass over $5 trillion, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the 3rd High-Level Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Xi Jinping, China is planning to provide a zone for cooperation in the sphere of Silk Road e-commerce and hold talks on the free-trade agreements as well as the agreements on the protection of investment with a host of countries.
In the next five years the volume of import and export of the Chinese goods is set to exceed $32 trillion, while service trade is slated to surpass over $5 trillion," Xi Jinping announced.
He also revealed that the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China are expected to channel 350 billion yuan each into the projects within the framework of the One Belt, One Road Initiative.
On top of that, the Silk Road Fund will increase its capital by 80 billion yuan to support joint construction of the initiative’s projects.
17.10.2023, 19:38 121211
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited
Akorda
During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in machinery manufacturing and railway transport, Presidential press service reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told that JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and CRRC were expected to sign the cooperation agreement worth $1.3 billion on the sidelines of the BRI Forum. As per the agreement a purchase of 200 shunting and mainline locomotives as well as creation of engineering and service centers in Kazakhstan are planned.
The President noted that our country is interested in localization of locomotive production with application of advanced technologies and creation of service centers for maintenance of railway equipment. He also stressed that Kazakhstan is a key transport and logistics hub through which CRRC can get access to the Eurasian and European markets, supporting the company’s plans to invest some $200 million to this end.
It is delightful that for 20 years your corporation has been fruitfully cooperating with our country. Over the years, Kazakhstan purchased from the company about 300 passenger cars and locomotives, as well as 6 000 freight cars. Your products have reliably proved themselves in Kazakhstan. I am confident that we have every opportunity to take our partnership to a new level," Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said.
For his part, Yongcai Sun expressed gratitude for the support his company enjoys in Kazakhstan.
In his opinion, over 20 years of operation in Kazakhstan the company has achieved very good indicators of mutually beneficial cooperation.
CRRC Corporation Limited is one of the key players in the world's railway transportation industry, with 50% stake in the global locomotive production market.
